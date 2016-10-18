Richsmokess
The employee Ismael Z. should be fired super rude giy..
4.5
10 reviews
Knowledge is key here
Everything is pre weighed and prepackaged. Just a chain store but l shop here. Good customer rewards
Thanks, Rhinestonesally!
great place great service
Thanks, HappyGoLucky1983! We look forward to seeing you again soon.
2nd time going in My server was Joseph Keneda in Trinidad great guy see him for your needs always great service thanks joseph
Thanks, Nick68! We appreciate the feedback and look forward to seeing you again soon.
i bought an ounce of chem og prepackaged into four one quarter clear packages with a peel off top that made me feel very ripped off. the bud inside was all broken up and dried out. thankfully they will take back and replace your purchase if you hate it. i got a replacement and a little price drop. the replacement ounce is also wayy better. its fresh and sticky. OTHER THAN THAT THIS PLACE WAS AWESOME AND THE STAFF GREAT. i like my bud hand picked while my tender weighs out my bud. i hated buying prepackaged bud.
Hi, Dreamingtree7. We apologize for your initial poor experience, but we appreciate you trusting our return policy. If you have any other worries or concerns, please reach out to us via support@tgscolorado.com or return to the store. Thanks for letting us know about your experience, and we look forward to seeing you again soon.
Nice people. Much better than next door
Nice and welcoming atmosphere both gentlemen working were super helpful for a Minnesnoowwta gal 👌🏼🛸
Visited Green Solutions for my first time yesterday from out-of-state as it was my birthday. Great quality products as well as competitive pricing. Jeremiah T provided me with great customer service. He has a plethora of knowledge of the various products which helped me make buy some good flower strains and wax strains. I do appreciate the fact that their is a return policy if not satisfied with the product. I can say it's a nice, sunny day today. I plan to be back sometime soon. Thanks Jeremiah for your knowledge and friendliness.
Budtender Megan is the coolest. She showed me awesome specially products. The chi tea truffle is the best edible I have ever had. Awesome work!