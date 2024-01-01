We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Maven Genetics
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Smoking
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
48 products
Flower
Grape Noir
by Maven Genetics
THC 24.12%
CBD 0.043%
5.0
(
4
)
Flower
Green Fire OG
by Maven Genetics
THC 19-24%
5.0
(
4
)
Flower
Cherry Gas
by Maven Genetics
THC 26%
CBD 0.46%
4.5
(
4
)
Flower
Lime Frosting
by Maven Genetics
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Tropic Berry OG
by Maven Genetics
THC 19-25%
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Midnight Snack
by Maven Genetics
THC 24-28%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
XXX OG
by Maven Genetics
THC 22-26%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Mazar x Blueberry OG (Skywalker OG)
by Maven Genetics
THC 24-28%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Apple Custard
by Maven Genetics
THC 31.66%
CBD 0.53%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Blueberry Zkittlez
by Maven Genetics
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Sugar Kiss
by Maven Genetics
THC 18-21%
3.0
(
1
)
Flower
Strawberry Pie Live Resin Batter
by Maven Genetics
THC 70-80%
3.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Watermelon Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack
by Maven Genetics
THC 23.45%
CBD 0.042%
Pre-rolls
Lavender Jack Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack
by Maven Genetics
THC 17.92%
CBD 0.036%
Pre-rolls
Sugar Kiss Pre-Roll 1g
by Maven Genetics
THC 30.52%
CBD 0%
Flower
Melebu's Blend
by Maven Genetics
THC 25.06%
CBD 0.046%
Flower
Lemon Cake OG
by Maven Genetics
THC 21-23%
CBD 1-2%
Flower
Tangie
by Maven Genetics
THC 21-25%
Flower
Mandarin Gold
by Maven Genetics
THC 31.04%
CBD 0.058%
Flower
Brulee
by Maven Genetics
Flower
Jackfruit
by Maven Genetics
THC 19.64%
CBD 3.7%
Pre-rolls
Blueberry Zkittlez Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack
by Maven Genetics
THC 22.1%
CBD 0%
Flower
Mendo Breath
by Maven Genetics
THC 18-24%
Flower
Gelato Noir
by Maven Genetics
THC 28.57%
CBD 0.046%
1
2
