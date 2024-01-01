  • brand header
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks

19 products
Product image for Mango Balance THC:CBD Gummies
Gummies
Mango Balance THC:CBD Gummies
by Hometown Hero
Product image for Strawberry Balance THC:CBD Gummies
Gummies
Strawberry Balance THC:CBD Gummies
by Hometown Hero
Product image for Delta-9 Live Rosin Taffy (Mixed)
Candy
Delta-9 Live Rosin Taffy (Mixed)
by Hometown Hero
Product image for Delta 9 Squares (Rainbow)
Cookies
Delta 9 Squares (Rainbow)
by Hometown Hero
Product image for Indica Absolute Gummies
Gummies
Indica Absolute Gummies
by Hometown Hero
Product image for Cocoa Crisp Cereal Bites
Cookies
Cocoa Crisp Cereal Bites
by Hometown Hero
Product image for Hybrid Absolute Gummies
Gummies
Hybrid Absolute Gummies
by Hometown Hero
Product image for Pineapple Balance THC:CBD Gummies
Gummies
Pineapple Balance THC:CBD Gummies
by Hometown Hero
Product image for Sativa Absolute Gummies
Gummies
Sativa Absolute Gummies
by Hometown Hero
Product image for Delta-9 Live Rosin Taffy (Cotton Candy)
Candy
Delta-9 Live Rosin Taffy (Cotton Candy)
by Hometown Hero
Product image for Cinnamon Crunch Cereal Bites
Cookies
Cinnamon Crunch Cereal Bites
by Hometown Hero
Product image for Live Rosin Gelato 25MG Gummies
Gummies
Live Rosin Gelato 25MG Gummies
by Hometown Hero
Product image for Delta-9 Live Rosin Taffy (Birthday Cake)
Candy
Delta-9 Live Rosin Taffy (Birthday Cake)
by Hometown Hero
Product image for Delta-9 Live Rosin Taffy (Tutti Frutti)
Candy
Delta-9 Live Rosin Taffy (Tutti Frutti)
by Hometown Hero
Product image for Live Rosin Blue Dream 25MG Gummies
Gummies
Live Rosin Blue Dream 25MG Gummies
by Hometown Hero
Product image for Live Rosin Northern Lights 25MG Gummies
Gummies
Live Rosin Northern Lights 25MG Gummies
by Hometown Hero
Product image for Live Rosin Blood Orange SSH 25MG Gummies
Gummies
Live Rosin Blood Orange SSH 25MG Gummies
by Hometown Hero
Product image for Live Rosin Blueberry GDP 25MG Gummies
Gummies
Live Rosin Blueberry GDP 25MG Gummies
by Hometown Hero
Product image for Live Rosin 5mg Day & Night Discovery Pack
Gummies
Live Rosin 5mg Day & Night Discovery Pack
by Hometown Hero