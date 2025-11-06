It’s a great time to be a cannabis lover here in the Evergreen State. Our mature, highly developed market has led to some of the lowest prices in the nation and a culture of innovation and fierce competition between top growers, leading to a dynamic, surprising market that keeps consumers looped in on the hottest strains.

Washington weed may not get quite as much ink as the markets in California or New York, but just like our summers that are low-key incredible, that’s just because the rest of the nation still hasn’t figured out just how good we have it.

Leafly is blessed enough to be based in Washington, and we’ve been spending a lot of time in our backyard. Our team has been smoking hard on the cream of the crop, talking to budtenders, and digging into data, and we’ve put together a list of the best strains in Washington from some of the state’s best brands for your smoking pleasure.

This is the bleeding edge, the avant-garde, the god damn hotness. This is the sort of stuff that’ll impress your friends, your taste buds, and your local budtender. If you’re curious (and you should be), ask for these strains as quickly as you can. We aren’t kidding when we say they may be gone before you know it!

If you’re slow on the draw and find that your local dispensary doesn’t have these specific strains on offer, though, don’t sweat it. We trust these growers to deliver, no matter the strain. They’re the toast of Washington, and we haven’t seen anyone on this list miss yet, so save yourself the stress if the coming strains are sold out and let the growers with Washington’s greenest thumbs surprise you.

Alright, enough beating around the buds. Read on for our picks for the best strains in Washington!

Washington’s best strains, November 2025

Boofscotti by Fire Bros.

Junglato by Fifty Fold

Blue Slushie by Freddy’s Fuego

Permanent Gas by Lifted

Trop Cherry Strawberry by Torus

Super Boof x Biscotti | Hybrid | Limonene, Linalool, Pinene | 26% THC | Seattle

Fire Bros. Boofscotti, pictured against the Seattle skyline and Lake Union.

Boofscotti review

Boofscotti from Seattle-based growers Fire Bros. is the perfect strain for the fall season, when The Big Dark descends and it’s time to bundle up. It’s a citrus-forward hybrid with a sweet and buttery smoothness that finishes with a touch of spice; you could compare it to sweet mulled wine or an icing-drenched cinnamon roll with orange zest.

Cracking the jar releases a multi-layered, subtle aroma that contains notes of sugar and a sharp, pine-forward edge that invites you in and bids you to stay awhile. You gotta smell this stuff!

“All of Fire Bros. flower jars proudly boast the phrase ‘All Killer, No Filler’ and we’re inclined to agree with that assessment.”

Don’t think Boofscotti is going to play around. It’s a high-potency strain for pros or those looking to depart this earthly plane for a hot minute. Our jar tested at 26% THC, but our team of iron-toleranced stoners was nonetheless feeling strong effects quite quickly.

Luckily, Boofscotti’s high is a wonderful place to be. You can look forward to a focusing, full-body high that will bring your mood up and keep it there. Boofscotti makes an impeccable strain to smoke at the beginning of a night in; curl up with your pet and put on one of your favorite albums, and let Boofscotti relax your day away.

More on Fire Bros.

We don’t expect anything less than the best from the team at Fire Bros., and Boofscotti does not disappoint. They’re a team of Seattle hometown heroes that started up in a literal basement and have grown to become one of our favorite local operations over the last 20 years.

All of Fire Bros. flower jars proudly boast the phrase “All Killer, No Filler” and we’re inclined to agree with that assessment; anything from their lineup is nearly guaranteed to deliver glorious experiences and flavor that you’ll be hard-pressed to beat.

Their grow facility is up in Arlington, and both their extraction and processing facilities are in the Emerald City. They’ve got vapes and concentrates extracted from fresh frozen flower on offer, as well as hand-packed jars of flower and pre-rolls. In short, they do it all, do it in-house, and do it right. Snag yourself some of their Boofscotti, or any of their premium strains, and get ready to join the Fire family.

Jungle Cake x TK Lato | Hybrid | Caryophyllene, Limonene | 23.3% THC | Spokane

Fifty Fold’s Junglato, pictured against the Seattle skyline and Lake Union.

Junglato review

Despite our reputation for being easy-going folks, everyone who calls Washington home knows that underneath our chill exterior, we are a people crippled by anxiety and neurosis. Yes, we made grunge, and yes, our do-as-you-will culture has made our state a haven for weirdos from across the country, but come on, you know it’s true; we are barely holding it together, man.

That’s why we appreciate Fifty Fold’sJunglato as much as we do; it is a gloriously relaxing hybrid that can even the keel of the most anxiety-ridden of our state’s many worrywarts.

Junglato leads with a citrus-heavy, tropical aroma with a touch of eathy, creamy sweetness (think piña colada or pineapple upside-down cake). That aroma transforms into a well-rounded flavor that persists during and after the smoke, coating your mouth in a smooth embrace that allows you to enjoy Junglato for another short, blessed moment.

You won’t have to wait long for the calming energy to come over you after you exhale, either. We felt like Junglato was a beach day in a bong bowl; if we listened carefully, we could even hear the lapping waves.

If you’re usually an indica smoker with a preference for dessert strains, we recommend branching out to this hybrid when you’re after something a little more social and talkative. Junglato is also an S-tier partner for creative pursuits; you’ll be able to put the distractions away and write, paint, or make music without any stray thoughts needling you.

More on Fifty Fold

“We felt like Junglato was a beach day in a bong bowl; if we listened carefully, we could even hear the lapping waves.”

The strain comes to us courtesy of Fifty Fold, an exacting outfit out of the Spokane Valley that time and again show themselves capable of growing some of the best weed in the state. They seek to bring each of their strains, scratch that, each of their individual plants, to their absolute highest potential, and we think they’re doing a pretty good job at meeting those lofty goals.

Their buds are capable of winning a beauty contest in any dispensary (check out their Instagram for the highlight reel), and even if you can’t get your hands on Junglato, anything from their flower collection will be sure to treat you right.

Fifty Fold is a philosophy as much as it is a brand name. A piece of paper can only be folded twelve times (that’s the world record, anyway, but we aren’t gonna tell you what to do), but Fifty Fold strives to continuously add another fold to the proverbial paper, to improve upon perfection, all the way up to a nearly-unfathomable level of precision and excellence. That’s the exact sort of zen master thinking that we love the team at Fifty Fold for, and as long as they keep folding, we will happily keep smoking.

Blue Cookies x Georgia Pie | Indica-dominant hybrid | Myrcene, Limonine | 15.6% THC | Poulsbo

Freddy’s Fuego’s Blue Slushie, pictured against the Seattle skyline and Lake Union.

Blue Slushie review

Alright, Washingtonian gamers, we know you’re out there and we’ve some good news; this strain is perfect for you. Blue Slushie from the team at Freddy’s Fuego is one of the best strains in Washington for a night in with a video game or your TTRPG party, an indica-leaning hybrid with a low-key couch lock that won’t get you too stoned to lock in for a multi-hour gaming session.

If you’re headed anywhere from Los Santos to Skyrim, or just need a strain to help you wind down and focus on any of your hobbies, then Blue Slushie ought to be an essential item in your inventory.

Blue Slushie just smells peaceful. The nose on this strain is sweet and earthy, and the relaxation starts the second you get a whiff. Freddy’s Fuego describes the aroma as akin to a copyrighted circular breakfast cereal named after the favorite greeting in merry old England, and we can confirm the accuracy of that statement. The similarity is honestly a bit uncanny. All in all, Blue Slushie caught us off guard with just how gentle it can be from the word go; kind doesn’t really even begin to cover it.

“Blue Slushie just smells peaceful. The nose on this strain is sweet and earthy, and the relaxation starts the second you get a whiff.”

Blazing through a bowl of Freddy’s Blue Slushie will leave the majority of consumers on a very pleasant wavelength. You can expect a body high that won’t leave you fighting to keep your eyes open if you’d like to stay awake, but can certainly build up to help you catch z’s when it’s time to go to bed.

Our jar was around 15% THC, putting it on the lower end of the middleweight spectrum, so we were feeling relaxed and chilled out, while still sharp enough to crush a round of your multiplayer game of choice. If you’ve got a particularly high tolerance, though, you might need a couple of bowls to get you where you want to be.

More on Freddy’s Fuego

Freddy’s grows Blue Slushie and the rest of their lineup in their indoor production facility in Poulsbo, right across the sound from Seattle and overlooking Liberty Bay. It’s a tech-savvy, state-of-the-art operation, and they augment their impressive facilities with people power by reaching out to their community.

Freddy’s periodically launches a program they call The Hunt, a massive phenohunt where they tap their community for feedback on prospective strains to hone their genetic collection and ensure that they’re growing what their fans want to be smoking.

Blue Slushie, for its part, is a part of the Flagship line at Freddy’s Fuego, a sort of hall-of-fame position where the brand keeps its all-stars that have conquered The Hunt. It’s hallowed air up there; Freddy’s Fuego is a brand that consistently strives to deliver the best genetics they can find to their consumers, and any strain that can climb to the top of Freddy’s menu is a strain to be taken note of. We strongly recommend any of the strains in their flagship collection if your dispensary is fresh out of Blue Slushie.

Permanent Marker x Sour Diesel | Hybrid | Limonene, Caryophyllene | 27.5% THC | Tacoma

Lifted Permanent Gas, pictured against the Seattle skyline and Lake Union.

Permanent Gas review

Smoking Permanent Gas from Lifted is an experience a bit like having a pleasant case of deja vu. The taste and smell of the strain is slightly unfamiliar at first, even for the experienced consumer, but before long, it resolves into a familiar high and flavors that those who know their way around a grinder will know well. It’s a strain that surprises you and grounds you back down again, and Washington’s own Lifted has some of the best.

“Permanent Gas is a candy-gas strain, the likes of which have captured the hearts of the weed-smoking public for the last few years, but there’s a twist here that sets it apart from the run-of-the-mill.”

Permanent Gas is a candy-gas strain, the likes of which have captured the hearts of the weed-smoking public for the last few years, but there’s a twist here that sets it apart from the run-of-the-mill. We would say it’s heavier on the gas than the candy to our team’s noses, with a hearty dose of funk, a twist of zesty spice, and just a hint of sweet lemon.

The spice comes to the fore when you’re smoking, briefly stealing the show away before the gassy notes come back in full force, trailing the lemony bite just behind. The high comes hard and fast before settling down into an energizing, functional buzz that we would recommend for a night out with some friends, or turning boring household chores into a vibey, dreamy time.

You’re probably pretty familiar with the two A-listers that provide the strain’s genetic stock, Permanent Marker and Sour Diesel. The folks at Lifted seemingly have a particular fondness for Permanent Marker and use it as the genetic basis for many of their crosses, and we think they’ve landed on a real winner here by mixing PM up with a throwback strain that, like an artist on a comeback tour, has once again surged to the top of the charts.

More on Lifted

This old-meets-new combination of genetics is a Lifted exclusive, and we can only imagine that other breeders are looking on with some jealousy. Permanent Gas sands some of the sharper edges off of Permanent Marker that make it a somewhat polarizing strain, making it a more palatable option, granted, of course, that you aren’t afraid of a little bit of diesel.

This clever bit of breeding is just par for the course for the folks at Lifted, who have built a sterling reputation for themselves over the past few years. They started off growing for medical, but have made the transition to the recreational market flawlessly, keeping the quality they were known for but expanding their operation to meet a wider consumer base.

They specialize in flower and concentrates, all grown and produced in their air-filtered indoor growing facility in Tacoma. If you’re budtender doesn’t have any Permanent Gas behind the counter, we’d still recommend picking up whatever sounds interesting from Lifted’s Luxury line; you won’t be disappointed.

Trop Cherry x Strawberry Fritter | Hybrid | Limonine, Caryophyllene | 18% THC | Whidbey Island

Torus’ Trop Cherry Strawberry against the Seattle skyline and Lake Union.

Trop Cherry Strawberry review

Trop Cherry Strawberry from Torus is our pick for the best wake and bake strain on Washington dispensary shelves, a pastry in a puff of smoke with some damn pretty nugs to boot. Watching the cloudy sky slowly fill with light, accompanied by a grinder full of Torus’ Trop Cherry Strawberry, a book, and your favorite hoodie, is a Washington vibe that we count ourselves lucky to have experienced and heartily recommend to all the early risers in the Evergreen State.

“Smoking Trop Cherry Strawberry is a serene experience; a fruity and flavorful exhale that gives way to a high that calms the body and eases the mind, helping you enter a state of tranquility.”

No points for guessing that Trop Cherry Strawberry has notes of cherry and strawberry, but the strain also has an alluring citrus element that adds a complicating layer on top of the more earthy floral notes and the tiniest touch of dankness.

It’s a full-bodied but understated, even polite scent that even people who don’t usually enjoy the smell of cannabis could enjoy.

Smoking Trop Cherry Strawberry is a serene experience; a fruity and flavorful exhale that gives way to a high that calms the body and eases the mind, helping you enter a state of tranquility. It’s not very potent either; our jar tested at around 18% THC, which got us just high enough to enjoy the morning and destroy some hash browns when the munchies set in, without sending us straight back to bed like a more potent strain might.

Yoga, meditation, journaling, or any activity that encourages reflection will be greatly enhanced by Trop Cherry Strawberry. It’s a strain that just helps you put out good energy into the universe and open yourself to receiving that energy back. Enjoying Trop Cherry Strawberry during the morning is encouraged but optional; it’s a great choice for anytime you need to take a quick moment for yourself to recharge.

More on Torus

Torus is already living in the 22nd century, so we aren’t surprised they’ve been able to master the morning by providing us with some truly forward-looking weed. Their team grows using a top-of-the-line deep water culture hydroponic system that continuously suspends the plants in nutrient-rich water, located out in Island County.

This system allows them to precisely control the nutrients that reach the plants in a way that is simply impossible when growing in soil, while saving water compared to more traditional agricultural methods. It’s a miracle of modern science, and with production facilities so advanced, you can bet that any strain you buy from Torus will be up to Trop Cherry Strawberry’s quality, even if that particular strain is unavailable.



Though Torus is pronounced the same way as Taurus, the brand didn’t just make a spelling mistake and then decide to roll with it. A torus is a geometric shape, a donut-looking thing that the brand claims represents one of the energetic forces of the universe that binds us together.

We aren’t quite sure about that (Torus, if you’ve got a strain that can help us get on your level, hit us up), but what we are sure about is that Torus’ vision for the future of weed is a bright one. Grab some Trop Cherry Strawberry, or anything else from Torus’ lineup, and get an idea of what tomorrow will look like.

Honorable mentions

Plaid Jacket, Gusherz: A lovely, sweet-smelling indica-leaning hybrid from the folks at Plaid Jacket, great for low-key socializing.

Skörd, Payton’s Pie: Skörd has a gorgeous rendition of this strain on dispensary shelves, with tons of sweetness and a potency level ideal for midday events.

Go get some damn fine WA weed

That’s one stellar lineup, if we do say so ourselves. These strains are the top of the heap in Washington right now, and we can give a full-chested endorsement to the local brands behind them as well. Make sure you ask your budtender if they have any of these strains or brands in stock next time you’re at your dispensary, and keep taking it easy, Washington.

Morgan Rosendale: Content Editor

Morgan Rosendale is a Seattle-based writer, editor, and lover of all things cannabis. She’s been with Leafly since 2022, where she currently works as the site’s Content Editor. She spends her time writing about and researching the wide and wonderful world of weed, surfacing innovative brands and products that treat both cannabis and the consumer with respect. She has been writing professionally for nearly a decade, primarily covering food and wine before her time at Leafly. You can often spot her at the movie theatre or smoking Super Lemon Haze out of the weirdest bong she can find.

