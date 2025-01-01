We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Utoya
Your Experience Defined
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
Vaping
Hemp CBD
Cannabis
Concentrates
Other
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
36 products
Beverages
Cannabis Cocktails (8 oz) – Non-Alcoholic Cannabis Infused Beverages
by Utoya
4.8
(
4
)
Chocolates
Entourage Indica Elite Chocolate Bar – 400 mg – Delta 8, HHC, THC-O, THCP
by Utoya
5.0
(
3
)
Chocolates
Delta 9 Reefies Peanut Budder Cups
by Utoya
5.0
(
1
)
Chocolates
Delta 9 Chocolate Bar 100 mg- D9 Compliant Edible – Early Release!
by Utoya
5.0
(
1
)
Gummies
Entourage Hybrid – 100 mg – Jumbo Fruit Slices
by Utoya
5.0
(
1
)
Snack Foods
Entourage Indica – Get Krispy Bar – 100 mg
by Utoya
Gummies
Entourage Sativa – 100 mg – Jumbo Fruit Slices
by Utoya
Gummies
CBD/CBG Gummies Organic & Vegan
by Utoya
Gummies
CBD Gummies Organic & Vegan
by Utoya
Snack Foods
Entourage Hybrid – Get Krispy Bar – 100 mg
by Utoya
Gummies
THC-O Gummy Rings (Cherry) 4 ct – 50 mg each
by Utoya
Gummies
Delta 8 THC – 25 mg – Organic Mini Fruit Slices
by Utoya
Gummies
Delta 8 THC – 15 mg – Organic Gummy Bears
by Utoya
Chocolates
Chocolate Bites – Delta 8 – Jar Display – 50 ct
by Utoya
Gummies
Delta 8 THC – 100 mg – MAX Strength Jumbo Fruit Slice Candy
by Utoya
Chocolates
Entourage Indica Elite (THCP) Chocolate Minis 70mg
by Utoya
Gummies
THC-O Jumbo Fruit Slice Candy 100 mg
by Utoya
Snack Foods
Entourage Sativa – Get Krispy Bar – 100 mg
by Utoya
Chocolates
Chocolate Squares – Delta 8
by Utoya
Gummies
CBD Gummies Organic & Vegan Nite Time
by Utoya
Gummies
CBD/CBN Gummies Organic & Vegan
by Utoya
Snack Foods
Delta 9 Cocoa Krispy Bar – 100 mg - COMPLIANT
by Utoya
Gummies
THC-O – 15mg – Organic Gummy Bears
by Utoya
Gummies
THC-O Gummy Rings (Blue Raspberry) 4 ct – 50 mg each
by Utoya
1
2
Home
Brands
Utoya
Catalog
Edibles