Top seed banks visited on Leafly in 2022
See where homegrowers looked for seeds on Leafly in 2022.
Finding great genetics to fill your garden is the first step for homegrowers before can get in the dirt. Making sure you have stable seeds from a reliable source can be a challenge considering the wide world of cannabis seeds and sources.
Luckily, Leafly houses top product highlights and a wealth of information from some of the top seed banks around. We took a look at site data from the last year to determine where readers were searching for seed banks and finding genetics that shine through the crowd on Leafly. Read on to find a list of the top seed banks visited on Leafly in 2022 and head to the brands’ profiles to dig into the details.
Cannabis Seeds USA
Cannabis Seeds USA, otherwise known as 1 (833) SEED USA, is a seed bank operating out of Bullhead, AZ. The Cookies and Powerzzz Genetics collab cultivar, Gary Payton, is available from Cannabis Seeds USA in a 10-pack that saw a spike in Leafly user interest in 2022.
Most popular cultivar on Leafly: Gary Payton
Location: Bullhead City, Arizona, USA
Customer service: Email, phone
Perks: Frequent discounts offered
Visit: www.leafly.com/brands/cannabis-seeds-usa
Delicious Seeds
Delicious Seeds comes out of the long-standing cannabis breeding tradition in Spain. The brand was established in 2009 with breeding experience that extends much earlier. Eleven Roses is an especially popular offering on Leafly, a Delicious Seeds original that was created from the ambitious desire to improve upon their award-winning Sugar Black Rose cultivar.
Most popular cultivar on Leafly: Eleven Roses
Established: 2009
Location: Torrent, Valencia, Spain
Customer service: Email, phone
Perks: Free delivery for orders over €110, limited-edition drops
Visit: www.leafly.com/brands/delicious-seeds
Elev8 Seeds
Seriously committed to quality, Elev8 is picky so you don’t have to be. Only carrying “keeper,” clone-only strains with stable seed genetics, you can browse through a huge selection of winners like the popular Purple Cherry Popper.
Most popular cultivar on Leafly: Purple Cherry Popper
Location: Seattle, WA, USA
Customer service: Email, phone, contact form
Perks: New strains & high-quality genetics
Visit: www.leafly.com/brands/elev8-seeds
Fast Buds
Fast Buds is unique in its exclusive focus on autoflowering strains, with the awards to back up their quality. The brand’s Blackberry Auto took 1st place in the 2019 Autoflower Cup in Oregon, and Purple Lemonade is of special interest amongst Leafly readers.
Most popular cultivar on Leafly: Purple Lemonade
Established: 2012
Location: Spain
Customer service: Contact form, email, social media
Perks: Award-winning products, frequent discounts offered
Visit: www.leafly.com/brands/fast-buds
Homegrown Cannabis Co.
Homegrown Cannabis Co. is a powerhouse not only because of the high-quality genetics the brand offers but also because of the wealth of resources it provides. From growing celebrity support from legends like Kyle Kushman to the user-generated support found in Homegrown’s Diaries and Forum, you’ll get great seeds and a great community from Homegrown.
Most popular cultivar on Leafly: Northern Lights
Customer service: Live chat, email
Perks: Free shipping on orders over $99, frequent discounts offered
Guarantees: Delivery guarantee, germination guarantee
Visit: www.leafly.com/brands/homegrown-cannabis-co
Humboldt Seed Company
Humboldt Seed Company commands a huge amount of respect for good reason. A leader in strain development from storied Humboldt County, California, the award-winning brand hosted the world’s largest pheno hunt in 2018 and continues to innovate to produce some of the most exciting new strains out there.
Most popular cultivar on Leafly: Poddy Mouth
Established: 2001
Location: Humboldt County, CA, USA
Customer service: Contact form
Perks: Award-winning, available online and at select retailers
Visit: www.leafly.com/brands/humboldt-seed-company
i49 Genetics
i49 Genetics provides especially impressive offerings when it comes to beginner growers. You can shop for nutrients or growing bundles when you pick out your seeds so you have everything you need to get started, download their free Germination Guide, and find answers to every question under the sun with their cannabis growing blog.
Most popular cultivar on Leafly: White Widow
Customer service: Email, phone
Perks: Germination Guide (downloadable), free shipping on orders with two or more products, frequent discounts offered
Visit: www.leafly.com/brands/i49-genetics
I Love Growing Marijuana
After over 20 years growing in Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started a blog to share his growing expertise with the masses. Once the blog became a hit, the ILGM team partnered with top breeders so that people could learn about growing marijuana and find seeds to get started at the same time. More than 10 years later, the ILGM store is stocked with a huge assortment of quality genetics both popular and rare backed up by reliable customer service.
Most popular cultivar on Leafly: GSC Extreme
Established: 2012
Location: Netherlands
Customer service: Contact form, phone, email
Perks: Free Grow Bible (downloadable), frequent discounts offered
Visit: www.leafly.com/brands/i-love-growing-marijuana
Premium Seed Market
Leafly readers went to Premium Seed Market again and again in 2022 to browse trusted, stable genetics for their gardens. This family-owned outfit has all its seeds grown, bred, and produced in-house on their own farms.
Most popular cultivar on Leafly: Blue Dream
Location: Bend, Oregon, USA
Customer service: Phone, email, contact form
Perks: Shipped within one business day of ordering, award-winning, frequent discounts offered
Guarantees: Guaranteed delivery
Visit: www.leafly.com/brands/premium-seed-market
Seed Bank
Formerly Seed King, Seed Bank is in the business of quality seeds with above-average potencies and high germination rates. Its Granddaddy Purple feminized seeds gained special interest from Leafly readers in 2022.
Most popular cultivar on Leafly: Granddaddy Purple
Customer service: Contact form
Perks: Free shipping on orders over $75
Visit: www.leafly.com/brands/seed-king
Seedsman
Seedsman is a long-standing favorite, in the business of stable seeds for over 20 years and the first seed bank to commercialize autoflowering and CBD genetics. What began as a passion project between two cousins is now a global source for high-quality genetics, with a US hub that can have seeds delivered to American doors in as little as 2-12 days.
Most popular cultivar on Leafly: Purple Ghost Candy
Established: 2002
Customer service: Contact form
Perks: Rewards program, free “We Grow Cannabis” book download, frequent discounts offered
Guarantees: Germination promise
Visit: www.leafly.com/brands/seedsman
Seed Supreme
Seed Supreme stock a wide selection of strains that are easy to shop based on category, so no matter if you’re a beginner looking for great starter strains, or an old-pro on the hunt for the most exciting new genetics, it’s simple to find your fit.
Most popular cultivar on Leafly: Depot GSC
Customer service: Live chat, email
Perks: Free seeds with every purchase, free shipping on orders over $90
Visit: www.leafly.com/brands/seed-supreme
Sensible Seeds
Leafly users were all about the Gelato #41 from Sensible Seeds in 2022. A highly sensible choice, indeed, considering Gelato’s Leafly Strain of the Year winner status (the very first!).
Most popular cultivar on Leafly: Gelato #41
Location: UK
Customer service: Phone, email
Perks: Free cannabis seeds with orders
Guarantees: Price match guarantee
Visit: www.leafly.com/brands/sensible-seeds
The Seed Connect
Quality seeds from a mix of the brand’s own breeding work on its certified ranch and selections from leading breeders around the world, find it here with The Seed Connect. They even have a physical storefront in Tempe so you can stop in and stay high if you’re in the area.
Most popular cultivar on Leafly: Super Silver Haze
Location: Tempe, AZ, USA
Customer service: Phone, email
Perks: Free seeds with every order, free shipping on orders over $100, physical store in Tempe
Guarantees: Germination guarantee
Visit: www.leafly.com/brands/seed-connect-llc
Weedseedsexpress
Godfather OG from Weedseedsexpress won special attention from Leafly seed searchers in 2022. A standout strain for beginner growers, Godfather OG from Weedseedsexpress is said to have high mold resistance and is suited for both indoor and outdoor grows.
Most popular cultivar on Leafly: Godfather OG
Established: 2005
Location: Netherlands
Customer service: 24/7 customer support, live chat, contact form
Perks: Free seeds with every order, learning center & grow guides
Guarantees: Delivery guarantee, germination guarantee
Visit: www.leafly.com/brands/weedseedsexpress
