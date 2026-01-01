Dispensaries with an ATM in Springfield, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 1141
All Dispensary results
- REC
1. House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - KalamazooDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins15.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Love the selection and prices on concentrates especially the shatter and thca isolate, great prices on carts, love the vibe and the knowledgeable budetenders...talking to them feels like talking to a real stoner who is actually passionate about weed(sadly this is getting to be a rare trait among budtenders)...great variety of pretty good flower but their flower is their weak spot...sure there's a huge variety to choose from but a lot of it looks the same and it seems like theres a ceiling for flower quality that they cant seem to get past...its not bad and is better than a number of places but when it comes to flower pricing and quality it falls behind Bloom and Herbanaread full review
- REC
7. 3Fifteen Battle Creek - Columbia (Recreational)2.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- MED
10. Fire Creek (Medical)3.8 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
I went in for my first visit and I was very pleased. right upon arrival I was greeted very kindly and the front desk person helped me out and get assigned in. once I got in, it just got better. the selection was expansive which makes sense once I saw the prices. prices are some of the best I've seen in the area. from flower to edibles, selection and prices are hard to beat. I will definitely be going back.read full review
- REC
12. Potters Cannabis Boutique5.1 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am ET
First impression, lobby is welcoming and open space unlike most lobbies, they have someone escort you and ask you what you are looking for vs the traditional walk in and fend for yourself route. They have this amazing selfie wall and the displays gives Kay jewelers vibes but over all clean and fair prices in every categories.read full review
- REC
23. Pincanna - Kalamazoo (REC)17.7 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Great staff, great vibes, great prices, great location across the street from parking garage, great products and product display, great social media presence, great chair in waiting room. Oh and to top it off great forethought in setting their prices so that with taxes it comes out to an even dollar amount. Bra-Vo.read full review
- REC
24. High Profile - Kalamazoo Westnedge (CLOSED)18.7 mi away
- REC
25. Lake Effect - Portage (Recreational)18.8 mi awayOpen until 11:45pm ET
- REC
30. Herbana - Kalamazoo (REC)19.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
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