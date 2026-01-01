Drive-thru dispensaries in Bristol, Virginia
Results 1-30 of 120
All Dispensary results
- INDIGENOUSGreat Smoky Cannabis Company100.8 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Stopped by 3 times now. Love this place. Edibles are a great quality, and flower is potent. The joints were rolled a little tight bc of the stickiness, but the flower is a good quality. Tried the Blackberry Kush vape, and it is fantastic. The hits are gentle but give strong effects. Will be back as soon as possibleread full review
- MED & RECHerbal Wellness Center - Portsmouth154.5 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MED & RECShangri-La - Monroe SuperStore (Warren)1 deal227.9 mi awayClosed until 8am ET
- MEDPure Ohio Wellness - Dayton247.4 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I love this dispensary! The staff are always very friendly and smiling. One of the best things about POW (both locations) is their daily sales (Flower for $15 and up) and their drive-thru. So convenient, I just place my order online and then go to the drive-thru and pick it up. I've rarely waited more than 5 minutes or so for the attendant to come to my car. Oh, I need to mention that the online menu is super easy to use! Pure Ohio Wellness has a low priced house band named "Locally Grown". In my opinion, those strains are just as good as any name brand. I always get so excited when new strains come along!read full review
- MEDGreenlight - Marengo262.9 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MED & RECKOAN Cannabis1 dealPickup in under 30 mins317.2 mi awayOpen until Friday at 11pm ET
Always a quick visit! Excellent customer service! The price match feature makes this my HOME dispensary. I hate giving it such a good review because I will start coming and make it slower. Seriously though if you are tired of standing in line for 30-45 minutes at d#$tr!ct or crammed in at Ri$3 then come on over.read full review
- MEDGreen Life DC5 dealsDeliveryPickup324.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I live in Maryland but spending 15 minutes driving into DC to visit Green Life DC was totally worth it. The location on Georgia Ave NW is easy to find, the staff walked me through the options since I’m coming across the border, and the products are fresh and potent. Highly recommend for folks in the DC/MD region.read full review
- MED & RECThe Edge - A Collaboration with Green Point4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins345.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
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