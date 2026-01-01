Best weed dispensaries in Northfield, Ohio with authentic reviews
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- MED & REC
3. Nirvana - Elyria (Med/Non-Med)28.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- MED
9. Terrasana - Cleveland6.2 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
This is only my second time at clevelands Terrsana but everyone is very nice and the place is very clean and the products have been good. I will definetly be back and I would recommend Terrasana to anyone. The young man in the lobby who signs everyone in is also very nice. I appreciate all of you. Thank you, Debbie Shisilaread full review
- MED
20. Curaleaf - Cuyahoga Falls15.9 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
6 months ago my cart had gotten stolen while was at a friends halloween party , when i had showed up to her house got out of my car it was there in the grass dirty but the oil was still clean the inside was not dirty and it still worked still charged everything it survived 6 months on rain and snow i didn’t expect to work i HIGHLY RECOMMEND this placeread full review
- MED
26. The Botanist - Akron18.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Every time I drop in, it’s like coming home. Staff are all very friendly, knowledgeable, and eager to help. Pricing and availability of a variety of products and delivery systems are consistent and affordable. The specials, “clear the vault” offerings, and repeat customer discounts are more reasons to keep visiting. Damian was my first contact, and cemented my loyalty and continued patronage with his professionalism and kindness. Run, don’t walk, to Akron’s best dispensary!!read full review
- MED
27. RISE Dispensaries Lakewood (Detroit)18.1 mi awayOpen until 8:30pm ET
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