Best weed dispensaries in Cortlandt, New York with authentic reviews
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4. Highland BotanicalsDeliveryPickup15.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Highland Botanicals offers the best experience! The first time I came in, the budtenders were so kind and walked me through each product I was interested in. They helped me pick out the items that were best for me. This is the only dispensary I go to now. I couldn't recommend them enough!read full review
- REC
5. Cannabis Realm16.6 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Cannabis Realm is hands down one of the best dispensaries I’ve ever visited. Their selection is unmatched — from top-shelf flower and potent pre-rolls to flavorful edibles, tinctures, and concentrates, there’s something here for every kind of cannabis enthusiast. The staff is incredibly knowledgeable and always willing to guide you based on your preferences or desired effects, whether you’re a first-time user or a seasoned consumer.read full review
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7. Be. Hudson ValleyPickup21.5 mi awayPreorder until 12pm ET
- REC
10. Shangri-La - 430 Main Norwalk1 deal25.8 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
First time visit today. This was a well laid out facility that was easy to find with friendly and knowledgeable staff. My friend behind the counter, (I’m sorry I don’t remember your name) was a pleasure to deal with and we had a very nice conversation about effects of the particular strain I purchased. Thank you. 10 out of 10.read full review
- MED
23. Sunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary - Hudson Valley11.2 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
This place is incredible, and the employees are so knowledgeable and helpful. I wasn’t sure what I wanted, but I knew I wanted something to help me sleep better. I explained that to the rep, and he recommended, by far, the best Indica strain for sleep I’ve tried. I’d give this place 50 stars if I could, and it’s definitely now my new go-to dispensary.read full review
- MED
28. Vireo Delivery - Westchester North11.2 mi awayClosed until 8am ET
The previous reviewer made a grave mistake and blamed it on the business. No where does it say they have a physical location. There’s a reason there’s no “pickup” option. As far as the delivery, it was fantastic. Arrived the very next day, no delivery charge and I was able to track the order live. When I placed the order the ETA was next day between 12-3 and it arrived at 12:05. 10 stars.read full review
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