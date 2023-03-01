This article includes paid advertisement.

See where homegrowers looked for seeds on Leafly in 2022.

Finding great genetics to fill your garden is the first step for homegrowers before can get in the dirt. Making sure you have stable seeds from a reliable source can be a challenge considering the wide world of cannabis seeds and sources.

Luckily, Leafly houses top product highlights and a wealth of information from some of the top seed banks around. We took a look at site data from the last year to determine where readers were searching for seed banks and finding genetics that shine through the crowd on Leafly. Read on to find a list of the top seed banks visited on Leafly in 2022 and head to the brands’ profiles to dig into the details.

Cannabis Seeds USA

Cannabis Seeds USA, otherwise known as 1 (833) SEED USA, is a seed bank operating out of Bullhead, AZ. The Cookies and Powerzzz Genetics collab cultivar, Gary Payton, is available from Cannabis Seeds USA in a 10-pack that saw a spike in Leafly user interest in 2022.

Most popular cultivar on Leafly: Gary Payton

Location: Bullhead City, Arizona, USA

Customer service: Email, phone

Perks: Frequent discounts offered

Delicious Seeds

Delicious Seeds comes out of the long-standing cannabis breeding tradition in Spain. The brand was established in 2009 with breeding experience that extends much earlier. Eleven Roses is an especially popular offering on Leafly, a Delicious Seeds original that was created from the ambitious desire to improve upon their award-winning Sugar Black Rose cultivar.

Most popular cultivar on Leafly: Eleven Roses

Established: 2009

Location: Torrent, Valencia, Spain

Customer service: Email, phone

Perks: Free delivery for orders over €110, limited-edition drops

Elev8 Seeds

Seriously committed to quality, Elev8 is picky so you don’t have to be. Only carrying “keeper,” clone-only strains with stable seed genetics, you can browse through a huge selection of winners like the popular Purple Cherry Popper.

Most popular cultivar on Leafly: Purple Cherry Popper

Location: Seattle, WA, USA

Customer service: Email, phone, contact form

Perks: New strains & high-quality genetics

Fast Buds

Fast Buds is unique in its exclusive focus on autoflowering strains, with the awards to back up their quality. The brand’s Blackberry Auto took 1st place in the 2019 Autoflower Cup in Oregon, and Purple Lemonade is of special interest amongst Leafly readers.

Most popular cultivar on Leafly: Purple Lemonade

Established: 2012

Location: Spain

Customer service: Contact form, email, social media

Perks: Award-winning products, frequent discounts offered

Homegrown Cannabis Co.

Homegrown Cannabis Co. is a powerhouse not only because of the high-quality genetics the brand offers but also because of the wealth of resources it provides. From growing celebrity support from legends like Kyle Kushman to the user-generated support found in Homegrown’s Diaries and Forum, you’ll get great seeds and a great community from Homegrown.

Most popular cultivar on Leafly: Northern Lights

Customer service: Live chat, email

Perks: Free shipping on orders over $99, frequent discounts offered

Guarantees: Delivery guarantee, germination guarantee

Humboldt Seed Company

Humboldt Seed Company commands a huge amount of respect for good reason. A leader in strain development from storied Humboldt County, California, the award-winning brand hosted the world’s largest pheno hunt in 2018 and continues to innovate to produce some of the most exciting new strains out there.

Most popular cultivar on Leafly: Poddy Mouth

Established: 2001

Location: Humboldt County, CA, USA

Customer service: Contact form

Perks: Award-winning, available online and at select retailers

i49 Genetics

i49 Genetics provides especially impressive offerings when it comes to beginner growers. You can shop for nutrients or growing bundles when you pick out your seeds so you have everything you need to get started, download their free Germination Guide, and find answers to every question under the sun with their cannabis growing blog.

Most popular cultivar on Leafly: White Widow

Customer service: Email, phone

Perks: Germination Guide (downloadable), free shipping on orders with two or more products, frequent discounts offered

I Love Growing Marijuana

After over 20 years growing in Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started a blog to share his growing expertise with the masses. Once the blog became a hit, the ILGM team partnered with top breeders so that people could learn about growing marijuana and find seeds to get started at the same time. More than 10 years later, the ILGM store is stocked with a huge assortment of quality genetics both popular and rare backed up by reliable customer service.

Most popular cultivar on Leafly: GSC Extreme

Established: 2012

Location: Netherlands

Customer service: Contact form, phone, email

Perks: Free Grow Bible (downloadable), frequent discounts offered

Premium Seed Market

Leafly readers went to Premium Seed Market again and again in 2022 to browse trusted, stable genetics for their gardens. This family-owned outfit has all its seeds grown, bred, and produced in-house on their own farms.

Most popular cultivar on Leafly: Blue Dream

Location: Bend, Oregon, USA

Customer service: Phone, email, contact form

Perks: Shipped within one business day of ordering, award-winning, frequent discounts offered

Guarantees: Guaranteed delivery

Seed Bank

Formerly Seed King, Seed Bank is in the business of quality seeds with above-average potencies and high germination rates. Its Granddaddy Purple feminized seeds gained special interest from Leafly readers in 2022.

Most popular cultivar on Leafly: Granddaddy Purple

Customer service: Contact form

Perks: Free shipping on orders over $75

Seedsman

Seedsman is a long-standing favorite, in the business of stable seeds for over 20 years and the first seed bank to commercialize autoflowering and CBD genetics. What began as a passion project between two cousins is now a global source for high-quality genetics, with a US hub that can have seeds delivered to American doors in as little as 2-12 days.

Most popular cultivar on Leafly: Purple Ghost Candy

Established: 2002

Customer service: Contact form

Perks: Rewards program, free “We Grow Cannabis” book download, frequent discounts offered

Guarantees: Germination promise

Seed Supreme

Seed Supreme stock a wide selection of strains that are easy to shop based on category, so no matter if you’re a beginner looking for great starter strains, or an old-pro on the hunt for the most exciting new genetics, it’s simple to find your fit.

Most popular cultivar on Leafly: Depot GSC

Customer service: Live chat, email

Perks: Free seeds with every purchase, free shipping on orders over $90

Sensible Seeds

Leafly users were all about the Gelato #41 from Sensible Seeds in 2022. A highly sensible choice, indeed, considering Gelato’s Leafly Strain of the Year winner status (the very first!).

Most popular cultivar on Leafly: Gelato #41

Location: UK

Customer service: Phone, email

Perks: Free cannabis seeds with orders

Guarantees: Price match guarantee

The Seed Connect

Quality seeds from a mix of the brand’s own breeding work on its certified ranch and selections from leading breeders around the world, find it here with The Seed Connect. They even have a physical storefront in Tempe so you can stop in and stay high if you’re in the area.

Most popular cultivar on Leafly: Super Silver Haze

Location: Tempe, AZ, USA

Customer service: Phone, email

Perks: Free seeds with every order, free shipping on orders over $100, physical store in Tempe

Guarantees: Germination guarantee

Weedseedsexpress

Godfather OG from Weedseedsexpress won special attention from Leafly seed searchers in 2022. A standout strain for beginner growers, Godfather OG from Weedseedsexpress is said to have high mold resistance and is suited for both indoor and outdoor grows.

Most popular cultivar on Leafly: Godfather OG

Established: 2005

Location: Netherlands

Customer service: 24/7 customer support, live chat, contact form

Perks: Free seeds with every order, learning center & grow guides

Guarantees: Delivery guarantee, germination guarantee

