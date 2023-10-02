Welcome to Libra season, Stargazers! This month poises us to make time for seeking balance in our relationships and personal endeavors, reflecting the equilibrium that Libra symbolizes. Whether it’s finding the middle ground in disagreements or balancing work and leisure, the scales of Libra encourage us to find harmony in all aspects of our lives.

Pluto, the planet of transformation, goes direct mid-month. This significant cosmic shift nudges us to confront and release deep-seated fears and patterns that no longer serve our growth. This may sound intense, but remember that Pluto’s energy is all about rebirth and renewal. Embracing this change can lead to profound personal evolution.

October also graces us with two powerful eclipses: one solar eclipse and one lunar eclipse. Eclipses can bring about sudden insights and abrupt shifts in perspective. The solar eclipse may illuminate new paths and opportunities, while the lunar eclipse might reveal hidden emotions or truths. While every sign will feel the impacts of these eclipses differently, all should endeavor to stay grounded and open to the lessons they bring. Trust that the universe is guiding you towards your highest good.

Libra

(Savina Monet for Leafly)

Happy Birthday, Libra! People love Libras for their graciousness and ability to bring people together. Their diplomatic nature makes them excellent mediators, and their genuine appreciation for beauty often translates into a keen sense of aesthetics. With a natural inclination towards fairness and balance, Libras are often the friends who provide thoughtful advice and a listening ear.

Get ready to shine Libra—love is in the air. Those in committed relationships can expect a harmonious period, marked by understanding and shared moments, so take the time to create lasting memories. For the single Libras, a magnetic attraction to someone new might be on the horizon. This individual could resonate deeply with your values and interests, paving the way for a meaningful connection. However, patience is key.

Let the relationship evolve naturally, ensuring a foundation of trust and compatibility. Health-wise, it’s essential to pace yourself. Regular exercise, mindfulness practices, and a balanced diet will be your allies in maintaining vitality; listen to your body and incorporate self-care routines to ensure a harmonious balance between activity and relaxation.

On a personal note, your inner warrior wants to shine. Harness this surge of energy and channel it towards your goals with unwavering confidence—your dedication and skills will not go unnoticed. Promotions or new responsibilities might emerge, and embracing these challenges while networking and collaborating will expand your professional horizons. Keep working on strong relationships and showcase your talents! Consider taking a short, spontaneous solo trip, free from meticulous planning, to unwind and let your creative juices flow.

October strain: You have an eye and appetite for the classics Libra. This October, let the mystical, deeply relaxing allure of Warlock accompany your balanced nature. This indica-dominant strain comes from two old-school strains, Skunk and Afghani, and offers a uniquely calming experience, perfect for introspective moments. Embrace the sweet and sour aroma as you find harmony amidst the autumnal chills.

Scorpio

(Scorpio by Savina Monet for Leafly)

Scorpio, this month heralds many opportunities for healing and deepening connections. If you’re in a committed relationship, embrace profound discussions that dig into the core of your bond. These conversations might get intense, but they hold the potential to fortify your relationship and strengthen your mutual intimacy. Approach these dialogues with patience and a willingness to compromise.

Activities that bring joy and relaxation will be crucial to staying in a healthy mindset. Stay attuned to your energy levels and heed your body’s signals. If you ever feel overwhelmed, remember that seeking support, whether from loved ones or professionals, is a sign of strength.

Stay alert—unexpected shifts might challenge your sense of stability. Adaptability and staying open to change will guide you through these turbulent times. Instead of resisting, embrace the challenge while finding a more secure footing amidst the changing landscape. Professionally, this adaptability will also serve you well. Unexpected opportunities might arise, and a positive mindset will pave the way for career growth. While the wanderlust within you will bloom, this month calls for a more introspective journey. Indulge in relaxation at home, gather with friends, and allow yourself the space to release any burdens and rejuvenate.

October strain: This isn’t a month for excitement, Scorpio. As the mysteries of October unfold, find solace in the calming embrace of Pennywise—no demonic clowns will come for you. This high-CBD hybrid blend offers a gentle touch, perfect for introspective moments amidst the season’s spooky ambiance and personal obstacles. Let its subtle notes of coffee and pepper accompany you through the chilling nights.

Sagittarius

(Savina Monet for Leafly)

Sagittarians, you’re in for a treat. October promises connections with individuals who resonate with your love for adventure and intellectual pursuits. Embrace these budding relationships with an open heart, and let the spirit of exploration guide your romantic endeavors. The importance of mindfulness and self-care cannot be overstated this month. Incorporating mindfulness techniques will help calm your mind, while a nutritious diet will nourish your body. Prioritize activities that rejuvenate your spirit and bring joy.

On a more somber note, you might find yourself under unexpected scrutiny. We know Sags are no strangers to confrontation, but approach the situation with composure and understanding. Gather information and address any misunderstandings with grace and respect. Professionally, October is ripe with opportunities. New projects and responsibilities will allow you to showcase your skills, leading to recognition and potential career advancement. As for travel, exploring new places will not only broaden your horizons, but also create lasting memories.

October strain: Leaves are turning, days are shortening, and the magic is coming out of the shadows. To weather the many twists of October, let Alchemy be your guiding star, Sagittarius. This balanced hybrid, with hints of sour grapes and earthy musk, offers a serene journey through the season’s enchanting nights.

Capricorn

(Savina Monet for Leafly)

Time to plan some dates, Capricorns. Single goats might find themselves drawn to an unexpected connection that ignites a new spark, leading to profound moments of vulnerability and intimacy. Stay open to the possibilities and let love surprise you. These budding relationships need an open heart and a willingness to embrace the potential for a deep and meaningful bond.

On the health front, balance reigns supreme; make time for regular exercise, a nutritious diet, ample rest, and activities that promote relaxation like meditation or nature walks. Prioritizing your mental well-being is equally crucial, and seeking support when needed will ensure a harmonious balance between body and mind.

On a personal note, challenges might arise, especially in situations where compromise seems unlikely. Strive for mutually beneficial resolutions and a middle ground. Professionally, your dedication and hard work will not go unnoticed. Opportunities for advancement and leadership roles will present themselves, allowing you to showcase your expertise. While collaborations and networking will be beneficial, keep an eye out for potential conflicts. Diplomacy and teamwork will be your allies in navigating these challenges.

As for travel, embrace the unexpected, whether it’s commuting with someone new or traveling extensively. Consider documenting your experiences, capturing moments that will serve as lasting reminders of your adventures.

October strain: Just as you, Capricorn, appreciate the finer subtleties of life, Black Widow offers a gentle embrace to the spirit of the season. Don’t worry—this landrace hybrid strain isn’t about overwhelming sensations or sacrificing your partners. It’s about balance, much like the scales you often find yourself juggling. Let Black Widow be your companion as you navigate the calm, cool nights ahead.

Aquarius

(Savina Monet for Leafly)

Take a deep breath Aquarius—this month is ripe for deepening connections. Those in relationships should check in and nurture their bond to maintain understanding and intimacy. Single Aquarians might find themselves drawn to intense and transformative connections. However, it’s essential to approach these new relationships with caution and introspection. Understand your own needs and desires before diving in, with your instincts at the forefront.

Keep your health in mind—listen to your body, incorporate regular exercise, maintain a balanced diet, and embrace stress-management techniques. Mindfulness practices and creative outlets can be particularly beneficial in navigating any emotional turbulence.

On a personal note, you might encounter individuals with differing perspectives, leading to potential misunderstandings. Take the time to step back, understand the core issue, and avoid misconceptions. Embrace your unique charm and let it shine in your interactions. Professionally, your innovative ideas are set to gain recognition. Embrace leadership roles, initiate new projects, and prioritize teamwork.

However, be mindful of potential power struggles and aim for harmonious relationships in the workplace. As for travel, short trips, whether they’re a vacation, weekend getaway, or a business trip, with loved ones will keep you connected to the ever-evolving world.

October strain: October is filled with the allure of the unseen, and the promise of discovery. This strain isn’t about the overt or the obvious—it’s about the whispers, the gentle currents, the moments of calm reflection. Allow Phantom Cookies and its rich fruity and savory flavors to accompany you through the waves of this month.

Pisces

(Savina Monet for Leafly)

This month presents both challenges and opportunities for growth in relationships for you, Pisces. Those in committed bonds will find that open communication and emotional honesty are paramount. Addressing unresolved issues with compassion and understanding will lead to emotional healing and a strengthened connection. For the single Pisceans, this is a time of introspection.

Focus on self-love and self-acceptance, trusting that your romantic journey aligns with your personal growth. On the health front, rest, rejuvenation, and self-reflection mean engaging in activities that foster joy and inner peace. Setting boundaries and seeking support during moments of emotional turbulence will serve you well.

On the personal front, you may find yourself mediating conflicts between old and new perspectives. Embrace these opportunities and utilize your communication skills to bridge understanding. Professionally, trust your intuition and let your creative side shine to manifest opportunities that resonate with your passions. As for travel, the universe’s energy fuels a desire to connect with family. Consider short strolls, exploring new cafes, and indulging in the simple pleasures of life. These moments of relaxation and connection will add excitement and fulfillment to your journey.

October strain: Rustling bushes, howling wolves, moving shadows—oh my!Spooky season abounds, Pisces, but Night Terror isn’t about jarring experiences. This tingling hybrid strain, redolent of blueberries and pine imbues users with a calm that wipes away the stresses of the day. During a chaotic month, Night Terror pulls the proverbial mask off.

Aries

(Savina Monet for Leafly)

Aries, the month of October brings you a whirlwind of emotions and opportunities. In the realm of relationships, those of you already committed will experience a rekindling of passion and romance. Wield communication as your strongest asset, allowing for a deeper connection with your partner. For the single rams, the universe might have a surprise in store—an intriguing potential romantic interest. We highly recommend you stay receptive to new possibilities and be ready for unexpected encounters.

On the health front, your boundless energy, while a strength, can sometimes lead to burnout. Striking a balance between work and relaxation is crucial. Incorporate regular exercise to channel this energy effectively, and consider more stationary practices like yoga or meditation to rejuvenate your mind.

Your determination to succeed is palpable this month. Harness this energy and direct it towards constructive endeavors. Misusing this powerful drive can lead to unintended consequences, so channel it wisely! Professionally, your leadership skills will be in the spotlight. Embrace the challenges and responsibilities that come your way as stepping stones to recognition and potential promotions.

Networking will be your secret weapon, opening doors to valuable professional connections. For those with a penchant for travel, the world is yours this month. While new places and faces will intrigue you, remain vigilant and prepared for any unexpected hitches in your plans.

October strain: The days are getting shorter for you, Aries, and you might feel a dip in your normally boundless energy. But this is the ideal time to look inward.For those seeking a touch of mystery this October, Dark Matter awaits. This strain has a unique palate, and its mixed genetics will keep you stimulated as the seasons turn. Let the relaxed, tingly, and uplifted sensations guide you through the autumn nights.

Taurus

(Savina Monet for Leafly)

Taurus, the month of October emphasizes the significance of communication in your relationships. By expressing yourself openly and fostering trust, you can cultivate deeper bonds with your loved ones. This period is a reminder of the power of love and connection guiding you towards fulfillment. Self-care means more than just a routine right now—it’s a commitment to your future well-being. Prioritizing your health makes an invaluable investment in your future happiness and success. This month, remember that nurturing yourself enhances your resilience and overall quality of life.

Discipline and composure will get you through unexpected challenges, bulls. Gather all the information, reflect, and then act knowing that decisions are well-informed; avoiding hasty conclusions will be crucial. Professionally, collaboration will open many doors to success. Engaging in team projects and networking with colleagues will unveil new horizons, fresh opportunities, and further professional growth.

If you have travel plans as the holiday season amps up, comfort should be your top priority. Dressing comfortably can enhance your travel experience and keep you in the headspace for delightful, unplanned encounters.

October strain: The leaves are turning and things are getting a little spooky. For the Taurus seeking a touch of enchantment this October, Witches Weed is here. This is a potent brew of Chemdog, Cinderella 99, and SFVOG, bringing all the best creative, energizing, and soothing traits of its parent strains. Embrace the ideas that arise, and find solace in its uplifting embrace as the nights grow longer.

Gemini

(Savina Monet for Leafly)

Gemini, this month emphasizes the importance of genuine communication in your many relationships. Heartfelt dialogues will not only solidify your bond with loved ones, but also pave the way for personal growth. For singles, Libra season invites you to embark on a journey of self-discovery.

By understanding yourself better, you prepare for meaningful connections in the future. Amidst the hustle and bustle of your vibrant lives, make a point to prioritize self-care. Incorporating regular exercise and activities that bring joy will anchor you and help you maintain both physical and mental well-being.

In the personal sphere, a positive outlook and commitment in your relationships and growth journey will yield rewarding outcomes. Academic and higher education pursuits are particularly favored this month. Professionally, pursue new opportunities, but only after ensuring you don’t stretch yourself too thin—a balance between work and relaxation is key.

For those with wanderlust, October might bring profitable business trips, and potential experiences in foreign lands. Don’t forget to carve out moments of tranquility for yourself.

October strain: Gemini, as the looming nights of October unfold, let the flavor-forward Wizard Punch be your mystical companion. This hybrid strain promises to bring euphoria, while sparking conversations and lifting spirits to help you stay on top of your social and work commitments. Savor the palate of berries and savory cream while embracing the season with a touch of magic and joy.

Cancer

(Savina Monet for Leafly)

Roll up your sleeves, Cancer—this month calls for nurturing your relationships with emotional understanding and empathy. Addressing minor disagreements promptly and fostering open communication will be key to maintaining harmony. By creating a supportive environment, you strengthen your bonds with loved ones and bring yourself joy and fulfillment.

The planets emphasize the importance of holistic well-being through October. Integrating regular exercise, a balanced diet, and consistent moments of relaxation will be crucial. Don’t put off addressing emotional stressors, and seek support when needed. By prioritizing your overall health, you equip yourself to face life’s challenges with resilience.

On a personal level, the intense energies of the month might feel overwhelming. But this intensity can catalyze inspiration and action. Days of contemplation are behind you—time to step up and take charge! Professionally, a wave of motivation will open doors to new projects and career advancements. Embrace these opportunities with confidence and remember the importance of collaboration and networking.

While ambition drives you, stay vigilant of burnout. Whether you’re planning an outdoor adventure or a romantic getaway this season, don’t undermine your resources, and make necessary adjustments to ensure a memorable experience.

October strain: Cancer, this season brings your emotional alchemy to the forefront. If the planetary shifts start to overwhelm you this month, let this uplifting sativa, Voodoo, be your serene guide. Voodoo is a vibrant strain that blooms with the nutty, fruity and savory aromas of fall. Enjoy some me-time as this strain’s calm, focus, and creativity bubble as the nights draw in.

Leo

(Savina Monet for Leafly)

Buckle up, Leo! October beckons intense and transformative connections for those who are single. The attraction might feel magnetic, but approach new relationships with discernment and patience—we know it’s hard. Dive deep to discern the dynamics and examine if the bond is genuine. For those already in committed relationships, this is a period for renewal.

Open communication, emotional vulnerability, and shared experiences stack the pillars that strengthen your bond, reigniting passion and intimacy. A balanced diet and addressing emotional challenges will be paramount to keeping your health on track. Engaging in self-reflection and mindfulness practices to foster a deeper connection with your inner self will make everything else more manageable.

And while your assertive nature is one of your strengths, this month calls for a more tempered approach, especially in communication. Channeling your energy inward will lead to personal growth and transformation. Professionally, unexpected opportunities might arise, and an open mind will be key to navigating these shifts successfully. Travel, whether for business, leisure, or spiritual reasons, will be a recurring theme. Some trips might be short and not necessarily financially advantageous, but they offer a chance for creating memories with loved ones.

October strain: Sometimes one of the liveliest signs needs to take notes from the most sedating strains. This indica OG won’t turn you into a monster, but it might make you crave some midnight snacks. Perfect for evening relaxation and checking in with yourself, Zombie OG evokes autumnal flavors while serving as a calm companion for October’s eerie nights.

Virgo

(Savina Monet for Leafly)

Rejoice, Virgo, as this month serves a sanctuary of self-reflection. Delving into past relationships and drawing insights offers healing while setting the stage for the kind of love and connection you yearn for in the future. By understanding your desires and emotions, you pave the way for more meaningful romantic connections.

Healthwise, mental well-being takes center stage. Incorporating mindfulness practices and ensuring regular breaks will be essential in navigating the month’s challenges. Embrace opportunities for solitude, as they offer a chance to recharge and gain clarity.

Harmonizing your home environment and addressing domestic concerns will not only enhance your living space but also motivate others around you to contribute positively. Professionally, October is a beacon of growth. New opportunities will emerge, allowing you to showcase your skills and talents. Networking and collaboration will be instrumental in furthering your career prospects. Your innate attention to detail and organizational prowess will be your allies, ensuring you meet deadlines and prioritize tasks effectively.

Get ready for business-related travel. Whether it’s a distant location or a short trip towards the month’s end, ensure you’re well-prepared and organized for smooth journeys.

October strain: You’re not one for playing the villain, Virgo, but as October’s shadows lengthen, consider embracing Pretty Wicked. This sativa-dominant hybrid strain offers an acute but serene energy, perfect for both introspection and activity. Let its subtle effects and sharp palate accompany you through the month’s mysterious moments.

