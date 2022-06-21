Strains for Cancer season: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022 

Welcome one and all to Cancer season! We’re crying about the mortality of our healthy pets! We’re changing our career paths on a dime! We’re finding that perfect, highly personal gift for that coworker we met once!

This is the season to let the emotional floodgates open. Use every crying emoji in every single text you send — that’s right, even the happy texts. If anyone tells you that you’re using too many exclamation marks, tell them to have the day they deserve.

This special season is marked by Water sign energy and tidal waves of emotion. Because of this, the main strain of the Cancer season is Ocean Beach. This hybrid strain is no joke with its 25% THC and fast effects. Medical users love it for its stress-busting, mood-boosting body highs.

Kick back, sob happy tears at the sunset, and tell the people around you that you love them and that they should dump their terrible boyfriends. Be the positive chaos you wish to see in the world.

Strains for water signs

(Savina Monet for Leafly)

Hi Water Babies. You can look forward to a swimming Crab season. In fact, you might be some of the only people prepared for the emotional onslaught that’s on the horizon. The best thing you can do during Cancer season is be a shoulder to lean on for anyone that has just discovered the full spectrum of human emotion.

Be a non-judgemental force for good and watch the positive returns come your way. Be wary of harsh criticisms or taking everything your friends say as gospel. You can and should carve your own path in this rocky, watery world.

If you’re looking to mellow out this Cancer season:

Check out a strain like Mendo Breath. Mendo Breath is an indica with 19% THC that is well-regarded for its ability to relieve aches and pains. It also smells like someone baked up a batch of sugar cookies in the kitchen.

If you’re looking for some energy this Cancer season:

Hit the dance floor with some Sour Flower in your system. This strain is a sativa with 11% THC. Users love the focus and positivity they get from smoking a bowl of sour flower, and chances are you’ll love it too.

Strains for air signs

(Savina Monet for Leafly)

Let’s not sugar coat it, Air signs love to remain flexible in this often rigid world. That said, Water sign energy can often feel like a riptide over a gentle breeze in your emotional sails.

Don’t expect to get a lot of consistency in the next 30 or so days. This is a time to explore the depths of your being. What makes you tick? What drives you to be better? To explore more of the world? Answering these questions will help you feel more at place in the world. But, don’t panic if the answers don’t come right away.

The important thing is to be open to them. The tide doesn’t ask the moon what comes next — the waves know things will happen just as they should, when they should. You can trust this truth, too, Air signs.

If you’re looking to mellow out this Cancer season:

Take a hit of some Extreme Cream. This relaxing strain is an indica with 24% THC. It’s got a pungent, earthy aroma, and users love its body-melting effects.

If you’re looking for some energy this Cancer season:

Stick with a classic sativa like Sour Diesel. This bud is known for its incredibly potent aroma and users report it’s great for alleviating social anxiety before parties. With a moderate 19% THC, this strain is a great daytime companion. So, smoke up and be your biggest, boldest self this Gemini Season.

Strains for fire signs

(Savina Monet for Leafly)

Nothing puts out a flame like a big old bucket of water. That might be a bit of a harsh analogy to describe what the next 30 days are going to be like, but you might want to buckle in.

Fire signs are the leaders and delegators of the zodiac. Crabs and other water signs, on the other hand? Well … they have their own best-laid plans. Listening to someone else’s advice, no matter how sound, isn’t really on the agenda this month.

If you can find a way to focus on your own growth and development, particularly where your work relationships are concerned (and your relationship to your own finances), you can really get a lot done this season. Basically, ignore everything going down in waterworld. There are enough fires to stoke above ground.

If you’re looking for some energy this Cancer season:

Sunshine Daydream is an indica strain that comes in with a whopping 25% THC. The dominant terpene for this bud is limonene. Limonene is well-known for its stress-busting effect. Use this one with caution. Or, have at it if you are planning a night in.

This might be the perfect strain for a zoom party or a small gathering of your favorite people. Just make sure it’s good vibes only in your smoke circle.

If you’re looking to mellow out this Cancer season:

Channel your inner party animal with some Inzane In The Membrane. This sativa has 18% THC and a lemon aroma. Users report this bud is super energizing. Perfect for a day spent in the park with your crew. Be warned: this strain can sneak up on you. So, start small and go from there.

Strains for earth signs

(Savina Monet for Leafly)

Next to other Water signs, Earth babes do best with Water signs like Cancer. You are the balanced, unflappable presence that keeps things from heading too far south. Look, some chaos is good, great even. But don’t underestimate just how important you are to the people who crave your steady presence and loyalty.

That’s not to say you should let people take advantage of you! Hell no. But, Earth signs tend to do pretty well with establishing boundaries. You know when you can give a little more of yourself, and when you need to reserve your energy for you. This is a skill that will come in handy over the next 30 days. Try not to over-extend your good nature. People will be going through it this month, but sometimes you just have to watch a crash from a distance.

If you’re looking to mellow out this Cancer season:

Kick it with some King Louis. This indica has 20% THC, a delicious pine smell, and users love the sleepy effects that take hold after just a few hits.

If you’re looking for some energy this Cancer season:

Put on some good vinyl and dance with a joint full of 707 in hand. This is a hybrid strain with 20% THC. It also offers strong, long highs, and users love the creative effects and cerebral buzz they get from this weed.

Maeva Considine Maeva Considine is an award-winning journalist and author of “Cat Zodiac: An Astrological Guide to the Feline Mystique.” She's a Taurus who loves traveling, canceling plans, and dessert. She lives in Syracuse, New York. View Maeva Considine's articles