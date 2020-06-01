LifestyleStrains & products Star signs and cannabis strains: June 2020 horoscopes Maeva ConsidineJune 1, 2020 Share Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Print SharePrint (Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Well, stargazers, it is officially Gemini season! Because these gregarious Gemini babes rarely like to do things alone, take a page from their book and invite the month of June to bring you some deep connectivity with the ones you love.

Beware though, because Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, and Neptune all have retrograde periods in the month of June. The retrograde motion is most often associated with negative turmoil, but, with the right attitude and mindset, you can use this backward motion to shake things up in a productive way.

June 20 is also the Summer Solstice, which means the Earth’s energy is at its peak this month. Use the inertia of the Solstice and the warm, Twin vibes to carry you into the summer with a smile on your face and a joint in your hand.

Your June Horoscope

Gemini

Happy birthday, tenacious Twins! It’s your season to rock and roll. The world is strange at the moment, but you’ve been doing a great job at keeping spirits high and making the most of it. The month of June is shaping up beautifully for you, Gemini.

Even with all of the retrograde this season brings, you’re going to experience some true highs this month, and not just the kind that require rolling papers (though those will be great too). The full moon is in Sagittarius on June 5 and there will also be an eclipse! Throw yourself a virtual stargazing birthday party. Enjoy the splendors of the night sky with your closest confidants.

Mercury, your ruling planet, is in direct motion from June 1-18. Use this calm before the storm to recharge your emotional battery. You have a tendency to overextend yourself emotionally, so take a breather. Light up a celebratory joint (or four) and be willing to take some alone time this month.

The Summer Solstice on June 20 will bring a lot of energy and usher in Cancer season. Mercury also goes retrograde around this period, so things might get a little dicey when it comes to money and friendship. Just channel the introvert buried deep inside of you, tuck into a good book, and ride out the rest of June fully charged and ready for an amazing summer.

June strain

Your energy levels are notorious, Gemini. You also worry about disappointing your favorite people when your emotional reserves run low. Take a load off, Twins—it’s your party and you can cry (or smoke or eat or laugh) if you want to.

Pack a hefty bowl of Sensi Star and cancel those plans you’ve been spending too much time gearing up for. This strain is subtly cerebral and offers full body effects that consumers report hit fast and strong. Spicy with a hint of citrus, this indica is the perfect birthday treat.

Cancer

Crabs, your ruling planet, the moon, experiences a penumbral eclipse in Sagittarius on June 5. Start a new creative endeavor at the beginning of the month and watch it flourish as you approach Cancer season, which begins on June 20. The retrograde motion of multiple planets this month will throw you for a bit of an emotional loop if you aren’t careful.

June 20 is also the Summer Solstice—a traditionally successful, happy period for you. This year might look a little different at first glance, but your intuition and caring nature won’t fail you this month. Enjoy a little time in the sunlight and spotlight, you’ve earned it.

The new moon is in your house on June 21. Invest in your journaling toward the end of June. What do you have to be grateful for? What relationship needs some mending? How can you be good to yourself this summer? Answer honestly and use this as a map for the rest of your year. Success is right around the corner.

June strain

Summer is here, Crab season is here, everything is looking oh so sweet. Pack a bowl of Mango for some happy, summertime sedation. This indica strain is reported to have heavy-hitting body effects but keeps the mind fresh. Sweet and peppery, this bud is the perfect kickoff to a successful summer.

Leo

Summer is here, Leos! But June brings a bag of surprises with it in the form of multiple, planetary retrogrades. Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto will all experience a backward motion at some point during Gemini season.

On June 3, your ruling planet, the Sun, forms a conjunction with Venus. Venus is also in retrograde during this period, which means your love life could get a little wobbly. Try not to take any big arguments personally in June. Your passion is well known, but so is your stubbornness. Let the little stuff go during Gemini season.

The Summer Solstice is on June 20. Cancer rules the sky, and the year is halfway over. Look for big financial opportunities and wins toward the end of the month. Invest your time and energy into a friend’s project or business. Shine bright, like you always do, and June will be a successful month.

You’re gonna want to work extra hard at kindness this month, Leo. Go out of your comfort zone and be forgiving and understanding. All this retrograde action will have the people in your inner circle acting … off. But you can be the bigger person and set the tone for how you want to be treated in return.

June strain

Roll up some Mr. Nice (also known as Mr. Nice Guy) to conjure up some good vibes. This indica is known for its strong yet mellow high. Consumers also report that it quickly stimulates hunger.

If you find yourself with a case of the munchies and you can swing it, do an act of kindness by ordering takeout from a local restaurant. Spread the good around this month, Leo.

Virgo

The seas are pretty smooth for the first half of the month, Maidens. Your ruling planet, Mercury, is in direct motion until June 18. In fact, things might feel pretty uninspired for a little while. That said, on June 3 Venus forms a sextile with Lilith and this aspect really packs a punch in the romance department. Look out for a seductive first week of the month.

On June 18, Mercury begins its retrograde and you’ll feel the usual tumultuous emotions that come with this particular motion. Fortunately, this should be short lived, and once the new moon arrives in Cancer on June 21, clarity will be yours once again.

With all of the backward motion this month you may feel a little stagnated. You’re one of the most creative signs in the Zodiac, so don’t be afraid to try some unusual tactics to get out of your rut.

June strain

Don’t worry, Maidens. This month may feel a little like a shoe that just doesn’t fit right, but this is a temporary bump in an otherwise smooth, summer road. Try out some Cinderella 99 for balance and peace.

This sativa-dominant strain features a sweet and savory profile that produces a strong head high. Consumers report long-lasting cerebral effects that will take you right to that creative headspace you’ve been searching for.

Libra

Pace yourself this month, Libras—it’s going to be a wild ride. Your ruler, Venus (not to mention almost all of the other planetary rulers) is in retrograde for nearly the entire month. You’ll be looking at your relationships from a whole new angle during Gemini season.

Don’t be afraid to ask the big, scary questions about your romantic future. Now is the time, especially with the energy that the penumbral eclipse will be giving off on June 5. Eclipses are notorious for dredging up the desire for change and a new perspective.

The Summer Solstice and the beginning of Cancer season fall on June 20. Pick up your pen and write a heartfelt letter (yes, a real letter) to someone in your life you’ve been neglecting. Start owning your mistakes this month.

The Summer Solstice is your chance to get a jump on a better version of yourself in nearly every department: love, money, friendships, and self-actualization. Don’t hold back in June, Libra. Buckle up and buckle down for your best shot at a fresh, new version of you.

June strain

June is probably going to feel a little like a long trip—ride the waves and enjoy the chaos. Pack a bowl of LSD to really dive into those deep, hard feelings you’ve been suppressing.

LSD is a potent, fruity, strain, best known for its euphoric, body-heavy high. It has a delicious taste and the effects are super positive. Give yourself a treat, Scales. You’ve earned it this month.

Scorpio

This month is going to be a mixed bag, Scorpions. A lot is happening up in that big, beautiful sky this June. There are eclipses, retrogrades, and, of course, the Summer Solstice to look forward to. Your rulers, Mars and Pluto, will be experiencing two opposite motions this month, which might leave you feeling a little off-kilter.

Mars is one of the only planets in direct motion, meanwhile Pluto is in retrograde the entire month. Try to be open-minded with the people you love, especially during this time of upheaval and turmoil. Your power is potent, and people will be digging their heels in deep to stay close to your side.

Mars forms a sextile with Pluto on June 18. Use the power generated by this aspect to work on your patience and discernment with others. Don’t react, plan. The Summer Solstice on June 20 also means it’s Cancer season, and you water babes will flourish together in the sunshine and warmth of the new season.

June strain

Sleep is illusive this month, and you can at least partly blame the constant action above our heads. Star Killer is a sleepy indica, perfect for unwinding.

Invite the sandman to your house by lighting up with some of this savory, lemon-flavored bud. Consumers report it’s an instant bad-mood killer. Get some rest and gear up for some big feelings this month, sweet Scorpions.

Sagittarius

Oh, you hopeful, hopeful, Archers. Don’t lose sight of the main target this month. Your ruler, Jupiter, is in retrograde for all of June. The planet of optimism and faith, Jupiter will have you feeling run down as it makes its backward motion through the sky.

But you don’t have to be at its mercy, fire babe. On June 5, the full moon is in your house and there will be a penumbral eclipse. This powerhouse combination will give you significant drive and motivation to see your personal projects through. Creativity and communication will be at an all-time high at the beginning of Gemini season. Don’t hide your talents away. Don’t shrink yourself so someone else can feel larger.

The Summer Solstice and the beginning of Crab season fall on June 20. On June 30, Jupiter forms a conjunction with Pluto. This brings another opportunity to assert your confidence, especially in business. If you keep your eyes on the prize and remain focused on all of your goals during this period, the rest of the year will be yours for the taking.

June strain

Focus, focus, focus. Don’t get distracted this month, Archers. Pack a bowl of an inspirational strain like Lifter to keep your mood light and concentrated. Lifter is a cheese strain that will bring on great energy and pain relief.

Roll a joint and make a vision board. Or, at the very least, jot down your goals for the rest of the year. In a couple of months, you’ll be glad you did.

Capricorn

Your ambition is the stuff of legend, Capricorn. You’re one of the hardest working signs in the Zodiac, but the retrograde of your ruler, Saturn, for the entire month of June will test your resolve. Don’t take it too personally, you sea-faring goat. With nearly every planet assuming a backward motion during this Gemini season, you’ll be in good company when it comes to feeling out of sorts.

Mercury begins its retrograde on June 18. Be especially prepared for your inner circle to become tumultuous. Petty grievances will crawl out of the woodwork and you’ll be tempted to make rash decisions regarding your relationships. Hold on tight and don’t do anything you’ll regret 30 days from now. Withdrawing during this period is completely understandable.

The new moon in Cancer on June 21 will refresh and invigorate you. Cultivate some mindfulness during the second half of the month and allow your friends the space to work out some of their harder feelings. Focus on your home environment; take up meditation or a mindfulness practice. If you do, you’ll leave summer the most in-tune person in your group—not that it was a competition.

June strain

Capricorns are known for their practicality and level-headed thinking. These traits are typically in high demand during a retrograde, and with so much backward motion going down with the planetary rulers, you’ll probably have people forming a line out the door for your advice and ear.

Be careful what advice you give and to whom you give it. Be a smooth operator. Pack a bowl of Big Smooth for a doughy taste and a happy high. Its warm and fuzzy feelings will bring a heavy dose of relaxation too. Just what the planets ordered!

Aquarius

Aquarius, you might be one of the only signs destined to have a smooth month, thanks to your ruler, Uranus, being in direct motion for all of June. The same cannot be said for a majority of the other signs, whose planets are scheduled to enter retrograde at some point during the month.

That said, don’t get too boastful just yet. Mercury begins its retrograde on June 18. Expect some strange interactions with your innermost circle. Old grudges tend to surface during this period, but don’t give in to desires to air them. They’ll soon be forgotten again.

The new moon is in Cancer on June 21 and the Summer Solstice is on June 20, so you should experience new levels of energy around this time. Commit to your physical and emotional health toward the end of the month. Set and establish good self-care routines that will carry you through the hottest months of the year. Air signs tend to feel changes in energy and mood sooner than the other signs. Remember to not get carried away by a wind of change this month, Water-Bearers.

June strain

You lucked out this month, Aquarius. Stay out of the fray and you should be able to coast through June mostly unscathed. Place high value on your health, especially your mental health, during the Gemini season. Ground yourself in some kind of daily ritual.

Roll up some Golden Ticket for full-body relaxation and a cerebral high. This bud is stress-free and brings a lot of euphoria. Tap into the good stuff already inside you, Water-Bearer. You’ve got this.

Pisces

Neptune, your ruler, is in direct motion for the first half of the month, Fishes. Use this period to get your affairs in order and to build trust in your intuition because you’re going to need it. When Neptune enters into retrograde on June 23, you’ll be tempted to abandon some well-established boundaries. Don’t let people walk all over you in June, Fishes.

On June 11, the Sun forms a square with Neptune. A strong ego in your inner circle may try to knock you down, but you’re prepared for it. Take whatever time you need to re-establish your self-confidence. Remember, nearly every planet is in retrograde, so everyone is dealing with their own emotional trash fire this month.

That’s not to say your presence won’t be missed! The penumbral lunar eclipse on June 5 also offers another chance to recommit and renew faith in yourself and the path ahead. Don’t waver because someone close says you can’t do what you set out to do. Your gut won’t lead you astray this month, if you don’t let it.

June strain

You’ve already proven you can swim in rough seas, Fishes. So, take a break. Don’t worry if your DMs get a little crowded this month; no one will be angry that you take time for yourself.

Roll up some Tuna Kush for a skunky smelling, relaxed high. This ultra dense bud brings on full-body effects quickly. Freshen up your bedding, find a new show, and let the world spin madly ‘round this month, Pisces. You’ll make it through OK.

Aries

Hello, righteous Rams! June will be filled to the brim with opportunity for you, if you know where to look for it, and especially if you can learn to ride the wild motions of the planets during Gemini season.

There is a June 5 penumbral lunar eclipse in Sagittarius. This celestial activity isn’t just beautiful, it’s an invitation to clean house. If there are certain aspects of your personal development you’ve been afraid to address head on, now is the time.

It’s true, growth is painful, but you don’t need to reinvent the wheel all alone. Lean on your network this month. The backward motion of so many planets grinds on Rams like an emotional cheese grater. You are more susceptible to the less pleasant feelings of a retrograde than most.

This is especially true when Mercury goes retrograde on June 18. Be ready for some tough conversations in your professional sphere. Get inventive when it comes to self-promotion and you can turn these pain points into personal wins. Your ruling planet, Mars, enters your house on June 28. Enjoy this period of peace and emotional alignment as you head deeper into the summer season.

June strain

Retrogrades, right? Listen, there are two kinds of strains you need to concern yourself with this month: the strain of the planetary motions, sure, but more importantly you need to concern yourself with the right strain of kush to carry you through.

Lavender is a strain that comes from pedigree and its mellow effects are strong and long lasting. This is the perfect bedtime bud, but it can also be ideal for that evening smoke after dinner. Smokers report pain relief and tons of relaxation from this aptly named purple bud.

Taurus

Beautiful Bulls, you will be a beacon of stability during the wild, planetary ride that is the month of June. The full moon (and eclipse) will be in Sagittarius on June 5. This event is not only visually stunning, it’s cleansing too. If you’ve been collecting material possessions in abundance during this extended period of being home, consider shedding your closets and drawers of things you don’t need. You’ll feel lighter all around.

Your ruling planet, Venus, is in retrograde from June 1-25. If you’ve been craving intimacy lately, this is not the time to do anything without cautious consideration. Unfortunately, the Venus retrograde can bring out the truly unsavory side in romantic prospects. Just guard your heart during Gemini season, Taurus. Focus on friends and family and you’ll weather this month better than most.

The Summer Solstice on June 20 will bring energy and commitment to your professional endeavors. Try taking on projects that draw you out of your comfort zone. You’ll be so glad you did.

June strain

You’re the stuff dreams are made of, Taurus. And you’ll be giving a lot more than receiving this month, thanks to a back-to-back month of retrogrades that will throw your inner circle for a loop. So, treat yourself, loyal Bull.

Roll up some Dream Queen and float off to La La Land on a cloud and a wish. Your beauty rest will be essential in June. This strain is peppery with just a hint of invigorating mint. A sativa-dominant bud, Dream Queen is perfect for cooking up big ideas.