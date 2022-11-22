Leafly holiday gift guide 2022: Illinois

These curated weed picks will ensure your spirits stay high over the holidays in Illinois.

Eager to give a friend or family member in Illinois a weed gift this holiday season? The winter chill can make an intimate cannabis sesh even sweeter.

Check out these holiday picks fresh from Illinois dispensaries, and let us know if you end up sharing or keeping a few for yourself.

Shop for your friend, sweetheart, or the family member you love to smoke with most during the holidays. Weed always makes an incredible gift. Click the links to shop the strains and products right here on Leafly.

Stay safe and cozy, Illinois.

(93 Boyz/Leafly)

In 2022, we saw the debut of artist Vic Mensa‘s 93 Boyz brand in Illinois. The Black-owned cannabis company with deep ties to the Chicago community offers pre-rolls in three signature strains.

This holiday, we suggest the Pit Stop pre-roll, a 0.75 g joint that makes the perfect stocking stuffer. This hybrid blend pre-roll will help you or someone you love take a moment to relax amidst the busy holiday season without making them want to take a nap.

It’s also great to have in your pocket for a sesh with your friends or cousins.

(matter./Leafly)

A sponsored suggestion

The perfect gift for the rambler in your life, Chocolate Chunk is the result of the legendary rock group The Allman Brothers Band teaming up with the matter. crew to deliver a sweet treat this holiday season.

The potent indica-like strain has Afghani landrace DNA and is primed to become your go-to companion for a relaxing night in with some tasty tunes, courtesy of the Allman Brothers.

Light up matter.’s premium orange-flecked flower, and you’ll be greeted with a bold chocolate flavor and a slow-building euphoria that, like an excellent concert, crescendos into pure bliss. All you need to do is sit back, light up, and eat a peach.

(UpNorth/Leafly)

California-style cannabis makes its way to Illinois in the careful hands of UpNorth Humboldt.

The brand’s small-batch flower operation delivers well-loved strains to consumers, as is the case with their eighth of Durban Poison. The well-priced (for Illinois) 3.5 g jar provides an energetic boost known for relieving stress and anxiety.

Best of all, Durban Poison is dominant in citrusy terpinolene, a terpene you don’t stumble upon easily. The rarity of terpinolene makes the gift of UpNorth Humboldt Durban Poison extra special due to its unique chemistry and uplifting effects.

(Cann/Leafly)

Weed drinks can be a tasty way to unwind and enjoy holiday flavors, along with the added bonus of waking up hangover free.

We recommend Cann’s Blood Orange Cardamom Hi-Boys for both fun and festivity this holiday season. Grab a 4-pack to share with other cannabis-loving adults, or put a bow on one as a gift to your holiday host.

Each can contains 5 milligrams of THC, taking the evening up a notch with every crack of a tab.

Related Edible dosage chart

(Good News/Leafly)

What’s more fun than a holiday brunch? The only thing that may be able to compete is the Good News Brunch pen, a 300 mg disposable vape with a citrusy taste that will remind you of orange juice or mimosas.

The discreet vape provides a bright, functional relaxation, making it a smart gift for a friend who usually chooses coffee for their morning buzz or often needs a bump of energy in the afternoon.

The disposable format makes it NBD if it accidentally gets lost.

(Dogwalkers/Leafly)

Baby, it’s cold outside, and not everybody is trying to expose themselves to the elements for too long. That’s why these Kosher Kush Dogwalkers are THE gift for winter in Illinois.

This five-pack of 0.35 g joints provides someone you love with the perfect portion of weed to take a quick walk around the block at the end of the night. They are excellent to give to your friends who are on the go or to share as a nightcap at a party where you aren’t keen on also sharing germs.

Kosher Kush is an ideal evening strain with a delicious earthy flavor thanks to myrcene, its dominant terpene. It also helps with stress, pain, and insomnia.

Janessa Bailey Janessa Bailey was born and raised in the Midwest and serves as Leafly's culture editor. She enjoys exploring the many ways that weed can tie into everyday life and rarely turns down an edible.



Janessa is the creator of Lumen and Seeds of Change. View Janessa Bailey's articles