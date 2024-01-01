Loading...

Product image for Grape Noir
Flower
Grape Noir
by Maven Genetics
THC 24.12%
CBD 0.043%
Product image for Green Fire OG
Flower
Green Fire OG
by Maven Genetics
THC 19-24%
Product image for Cherry Gas
Flower
Cherry Gas
by Maven Genetics
THC 26%
CBD 0.46%
Product image for Lime Frosting
Flower
Lime Frosting
by Maven Genetics
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Tropic Berry OG
Flower
Tropic Berry OG
by Maven Genetics
THC 19-25%
Product image for Midnight Snack
Flower
Midnight Snack
by Maven Genetics
THC 24-28%
Product image for XXX OG
Flower
XXX OG
by Maven Genetics
THC 22-26%
Product image for Mazar x Blueberry OG (Skywalker OG)
Flower
Mazar x Blueberry OG (Skywalker OG)
by Maven Genetics
THC 24-28%
Product image for Apple Custard
Flower
Apple Custard
by Maven Genetics
THC 31.66%
CBD 0.53%
Product image for Blueberry Zkittlez
Flower
Blueberry Zkittlez
by Maven Genetics
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sugar Kiss
Flower
Sugar Kiss
by Maven Genetics
THC 18-21%
Product image for Strawberry Pie Live Resin Batter
Flower
Strawberry Pie Live Resin Batter
by Maven Genetics
THC 70-80%
Product image for Watermelon Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack
Pre-rolls
Watermelon Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack
by Maven Genetics
THC 23.45%
CBD 0.042%
Product image for Lavender Jack Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack
Pre-rolls
Lavender Jack Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack
by Maven Genetics
THC 17.92%
CBD 0.036%
Product image for Sugar Kiss Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Sugar Kiss Pre-Roll 1g
by Maven Genetics
THC 30.52%
CBD 0%
Product image for Melebu's Blend
Flower
Melebu's Blend
by Maven Genetics
THC 25.06%
CBD 0.046%
Product image for Lemon Cake OG
Flower
Lemon Cake OG
by Maven Genetics
THC 21-23%
CBD 1-2%
Product image for Tangie
Flower
Tangie
by Maven Genetics
THC 21-25%
Product image for Mandarin Gold
Flower
Mandarin Gold
by Maven Genetics
THC 31.04%
CBD 0.058%
Product image for Brulee
Flower
Brulee
by Maven Genetics
Product image for Jackfruit
Flower
Jackfruit
by Maven Genetics
THC 19.64%
CBD 3.7%
Product image for Blueberry Zkittlez Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack
Pre-rolls
Blueberry Zkittlez Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack
by Maven Genetics
THC 22.1%
CBD 0%
Product image for Mendo Breath
Flower
Mendo Breath
by Maven Genetics
THC 18-24%
Product image for Gelato Noir
Flower
Gelato Noir
by Maven Genetics
THC 28.57%
CBD 0.046%