Zen Leaf - Towson (Rec)
Leafly member since 2023
storefrontrecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm
4 Reviews of Zen Leaf - Towson (Rec)
K........w
August 8, 2023
This is the go to place for all you need. The staff truly know what they are talking about and help you find products that are best for you. By far the best product in town you won’t be disappointed. Also you earn points on each visit when you make a profile with them that gets you more money off. Truly check it out you will love it.
T........3
July 29, 2023
The staff is great, patient and friendly
k........2
July 4, 2023
Service was quick and friendly
p........e
July 4, 2023
staff are very friendly and super helpful!