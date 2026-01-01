Dispensaries with an ATM in Sevierville, Tennessee
Results 1-30 of 1115
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- INDIGENOUS
3. Great Smoky Cannabis Company32.0 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Stopped by 3 times now. Love this place. Edibles are a great quality, and flower is potent. The joints were rolled a little tight bc of the stickiness, but the flower is a good quality. Tried the Blackberry Kush vape, and it is fantastic. The hits are gentle but give strong effects. Will be back as soon as possibleread full review
4. The Smoky Grass Station: Greeneville47.1 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
9. LLEAF Dispensary124.0 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
- MED
10. Fine Fettle - Athens (Med)133.2 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
15. Vape LabPickup175.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
This was my first time visiting and I had a great experience. The staff was friendly and helpful, the atmosphere was welcoming, and the quality of the products really stood out. Everything was smooth from start to finish. I would definitely recommend this place and I will be back. Eagles Brooke Golf & Country Club Residentread full review
16. Perfect Plant Hemp Co185.2 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
PP has some of the freshest products available online. Have been a consistent customers for a while now. Cristin prepares and ships order fast and accurate. Orders have been arriving in 4 days or less. Shipping use to be free but now $8, from free to $8 quite a jump with no notification and believe it or not, it takes longer for shipping. As much as I have enjoyed PP products shipping is far to expensive and I have found another dispensary that still charges shipping but for almost half of PP and product and prices are just as fresh. So unfortunately I guess I have to say goodbye to PP. LOVE YA MAN!!!!!! I would recommend but ….read full review
- MED
18. Greenlight Dispensary - Lewisburg218.9 mi awayOpen until 6pm ET
Wonderful staff and products alike! Every time I come here, I'm always greeted with a smile and friendly service. Everyone here is great and a wealth of information when it comes to all things cannabis. I love shopping at the Greenlight in Lewisburg! Between the personnel and products, this place is a favorite!read full review
- MED & REC
22. Verilife - Hillsboro (Med & Non-Med)231.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Verilife Hillsboro has the best staff. I was there today and everyone went above and beyond my expectations. Budtender Emily R. was very patient and friendly. There was a problem with my online order and they worked everything to my satisfaction. I am a medical marijuana patient. I had a slight physical issue while I was there and everyone was very patient and kind.read full review
- MED & REC
25. Zen Leaf - Cincinnati236.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- MED & REC
28. Herbal Wellness Center - JeffersonvillePickup in under 30 mins261.6 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I am an older gentleman, retired now. I was curious to see a dispensary as I had never been in one. I had been to a couple of shops giving a ride to a friend but never went inside. I looked up Debbie's Dispensary on Google & since we had beautiful weather here one day, I decided to take a Road Trip to check it out. I was greeted by a nice young lady & a friendly fellow. Went in the back with him, very secure. I knew what I wanted [some edibles]. I had looked up their inventory from their helpful website. Very polite folks there, courteous & professional. The prices were lower than what I thought they would be. Another gentleman helped me out to my van which I greatly appreciated. All in all, a GREAT experience. Next time I go I think I'll bring them some cookies as a 'Thank You'.read full review
- MED
30. Guaranteed Dispensary (Now Open)269.8 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
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