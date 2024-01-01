  • brand header
  • brand header
  • brand header
  • brand header
Logo for the brand River Valley Relief

River Valley Relief

Arkansas Medical Cannabis with a Mission
All categoriesConcentratesCannabisEdibles

Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds

39 products
Product image for Divinity 35 Hybrid Flower
Flower
Divinity 35 Hybrid Flower
by River Valley Relief
Product image for Mega Gusher Hybrid Flower
Flower
Mega Gusher Hybrid Flower
by River Valley Relief
Product image for Creamsicle
Flower
Creamsicle
by River Valley Relief
Product image for Fatso
Flower
Fatso
by River Valley Relief
Product image for Banjo
Flower
Banjo
by River Valley Relief
Product image for Ryleigh's Reserve Hybrid Flower
Flower
Ryleigh's Reserve Hybrid Flower
by River Valley Relief
Product image for SunMac
Flower
SunMac
by River Valley Relief
Product image for Ice Cream Cake Indica Hybrid Flower
Flower
Ice Cream Cake Indica Hybrid Flower
by River Valley Relief
Product image for Ice Cream Man Hybrid Flower
Flower
Ice Cream Man Hybrid Flower
by River Valley Relief
Product image for River Valley OG Kush
Flower
River Valley OG Kush
by River Valley Relief
Product image for Key Lime Pie Hybrid Flower
Flower
Key Lime Pie Hybrid Flower
by River Valley Relief
Product image for Runtz
Flower
Runtz
by River Valley Relief
Product image for OZ Melon
Flower
OZ Melon
by River Valley Relief
Product image for Bacio Gelato Hybrid Flower
Flower
Bacio Gelato Hybrid Flower
by River Valley Relief
Product image for Lemon Drip
Flower
Lemon Drip
by River Valley Relief
Product image for Grape Pie #2
Flower
Grape Pie #2
by River Valley Relief
Product image for Orange 43 Hybrid Flower
Flower
Orange 43 Hybrid Flower
by River Valley Relief
Product image for Platinum Punch
Flower
Platinum Punch
by River Valley Relief
Product image for Race Fuel
Flower
Race Fuel
by River Valley Relief
Product image for Blackberry Cheesecake
Flower
Blackberry Cheesecake
by River Valley Relief
Product image for Log Cabin
Flower
Log Cabin
by River Valley Relief
Product image for Chem Dawg Indica Flower
Flower
Chem Dawg Indica Flower
by River Valley Relief
Product image for Sour Chunk
Flower
Sour Chunk
by River Valley Relief
Product image for Gush Mints
Flower
Gush Mints
by River Valley Relief