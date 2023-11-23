Best weed dispensaries in Brewster, Massachusetts with authentic reviews
Results 1-30 of 2153
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
- REC
2. Seaside Cannabis Company4.5 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I have been to a handful of dispensaries on Cape. Seaside Cannabis is hands down the best. You can look & smell any jar of buds! The folks that work there will work with you with answers to any questions. They have a reward program “Points” they add up fast and before you know you you are getting money off. I honestly recommend you take a trip there. I guarantee you will not be disappointed. You will be a returning customer and share your .read full review
- MED
5. Triple M - Mashpee (Medical)Pickup22.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Triple M is by far the Best on the Cape but went yesterday for my Sunday stockpile of prerolls and the special was off??!! As well as the whole schedule change. Adding specials to the days when there's nothing is one thing but my 3 times a week will change. Please return some old traditions, preroll Sundays , edibles Wednesdays and ounces Thursdays was a great mix. Having to check a schedule to come from Woods Hole to buy weed is a bit of a hike.read full review
- REC
6. Nature Medicines - WarehamPickup in under 30 mins28.7 mi awayClosed until 8am ET
- REC
9. Cape Cod Cannabis11.8 mi awayClosed until 8am ET
Superb Cannabis Dispensary. Dare I say the best Recreational shop on the Cape. Great prices, friendly staff, huge selection of all kinds of products. Not just cannabis and different forms but glass pipes as well and merch on top of it. Even if you're on either end of the Cape, it's worth the drive in my opinionread full review
- MED
12. Triple M - Plymouth (Medical Use)Pickup34.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Triple M has an exceptional team I feel like family as I have been coming there for years Kimberly is such a welcoming smiling face every time I enjoy seeing her and she has given me recommendations which have been most helpful Dave is always exceptional and always is there to help Noah is also exceptional I have had the luxury of knowing him at another employer. Always welcoming caring smile I was so happy to see he became part of the triple m team. Surpasses in customer service Kristin.she is exceptional as well..I am pleased to say I am able to get to see her and get her help she teaches and guides me with kindness Thank you all for being so helpful kind and I truly feel like your my triple m familyread full review
- REC
14. Bask - Adult Use (Recreational)Pickup in under 30 mins42.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Visited Bask on 11/23/23, Green Wednesday! Ryan was my bud tender in the medical side. Always super attentive, knowledgeable, friendly, and makes sure I leave with every discount I qualify for while also offering new and helpful products. I absolutely love Bask and have been a returning customer for a few years now.read full review
- REC
21. Botera - TauntonPickup in under 30 mins53.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- REC
22. AMP Cannabis Dispensary - BrocktonPickup in under 30 mins53.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
- REC
25. Stories CannabisPickup55.3 mi awayPreorder until tomorrow at 8am ET
Went into stories today to get some prerolls after this crazy storm we had, Kerri helped me out and was truly amazing! Kerri helped me find exactly why I was looking for but from a new brand I haven’t tried yet! I’m very excited to try it and see how it is! I highly recommend going into stories and talking to Kerri about anything bud related! Or really anyone there!read full review
- MED
29. Nature Medicines - Fall River (Med)Pickup56.4 mi awayClosed until 8am ET
They have certainly stepped up there game that one of the best dispensers in the city as of today. The quality of the buds are amazing. Can't beat the deals as well. in that guy that wrote a bad review of this place he probably didn't even live in this city cuz he said he there was no sign out front He's full of crap he needs something for his eyes. oh and he's complain he had a standing line cuz he's a fool he doesn't know how to read signsread full review
- REC
30. Quincy Cannabis Co7 dealsPickup56.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
This is the second time I’ve received outstanding service from any dispensary, but twice at the same facility? Yeah, I know. These guys honored my voicemail telling them I got an incomplete order. They immediately called me back and said no problem, we got you, and I still can’t believe it! Best staff anywhere!read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.