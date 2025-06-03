Recommendations on the best weed gifts for Father’s Day are made by Leafly’s Product Picks team after extensive research, internal debate, and expert consultation. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission.

Father’s Day is right around the corner, and if your dad enjoys a little green in his downtime, it’s the perfect excuse to get him a little something special. Whether he’s a seasoned stoner or just becoming canna-curious, there’s a wide world of Father’s Day weed gifts that go way beyond your standard stash box.

From nifty gadgets and spot-on strains to indulgent edibles and self-care essentials, there’s something for every kind of weed-loving father figure. So, skip the socks this year and spark up something special with our curated Father’s Day weed gift guide.

Curated strains for Father’s Day

If the father figure in your life loves weed, make his day with some quality flower. These curated strain picks will have him smoking the good stuff this Father’s Day, and might just give him a good ole chuckle to boot.

The best weed gifts for dads

Grön THC Milk Chocolate Mini Bar For the chocoholic dads out there, pick up this Milk Chocolate Mini Bar from Grön at your local dispensary. Made from deliciously decadent Fair Trade milk chocolate with the perfect dusting of Jacobsen sea salt. Ten little 10mg THC sections make this bar easily dosable for the dad who loves a quick bite before bed. 10mg THC per serving | 10 servings per pack shop at a dispensary near you

CBD Lotion + Menthol For the dads who’ve racked up some aches and pains over the years, get them some much-needed TLC by way of Cornbread Hemp’s CBD Lotion + Menthol. Applied directly to sore muscles and joints, at home in gym bags and garages for handy access from hardworking dads. 30 servings of 25mg CBD + 1mg THC $49.99 at Cornbread Hemp →

CRAFTY+ Vaporizer Weed dads could all use something rugged and portable to enjoy their favorite plant wherever life takes them. STORZ & BICKEL are the gold standard when it comes to vaporizer tech, and their handheld CRAFTY+ offers excellent quality flavor and airflow from the mountain top to the basement couch. $279.00 at STORZ & BICKEL →

Ashtray Set by Seth Design-forward dads will appreciate the form & function of this ashtray set designed by Seth Rogan for his Houseplant brand. Available in four different colorways. $98.00 at Houseplant →

Vessel Pipe This handpipe from Vessel is made from brass and anodized aluminum, so it’s tough as nails, and it uses a special Helix design for ultra-smooth hits despite its small size. It comes apart to make cleaning a breeze, and the bowl piece has this incredibly satisfying, weighty feeling in your hand. $70.00 at Vessel →

Smokies Sour Jamberry 1:1 CBN:THC Fruit Chews For the dad whose nightstand is never without his trusty stash of edibles, Smokiez makes fruit chews that are equal parts potent and poppable. Made with a balanced ratio of CBN and THC, they’re formulated for bedtime and oh-so tasty. Find them at a dispensary near you. 20 chews | 5mg CBN + 5mg THC shop at a dispensary near you

Sour Diesel 1g THCA Pre-Roll This hemp THCA pre-roll from United Strains of America can be shipped right to dad’s doorstep in US states where THCA is legal. With an energetic high and iconic citrus-diesel flavors, this joint makes for a great daytime smoke and will have dads who came of age in the ’90s reliving the glory days. 25.4% THCA | 1, 3, 5, or 10 pre-rolls starting from $14.99 at United Strains of America →

