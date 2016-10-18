Dreamingtree7 on September 22, 2018

i bought an ounce of chem og prepackaged into four one quarter clear packages with a peel off top that made me feel very ripped off. the bud inside was all broken up and dried out. thankfully they will take back and replace your purchase if you hate it. i got a replacement and a little price drop. the replacement ounce is also wayy better. its fresh and sticky. OTHER THAN THAT THIS PLACE WAS AWESOME AND THE STAFF GREAT. i like my bud hand picked while my tender weighs out my bud. i hated buying prepackaged bud.