Star signs and cannabis strains: July 2020 horoscopes

Ah, Stargazers, what a beautiful summer! July is here, the birds are singing, and there’s no better time of year than now to spark a blunt and watch some fireworks.

At the beginning of the month on July 1, the Sun forms a sextile with Uranus and a conjunction with Mercury. So, right off the bat, the month is set up to be full of focus and surprises. The full moon on July 5 is in Capricorn and the new moon is in Cancer on July 20. Synergy is the name of the game for the next few weeks. Look for those beautiful moments where it all comes together perfectly for you, Zodiac babes. There will be several such moments this month!

We officially enter Leo season on July 22, making July a period of power, structure, and boundaries. Don’t be afraid to let everyone know how it really is, Stargazers.

Cancer

Happy Birthday, Crabs! This July will feature fireworks in your love life. Just remember, not all pyrotechnics are the fun kind. There’s an eclipse in Capricorn on July 5, so the beginning of the month will feature some mercurial feelings. Commit to your boundaries and you’ll attract the right kind of spark into your life.

We leave Cancer season and enter Leo season on July 22. The end of the month will feature the chance for some graceful transitions.

If you’ve been looking for a window to jump out of, maybe check to see if a door has finally opened, first?

July strain

Crabs, dig deep into your intuition this month. It will be at an all-time high towards the end of Cancer season. Roll up some Big Smooth for a delicious, middle-weight high. Users report it offers a jolt of creativity and sweet, mellow effects.

Leo

It’s going to be a sunny month for you, Lions. Sure, the powerful, July 5 lunar eclipse might leave your romantic life feeling a tad … rocky, but these feelings are destined to be short-lived.

Your ruler, the Sun, forms a trine with Neptune on July 12. You’ll be feeling extra charismatic during the middle of the month. Do something surprising for your love interest and you’ll be rewarded with openness and improved communication. Your season begins on July 22. The end of the month is the perfect time to invest some energy in your career.

You’re going big places this month, Leos!

July strain

This month is open real estate, Leo. July will be what you’re willing to make of it. Whatever you choose to focus on, be sure to consider your investments wisely.

Pack a big bowl of Strawberry Fields to level off any excess energy that might lead to heady decisions. This indica is known for its tranquilizing effects and fruity aroma. Take everything one step at a time this month, Lions. You’re on the right track.

Virgo

Mercury’s never-ending retrograde continues for the first half of July. By now, you probably feel like the seasoned captain of a schooner that has seen one too many squalls. It will be tempting to lean into jaded, negative thinking for the first few weeks of the month, but don’t do it Maidens. Staying positive, or at the very least neutral, will preserve what precious little energy you have left in you.

Mercury returns to direct motion on July 12 and you’ll feel so much lighter. Friends will come around again and petty disagreements will melt away.

On July 8, Mercury forms a conjunction with Mars which will provide the mental clarity you need in your career and in your personal life. Leo season begins on July 22 and you’ll get a surge of lion-like determination. Set goals and push yourself to achieve whatever it is you set out to do this month.

July strain

Treat yourself to something sweet when life starts to feel a little … over-ripe. This month strain is Honey Bananas. This hybrid is fruity and produces a cerebral euphoria that can help slow down the hamster wheel you find yourself on. Users report an abundance of happy, bubbly vibes.

Slow down a little and smell the flowers this month, Maidens.

Libra

This is a month to be on the move, Libras. Keep your mind churning and be on the lookout for some bold new work opportunities early in July. The eclipse on July 5 is in Capricorn and this penumbral eclipse is just what the doctor ordered. Balance can be restored during this period if you pay close attention to how you’re dividing your time.

Your ruler, Venus, is in direct motion the entire month. Things in the love department may have been rough the last few months but they’re going to start looking up during Cancer season.

July strain

On July 10, Venus forms a square with asteroid, Chiron. This motion typically conjures up strong feelings of unconditional love.

Pack a bowl of Game Changer for a perfect combination of arousing and uplifted effects. Users report this hybrid strain is one of the best hybrids out there. So, only settle for the best this month, Libras.

Scorpio

Scorpios are known to be one of the bravest signs in the zodiac, but July will offer up the opportunity to learn how to rely on those that love you. There’s no lack of bravery in asking for help.

On July 5, there will be a lunar eclipse in Capricorn. If you’re willing to open yourself up during this period, the energy of this celestial event should help point you in the right direction when it comes to money and romance. Try to stay grounded during this time by connecting with nature and smoking only the finest bud.

Mars, one of your rulers, is in direct motion this month which should mean that your emotions will be far easier to control than they have been the past few months. Let go of petty disagreements and open your (virtual) door to a friend you’ve been neglecting during the tumultuous planetary motions this summer. Their guidance and advice will be spot on.

July strain

You could use a little emotional support this month, Scorpions. You can’t force a positive mindset, but you may be able to get the next best thing by smoking some Violet Delight. This hybrid is known for it’s subtle, peppery taste and giggly effects. Users report a light-hearted, strong high.

Give a little and get a little this month, Scorpions.

Sagittarius

Archers, you’ll be spending the month tending to some needy parties in your inner circle. It’s best you gear up for the month by using the energy from the July 5 lunar eclipse in Capricorn to set some boundaries and identify a routine that will give you a shot of adrenaline when you need it most.

Your ruler, Jupiter, is in retrograde the entire month of July. Jupiter is known as a social planet, so be prepared for people to come to you in wild, dire straits for advice and your emotional energy. While it’s not wrong to say no, your kindness could go the extra mile for someone this month. In fact, your openness to friends who are in trouble won’t be forgotten when the tables turn and you are the one desperately seeking council. Be discerning about who you turn away.

There’s a new moon in Cancer on July 20, which will round out the Crab season peacefully for you. Take a moment to digest all that has happened and practice some mindful breathing. You’re going to make it through July in one piece.

July strain

This summer has been rife with temptation for you, Sagittarius. Bite into some Candy Apple to get a taste of the sweeter side of life. This hybrid has fruity undertones and users report a significant head buzz. Give your mood a much needed, sweet boost.

Capricorn

On July 1 your ruling planet, Saturn, will leave Aquarius and enter your sign. It will stay in your sign until December, and then it will leave and won’t return for over two decades. This special planetary motion couldn’t be more perfectly timed, because Saturn is the ruler of boundaries and self-care, and these are two things you are in desperate need of lately. Take the energy of this welcomed visit, and let it propel you through hard conversations with those closest to you.

Leo season begins on July 22, which means the second half of the month will likely bring you strength and rejuvenation in your professional life. Use Cancer season to channel your inner, intuitive Crab.

Take on adventure with an open mind and let people know you are not a doormat, you sweet sea-goat!

July strain

Bilbo Baggins reminds us that big things come in small packages and adventures can start in the most unexpected of places.

In his honor, pack a bowl of Critical Bilbo for a very heavy-hitting high. This hybrid strain is not for the weed novice. Users report extremely sedative effects. Smoke this bud if you want to take a trip to Middle Earth.

Aquarius

Good news, Water-Bearers! Your ruling planet, Uranus, is in direct motion this month. Take a break from bracing for the retrogrades of other planets and pour all of your energy into your creative endeavors this month. Saturn leaves your sign on July 1, so be prepared to have your boundaries tested at the beginning of the month. Use some mindful meditation and the snooze function on your phone to keep those much-needed fences up. People will test you, but you’re more than ready for the challenge.

The July 5 lunar eclipse in Capricorn could go either way for you. If you open yourself up to new opportunities, this penumbral eclipse could bring a lot of good fortune and new direction. Closing yourself off during this period could mean missing big opportunities. The new moon in Cancer on July 20 will bring a fresh start to your personal relationships. Forgive, but don’t forget this month, Aquarius!

July strain

Listen, water babes, you’re royalty. Never forget that you deserve good things in this life. Spark some Green Queen for a peppery, hoppy flavor, and a speedy high. Nothing but the best for you, Aquarius!

Users report this hybrid strain provides creative energy and practically no sedative effects. This is your court — run it as you see fit!

Pisces

You’re a delight, Fish, but you’re also a sensitive soul. The weight of the world more often than not, sits squarely on your shoulders. The summer’s multiple retrogrades might have you feeling more worn-down than usual. Unfortunately, Neptune is still in retrograde so your ability to maintain good boundaries will be tested. Remember, it’s okay to take breaks from social media. All of those posts will still be there when you return.

Take the energy of the penumbral eclipse on July 5 in Capricorn to reinvest in your creative process. This will not only have the potential to boost your career potential but also your energy levels as the month progresses.

Don’t let Neptune’s backward spin keep you from marching forward. The new moon in Cancer on July 20 will round out Crab season with a refreshing, blank slate. Find a creative way to make your mark on the world this July, Fish. The planet needs you, Pisces.

July strain

Sometimes you just need to drop out and drop into some sedative bud. Dynamite is an indica strain known for relegating people to the couch for several hours. Users report its strong, relaxing, and makes one talkative.

Take a hit and write down what you’re thinking. Just put down any ideas, thoughts, projects that come up. Reread what you wrote when you’re sober. Maybe you’ll laugh. Maybe you’ll cry. But you’ll probably feel better, and who knows — maybe the next great novel is in there somewhere. Dynamite!

Aries

Rams, what a month this will be! On July 5 there will be an eclipse in Capricorn. Eclipses are notorious for challenging old behaviors and thought patterns. Maybe you’ve tucked a little too far into your shell these past few months, Aries?

Take a leap of faith in the beginning of the month when it comes to your professional career. Try making new friends, or at least better acquaintances, with the people you work with. New alliances might serve you well for the rest of the summer.

Your ruling planet, Mars, is in direct motion in July. Celebrate the stability that this brings by letting loose a little. Don’t worry, the world won’t fall apart if you take an afternoon to dive into a new novel with a hefty blunt in hand.

July strain

Aries are the leaders of the Zodiac and are known for their willpower and unflappable commitment to whatever they set their minds to. Sure, balance is key, but it’s also good to celebrate exactly who you are in this moment.

Tap into some Hardcore OG to really fuel your inner Ram this month. This is a veteran indica that offers highly sedating effects. Users report that it produces relaxed, happy vibes with a delightful citrus taste. Don’t be afraid of growth, but always stay true to yourself, Aries.

Taurus

Good news, Taurus! Your ruling planet, Venus, is in direct motion the entire month. This means new relationships will continue to flourish, and long-term commitments will remain steadfast this month. In fact, Venus forms a sextile with the asteroid Chiron on July 10 which means old wounds will be quicker to heal. Consider tactful forgiveness as an act of self-care this month, Bulls.

The new moon is in Cancer on July 20, bringing a tidal wave of new, emotional energy. Don’t get caught up in petty feuds at the end of the month, Taurus.

July strain

It’s a great month to smoke great bud, Taurus. It’s hot, the Summer Solstice has come and gone — now’s the time to engage in some radical relaxation. Spark some Alaskan Thunder Fuck to summon the deity responsible for reminding you to stay in your lane and out of other people’s petty nonsense.

Alaskan Thunder Fuck (or ATF) is a sativa-dominant strain that produces “creeper” effects and is reported to leave users with a euphoric high. ATF is also known to produce appetite-stimulating effects as well. Munch on and tune out, Bulls.

Gemini

Will this Mercury retrograde ever end, Twins? Okay, it’s going to end on July 12. Still, it’s been a long haul through all of this tumultuous planetary motion. You’re probably feeling a little frayed around the edges. Fear not, Gemini. The new moon is in Cancer on July 20. A burst of positive, motivating energy will follow you the rest of the month.

Your ruler, Mercury forms a trine with Neptune on July 30. This powerful combination aligns the rational brain with the passionate heart. Harmony will be there to see you through the rest of July. Hang tight, Geminis. Relief is coming!

July strain

This month is shaping up to be a little sour and a little sweet for you, Twins. Pack a bowl of Sour Space Candy to embrace the July rollercoaster. This hybrid is known for its herbal, fruity flavor and users report it clears the mind. Tap into some peace and quiet while you plot your next move, Gemini.