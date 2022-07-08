Strain-ger Things: 11 weed strains like Purple Palm Tree Delight

“Fruit on your pizza is gnarly, you say? Well, I say try before you deny.”

The last two episodes of Stranger Things 4 has dropped on Netflix, and one character we can’t get enough of is Argyle, portrayed by Eduardo Franco. Along with having a luxurious head of flowing hair and some incredible one-liners, Argyle showed the signs of a true self-care king by frequently going to his van and lighting up his favorite calming strain, Purple Palm Tree Delight.



Unfortunately, Purple Palm Tree Delight is completely fictitious at this point in history, and can’t be found in a dispensary near you. But the good news is, we’ve got strains similar to Purple Tree Delight based on our astute observations (a.k.a. binge-watch) of Stranger Things 4 and our extensive strain database.

Check out the strains that we think are pretty similar to Purple Palm Tree Delight due to their names, lineage, flavor, or effects:

Purple Punch

Purple Punch. (David Downs)

Purple Punch is a strain created from two indicas, making it a wonderful option for falling back to sleep after you dreamed of being chased by a Demodog or something equally scary.

The strain delivers mind and body relaxing effects that can help you catch some good zzz’s or fight the nausea you feel about the idea of those kids returning to the Upside Down yet again.

Grape Gasoline

Grape Gasoline delivers on a robust grape smell with hints of diesel, making us think it’s just as loud as PPTD. This is thanks to its lineage as a cross between Grape Pie and Jet Fuel Gelato.

Leafly reviewers report that this myrcene-rich strain is a potent and uplifting treat that still allows them to unwind, and we think that there’s a good chance Argyle would give it a try.

Forbidden Fruit

Forbidden Fruit (Matt Stangel for Leafly)

Something about Purple Palm Tree Delight reminds us of Forbidden Fruit. Probably because both strains sound fruity and tropical and are known for their purple hues. We recommend Forbidden Fruit for some serious chill time on the couch thinking through life’s hardest questions like: ‘Would I really follow my friends into a demon dimension to save the world in 2022?’

Violet Delight

This one is too similar for us not to mention. Violet Delight might just have been part of the inspiration for Purple Palm Tree Delight with its purple nugs, mind-relaxing effects, and obvious name similarity.

Related Pleased as Purple Punch: A ‘Purps’ family genealogy

This hybrid strain is also known for being a stress-buster that puts a smile on your face, which, honestly, sounds like Argyle’s entire life philosophy.

Granddaddy Purple

Granddaddy Purple

Granddaddy Purple has a reputation for being a strain with sedating effects, so we hope that this isn’t too close to what Argyle was smoking while operating his pizza delivery van. Still, there’s very rarely a list of purples that shouldn’t include the Granddaddy of them all. Or should we call it, Papa’s Papa Purple?

Purple Pineapple Express

We’re sure you can see how this one made the list too. Not only are both of the strain names pretty purple-y and reminiscent of an island vacation, but Purple Pineapple Express is exactly the type of munchie-inducing strain that we can see as an inspiration for Purple Palm Tree Delight and Argyle’s pizza-loving ways.

Rewatching Stranger Things?

Interested in Purple Palm Tree Delight because you love watching the show?

Here are some strains we think Stranger Things enthusiasts will love, whether watching Season 4 or rewatching from the beginning:

Waffle Cone

Eleven Roses

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

Amnesia Haze

Papa’s OG

Janessa Bailey Janessa Bailey was born and raised in the Midwest and serves as Leafly's culture editor. She enjoys exploring the many ways that weed can tie into everyday life and rarely turns down an edible.



Janessa is the creator of Lumen and Seeds of Change. View Janessa Bailey's articles