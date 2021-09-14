We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
i am edible
Elevate Your Life
8
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
i am edible products
23 products
Candy
Fruit Chew - 2:1 Cucumber Watermelon (20 Pack)
by i am edible
5.0
(
2
)
Candy
Peach Mango Fruit Chew 100mg 20-pack
by i am edible
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Chocolates
High Dose Bedrock Bar
by i am edible
5.0
(
1
)
Candy
Fruit Chew - Mixed Berry (20 Pack)
by i am edible
5.0
(
1
)
Chocolates
Chocolate Bar - Mint Cookies N'Cream
by i am edible
Chocolates
Chocolate Bar - Crunchie Munchie
by i am edible
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Condiments
THC Hazelnut Spread
by i am edible
Chocolates
Caramel Crunch Chocolate Bar
by i am edible
Cookies
Strawberry Cheesecake Bar 100mg
by i am edible
THC 94.5%
CBD 0%
Candy
Fruit Chew - Cranberry Pomegranate 20pk
by i am edible
Candy
Blue Raspberry Fruit Chews 100mg 20-pack
by i am edible
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
Mint Cookies N' Cream Bar
by i am edible
THC 910.5%
CBD 100.5%
Chocolates
Bedrock Bar
by i am edible
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
Tiger Gold Chocolate Bar 100mg
by i am edible
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
Chocolate Bar - THC (Extra Strength)
by i am edible
Candy
Fruit Chew - Blackberry CBD 20-Pack
by i am edible
THC 243%
Condiments
THC Peanut Butter
by i am edible
Candy
Fruit Chew - High-Dose Watermelon 3-Pack
by i am edible
Candy
Mimosa Fruit Chew 20mg 4-pack
by i am edible
THC 17.5%
CBD 0%
Candy
Strawberry Kiwi Fruit Chews 100mg 20-pack
by i am edible
THC 100%
Chocolates
Intensely Luxurious Chocolate Bar 100mg
by i am edible
THC 100%
Chocolates
1:1 Chocolate Bar
by i am edible
Chocolates
Chocolate Bar - Espresso Haze
by i am edible
Home
Brands
i am edible
Catalog