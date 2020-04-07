629 products
Deals
4/20 ALL MONTH 25% OFF
Valid 4/1/2020 – 5/1/2020
Visit https://lightshade.com/four-twenty/ or a store for details. REC only. It does NOT apply to all menu items.
While supplies last. Other restrictions may apply.
All Products
REC - Summit Flo Eighth
from Summit
___
THC
___
CBD
$30.18⅛ oz
In-store only
REC - Summit Mandarin Sunset Eighth
from Summit
___
THC
___
CBD
$30.18⅛ oz
In-store only
REC - Summit Chiesel Eighth
from Summit
___
THC
___
CBD
$30.18⅛ oz
In-store only
REC - Summit Bubba Kush Eighth
from Summit
___
THC
___
CBD
$30.18⅛ oz
In-store only
REC - Summit Mandarin Cookies Eighth
from Summit
___
THC
___
CBD
$30.18⅛ oz
In-store only
MED - Blueberry Headband Quarter
from Lightshade
___
THC
___
CBD
$46.16¼ oz
In-store only
REC - Durban Poison Hand Trim OZ
from Lightshade
___
THC
___
CBD
$60.361 oz
In-store only
REC - Lavender Jones
from lightshade
___
THC
___
CBD
$25.41⅛ oz
In-store only
REC - GG#4 (fka Gorilla Glue) Eighth
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$25.41⅛ oz
In-store only
REC - Night Nurse 1/8th
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.88⅛ oz
In-store only
REC - Tropical Zkittles Eighth
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.88⅛ oz
In-store only
REC - White '99 1/8th
from Unknown Brand
22.8%
THC
___
CBD
$25.41⅛ oz
In-store only
REC - Orange Herijuana Eighth
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$25.41⅛ oz
In-store only
REC - Durban Poison Eighth
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.88⅛ oz
In-store only
REC - Pineapple Express Hand Trim
from Lightshade
___
THC
___
CBD
$60.361 oz
In-store only
MED - White 99 1/4
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$46.16¼ oz
In-store only
REC - Sunshine Haze
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$18.27⅛ oz
In-store only
REC - Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$7.941 g
In-store only
REC - Shift Space Ape 1/8th
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$18.27⅛ oz
In-store only
REC - Shift Strawberry Head Eighth
from Shift Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$18.27⅛ oz
In-store only
REC - Shift Space Ape Eighth
from Shift Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$18.27⅛ oz
In-store only
REC - Shift Kush Eighth
from Shift Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$18.27⅛ oz
In-store only
REC - Skunkberry Gram
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
MED - Green Crack Popcorn Quarters
from Lightshade
___
THC
___
CBD
$20.31¼ oz
In-store only
MED - Grand Blue Cheese PrePack Quarter
from Lightshade
___
THC
___
CBD
$25.85⅛ oz
In-store only
MED - Lightshade CBD PrePack Ounce
from Lightshade
0.24%
THC
20.5%
CBD
Lightshade CBD
Strain
$72.941 oz
In-store only
MED - White '99 Quarter
from Lightshade
___
THC
___
CBD
$46.16¼ oz
In-store only
REC - Pakistan OG Hand Trim
from Lightshade
___
THC
___
CBD
$60.361 oz
In-store only
REC - Purple Tahoe Hand Trim
from Lightshade
___
THC
___
CBD
$60.361 oz
In-store only
MED - Tahoe Alien Eighth
from Lightshade
___
THC
___
CBD
$25.85⅛ oz
In-store only
MED - Grand Blue Cheese PrePack Quarter
from Lightshade
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.78¼ oz
In-store only
REC - BB3 Eighths
from Lightshade
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.88⅛ oz
In-store only
REC - Blueberry 1/8th
from Lightshade
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.88⅛ oz
In-store only
REC - BB3 Hand Trim
from Lightshade
___
THC
___
CBD
$60.361 oz
In-store only
REC - Slazerbeam Hand Trim Ounce
from Lightshade
___
THC
___
CBD
$60.361 oz
In-store only
MED - Durban Poison Eighth
from Lightshade
___
THC
___
CBD
$25.85⅛ oz
In-store only
REC - Tre Star Hand Trim Ounce
from Lightshade
___
THC
___
CBD
$60.361 oz
In-store only
MED - Bubba Fett Quarter
from Lightshade
___
THC
___
CBD
$46.16¼ oz
In-store only
REC - Green Crack Popcorn 1/4
from Lightshade
___
THC
___
CBD
$23.83¼ oz
In-store only
MEd - Bubba Fett 1/8
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$25.41⅛ oz
In-store only
