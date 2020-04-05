533 products
Sign up as a Rewards Member to join our bag recycling program - 1 point for every $1 spent pre-tax - 25 points = $1 of store credit - 20 points for every resealable bag - 1 bag maximum credit per day with purchase + 10% Veteran or Wisdom Discount
All Products
Tropical Thunder (Hs) | Cultivation Labs
from Cultivation Labs
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropical Thunder
Strain
$171 g
In-store only
Bonded 99 (Hs) | Bond Road Cannabis
from Bond Road
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Bonded 99
Strain
$171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Animal Mints x Face on Fire | Pheno Exotic
from Pheno Exotic
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Mints x Face on Fire
Strain
$171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Watermelon Sangria (S) | Pheno Exotic
from Pheno Exotic
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Watermelon Sangria
Strain
$52⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Papaya (Hi) BHO Shatter | 8|Fold
from 8-Fold
70%
THC
___
CBD
$20½ g
In-store only
Vegas OG (H) Distillate Cartridge | Vegas Valley Growers
from Vegas Valley Growers (VVG)
93%
THC
___
CBD
$45½ g
In-store only
Motorbreath (Hi) | Greenway Medical
from Greenway Medical
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Motorbreath
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Diamond Dust (H) | Virtue Las Vegas
from Virtue Las Vegas
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Diamond Dust
Strain
$171 g
In-store only
Anslinger (H) | 8|Fold
from 8-Fold
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Anslinger
Strain
$131 g
In-store only
Long’s Peak Blue (Hi) | 8|Fold
from 8-Fold
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Long's Peak Blue
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Banana Sherbert (H) | 8|Fold
from 8-Fold
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Truth Serum (H) | 8|Fold
from 8-Fold
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Truth Serum
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Pop Tarts | Tahoe Hydroponics
from Tahoe Hydroponics
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Pop Tarts
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pure Haze (S) | Virtue Las Vegas
from Virtue Las Vegas
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Pure Haze
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sin Valley OG | BaM
from BaM - Body and Mind
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Sin Valley OG
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Diamond Sauce #3 (H) | GT Flowers
from GT Flowers
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Diamond Sauce #3
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Miracle Whip (H) | Bohemian Brothers
from Bohemian Brothers
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Miracle Whip
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Silver Hawks Haze (S) | GT Flowers
from GT Flowers
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Silver Hawks Haze
Strain
$171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Motor Head (Hi) | Tahoe Hydroponics
from Tahoe Hydroponics
24%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Wedding Cake #4 (H) | Tahoe Hydroponics
from Tahoe Hydroponics
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$171 g
In-store only
Vienna Skunk (H) | Acres Cannabis • SNAP!
from Acres Cannabis
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Vienna Skunk
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Ghost Train Haze (S)| Greenway Medical
from Greenway
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Do-Si-Dos #25 | Tahoe Hydroponics
from Tahoe Hydroponics
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Do-Si-Dos #25
Strain
$171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Guava Kush (Hs) | Acres Cannabis
from Acres Cannabis
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Guava Kush
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blood Drive (Hs) | Green and Gold Supply Co.
from Green and Gold
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Blood Drive
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Crasher | Bohemian Brothers
from Urban Farms
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Crasher
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Zookies (H) | Twelve Twelve Cultivation
from Twelve Twelve Cultivation
28%
THC
0%
CBD
Zookies
Strain
$171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cement Shoes (I) | Silver State Wellness
from Silver State Trading
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Cement Shoes
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wild Cherry Punch 2 (Hi) | Tahoe Hydroponics
from Tahoe Hydroponics
20%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
Animal Face (Hi) | CAMP
from CAMP
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Face
Strain
$171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Diablo OG (I) | Polaris MMJ
from Polaris MMJ
21%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Face on Fire (H) | GT Flowers
from GT Flowers
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Face on Fire
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake (Hi) | Polaris MMJ
from Polaris MMJ
29%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jenny Kush (H) | Cultivation Labs
from Cultivation Labs
28%
THC
0%
CBD
Jenny Kush
Strain
$171 g
In-store only
Blue Zkittles (H) | GT Flowers
from GT Flowers
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Zkittlez
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Sangria (Hi) | Tahoe Hydroponics
from Tahoe Hydroponics
21%
THC
0%
CBD
White Sangria
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Connor's Comfort (S) | 8|Fold • SNAP!
from 8|Fold
13%
THC
9%
CBD
Connor's Comfort
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
G.G. #5 (H) | Gravitas Henderson
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
0%
CBD
gg5
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Alien Rock Candy (H) | Cultivation Labs
from Cultivation Labs
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Alien Rock Candy
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
707 Headband (H) BHO Live Resin Sugar | Remedy
from Remedy
85%
THC
___
CBD
$25½ g
In-store only
