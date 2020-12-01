Star signs and cannabis strains: December 2020 horoscopes

Winter has arrived, Star Babes! The Solstice isn’t until December 21, but might we suggest using this entire month to honor simplicity and the art of taking things slow.

Our friends in Denmark have embraced a way of life called, “Hygge” which, in Old Norwegian, translates roughly to “well-being.” They incorporate hygge into their everyday lives by reading books, sipping hot tea, and tapping into the things that intrinsically feel good to them — whatever those things may be. Hygge is especially important during the colder months.

December’s celestial events offer ample opportunity for you to discover your own hygge. Mercury enters into Sagittarius on December 1. The month starts off in a forward-thinking direction. The great news is that almost every major planet is in direct motion this month, with the exception of Uranus which is in retrograde for the entire month.

There is a total solar eclipse on December 14 (not visible in N. America) and the full moon is in Cancer on December 30, which will round out the month with some much-needed time for introspection and recharging. You should have a December full of passion and new discoveries ahead!

Your December Horoscope

Sagittarius

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Happy Winter Solstice, Sag! Your encouraging, bright spirit has been a welcome bright spot in this hellish year. You’ve given a lot of yourself to your family, your friends, and your peers. Your ruler, Jupiter, is in direct motion this month and moseys its way into Aquarius on December 19. You should start to feel some tension peel away at the end of the month.

The Solstice on December 21 will usher in some longer nights, but you’re more than likely to use that extra time to dream up new ideas and plans for 2021. The full moon is in Cancer on December 30. Take a moment to say goodbye to 2020. It was certainly a year that we will not forget.

December strain: Despite the waning sunlight, this month is shaping up to be a bright one for you, Sag. Celebrate and treat yourself to a little taste of the Rainbow.

Rainbow is a hybrid strain with a smooth, sweet profile and heavy body effects. Users report it makes them feel carefree. Sit back, celebrate your favorite seasonal traditions, and kiss this year goodbye!

Capricorn

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

‘Tis the season, Cap! Whatever jolly holiday you plan on celebrating this December you will do it with the same steadfast, yet generous spirit you’ve maintained the last 12 months. Your ruler, Saturn, is in direct motion the entire month. It also enters Aquarius, briefly, on December 19. This is an especially crucial time to think of others. Maybe one of your favorite people has been a little down as of late. Send a thoughtful note their way. This will open a door that will continue to be beneficial for both of you going into 2021.

The Winter Solstice on December 21 will bring a refreshed sense of purpose as we enter into your season! Happy Birthday! The full moon is in Cancer on December 30, rounding out 2020 with some emotional, yet necessary insight.

December strain: You’re a practical, but festive soul, Cap. No matter what holiday you call your own this month, remember that your giving, celebratory spirit exists year-round. Treat yourself this December to a little Bio-Jesus.

This strain is an indica-dominant hybrid known for its intense body buzzes and long-lasting effects. Light some tree, decorate some tree, just find a way to let your unique spirit shine through!

Aquarius

It’s going to be a busy Solstice month for you, Water-Bearers! Your ruler, Saturn, briefly enters your sign on December 17. This is going to be a flash-bang period of inspiration and spiritual alignment. Lean hard into this short blast of internal contentment. Invest in yourself and your goals, heavily.

On December 19, Jupiter also dances into your sign for a dose of emotional healing and prosperity. Treat yourself to a little “I made it through 2020” surprise. You’ll know what it is when you see it (or feel it). The Winter Solstice on December 21 will bring long nights and slow things down to a crawl which may be more of a gift than a curse this year.

December strain: Don’t miss a chance to let loose a little this month. Get festive! Whatever that means to you. You can start by treating yourself to a little Snowman.

Snowman is a hybrid strain with subtle, calming effects. Users report it offers a focused high and increases appetite. Whether you’re building an actual snowman this December or just satisfying your munchies on a few snowman cookies, you’ll find a way to make this month special.

Pisces

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

You did it, Pisces. This is it. This is the home stretch. The new moon is Sagittarius on December 14 bringing on some crisp, dark night sky for you to gaze up in wonder at. The Winter Solstice is on December 21, which will offer up longer nights for you to dream up your latest and greatest new adventures.

Your ruler is in direct motion this month, too. In other words: you really made it through 2020. December is a month to celebrate all that you pushed through this year, and there was plenty to push through. Don’t miss an opportunity to safely celebrate. Spark a joint, dance badly to good music, look at some twinkling lights, and just otherwise be amazed at all the climbing you did. December 30 features a full moon in Cancer.

Light some candles and write down some intentions. What does the best version of 2021 look like? Dream big but don’t forget you really have to do the work. You know you can, Fish.

December strain: Feeling festive? You should be! You made it through this year alive, Pisces. What more could there be to celebrate? Treat yourself to a little Space Queen to commemorate a year that, at times, felt like a bad trip. Space Queen is known for its fruity aroma and very pleasant buzz. Here’s to kissing 2020 goodbye!

Aries

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Rams, you can expect a relatively turbulence-free December. Consider it an early holiday gift from the cosmos. Your ruler, Mars, is in direct motion the entire month. The new moon is in Sagittarius on December 14. Embrace your softer side during this time, Aries. Vulnerability is hot and that vulnerability might just be the fire your love life has been begging for.

Mars forms a square with Pluto on December 23. This is an intense formation. Use this power to make some calculated steps towards your 5-year goals. Don’t over-extend yourself though — this power is fleeting and if you bite off more than you can chew, you’ll regret it until spring.

December strain: Let’s face it, Aries, deep down you are all gooey. Sure, you’d rather people didn’t know that, but it’s the truth. Own that soft center and spark a bowl of Lava Cake this month. Melting into the couch will never feel so good. This indica-dominant hybrid offers ample body effects and a sweet taste. Happy Solstice blazing, Rams!

Taurus

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Bulls, the sun might be going into hiding, but life is looking bright for you this December. Your ruler, Neptune, is in direct motion the entire month. It enters dreamy Aquarius on December 19. Ride this wave of creativity and make time for some artist pursuits.

The full moon is in Cancer on December 30. This is peak hygge time, if there ever were such a thing. Cancer plus the full moon will absolutely have you in your feelings, but don’t panic. You’ve been pretty tightly wound in that department. Have a good cry. Make some cookies. It will feel so good to leave the emotions of 2020 in the rearview mirror.

December strain: Leave the past where it belongs this month, Bulls. Wrap yourself in your favorite blanket, have a good cry over the airport scene in “Love Actually,” and throw down a bowl of Amnesia to forget all your worries and cares. It will be a simple, relaxing month if you just loosen your grip a little.

Gemini

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Happy Solstice, Twins! Your month is looking bright, which is good considering the lack of sunlight overhead. Your ruler, Mercury, is busy this month. Fortunately, it’s in forward motion all of December, making two stops along the path: Sagittarius on December 1 for a dose of ingenuity, and then on December 20 Mercury lands in Capricorn. Capricorn’s energy will have you mulling in some big feelings, but that’s a good thing. You have a tendency to keep things light, even when your crave substance. Lean in and do some journaling. You’ll probably be surprised by some of the discoveries you make about yourself.

The Winter Solstice is on December 21. Crisp, cool nights and short days might have you feeling out of sorts. Take things one day at a time a slip into your lowest gear. This was a strange year and your usual methods for blowing off steam probably weren’t available to you. Take a second to honor your survival. You are here, reading this. Sometimes, that’s more than enough!

December strain: Sweet things are ahead for you, Geminis. Take a break from the world grind and break out your grinder for some Cookies and Cream.

This Santa-approved strain is a hybrid and packs a 20 percent THC punch, so be ready to drift off to Candyland after a full bowl of this good stuff. You’re more than deserving of a good rest this month, Gem.

Cancer

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

That lack of sunlight is really setting in, Cancer. Sensitive soul that you are, you probably felt it before most. That said, this month is actually shaping up to be a solid shift for you.

Your ruler, the moon, is in Sagittarius on December 14. If you feel especially motivated around this time, run with it! Set yourself up for the long nights ahead. Clean up your living area, get your calendar in order, and set aside some designated time to unwind.

The moon enters into your sign on December 30 to round out the month and the year with some powerful, powerful cancer energy. You have a chance to reclaim a tiny slice of 2020. Don’t miss it! Send those “I love you!” texts, set your goals for 2021, and do not look back after December 31. It’s time to rise and grind.

December strain: Water signs are especially susceptible to change, so — to help beat those winter blues — pack a dense bowl of something tropical, like Mango Kush. Mango Kush is a hybrid strain with a sweet profile and subtle, happy effects. It’s a great, late-in-the-afternoon treat.

Leo

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

If 2020 was a wild ride for you, December will be the part of the roller coaster where you hold your hands up as the camera snaps your picture. This month, your ruler — The Sun — has it’s big Winter Solstice and enters Capricorn on December 21. This is the shortest day of the year and the perfect time to take a few moments to kiss 2020 goodbye. Do some journaling for posterity and then set your intentions for 2021.

The new moon in Cancer on December 30 is the perfect way to round out this year. You should have special access to your emotions around this time. Share your joy, your successes, and your losses with those you trust the most. They could offer some sage advice heading into the new year. Above all, keep your head up, Lions! Finish this year strong.

December strain: Lions! December isn’t a month for you to sit on the sidelines. Gear up for an action-packed December by packing a bowl of 9-lb Hammer. This indica strain is densely packed and tastes like a delicious mix of grapes and lime. Users report this bud helps them relax while maintaining focus.

Virgo

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Virgos are some of the most analytical, dedicated signs in the zodiac. You like problems that are easily and readily solved. So, simply put this year was probably pretty high on the nightmare scale for you. Take this month to celebrate being alive.

Your ruler, Mercury, is in direction motion this entire month. Mercury enters Capricorn on December 1. Start the month off right by knocking out all of your practical responsibilities. You’ll be fueled by the no-fuss vibes coming from Capricorn.

The new moon is in Sagittarius on December 14. If you can, designate this day as a mindful day. Stop as many times as you can throughout the day to notice where you are what you’re doing. You’ve come so far this year, it’s only right that you spend some time savoring the moment. This winter will be a compelling time in your life. Embrace the unknown where you can, and appreciate the small stuff whenever possible.

December strain: It’s a great season for you, Virgo. Even if you don’t live in a snowy climate you can still conjure up feelings of a chilly season with a bowl full of Silver Haze. This sativa offers tremendous head effects. Open up some mental space and enjoy the twinkling lights and low commitments.

Libra

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Jupiter and Saturn are finally in a fellow air sign this month! This is a special treat and generosity should abound, especially as Saturn enters Aquarius on December 17. Around the same time, Sagittarius enters your sign (December 15) for a dose of optimism and future planning. Embrace the first half of the month as a chance to spread good cheer and make the holiday season special for someone in your life.

The full moon on December 30 is in Cancer and this offers the perfect opportunity to round out 2020 with an emotional look back at all you’ve done for yourself and others this year, despite wild and unpredictable obstacles in your way. Giving and receiving is at the very heart of this month, and there is no doubt that you’ll make December special for someone in your life.

December strain: This month is going to be, in the best way, bananas. So, embrace the chaos and pack a bowl of Banana Punch. This hybrid strain is known for its unique tropical profile and long-lasting effects. Users report it offers happy vibes and a complete body buzz. Ring in the changing of the seasons baked and smiling.

Scorpio

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

This month will be a little bit of a mixed bag. Kind of like getting coal and a 100 dollar bill in the same stocking. There will be some pressures in your social life with Saturn entering Aquarius on December 17, but it’s nothing you can’t overcome with a little good, old fashion communication. Your ruler, Pluto is in direct motion the entire month, which is a welcome reprieve.

The Winter Solstice will bring on longer nights, but you thrive in the dark! It’s where you do your best thinking. Your fearless curiosity will lead you into the new year. The full moon on December 30 is in Cancer, and this offers up a great point of reflection and a chance to encourage yourself. You survived a lot in 2020. Give yourself something nice for all of the effort you put in this year, even if it’s just the chance to smoke a J in a quiet room.

December strain: You might not get everything you were hoping for this holiday season, but you can treat yourself to a little 24k Gold. This hybrid strain is known for its stress-busting properties and happy vibes. Turn on some twinkly lights or take a (safe) walk around the neighborhood to enjoy everyone else’s lights. You’re worthy of all the good that comes your way this month, Scorpio.

Maeva Considine Maeva Considine is an award-winning journalist and author of “Cat Zodiac: An Astrological Guide to the Feline Mystique.” She's a Taurus who loves traveling, canceling plans, and dessert. She lives in Syracuse, New York. View Maeva Considine's articles