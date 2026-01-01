Dispensaries with an ATM in Mahnomen, Minnesota
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- Green Goods - Moorhead49.9 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
Green Goods is my go-to spot for all things weed. Prices for medical are decent and the weekly deals keep me stocked up without breaking the bank. They do offer recreational, however the selection is much more scant and prices higher. If you plan to visit often, it is well worth shelling out for a medical card to get exclusive discounts.read full review
- RECLake Leaf Dispensary - Hinckley169.4 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
Lake Leaf Dispensary absolutely blew me away with their professionalism, friendliness, and deep product knowledge. From the moment I walked in, the staff made me feel welcomed and understood exactly what I was looking for. They took the time to explain everything and made sure I left with something that fit my needs perfectly. The product itself? Clean, smooth, and full of amazing flavor. You can tell they care about quality from start to finish. It was such a great experience that I ended up coming back a second time—and now I know this will definitely be my go-to local spot every week. Highly recommend!read full review
- RECOff The Path Cannabis Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins198.0 mi awayPreorder until 11am CT
- RECFridley Dispensary200.9 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
This is by far the best dispensary I’ve visited. The staff is knowledgeable, welcoming, and genuinely cares about helping you find the right product. The store is clean, organized, and has a great selection of high-quality options. You can tell they take pride in what they do. Highly recommend to anyone looking for a top-tier experience.read full review
- MEDThe Dispensary2 dealsPickup269.8 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- RECJARS Cannabis - Iron River134 dealsPickup358.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MEDPure Dakota Health - WillistonPickup in under 30 mins360.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
The people at Pure Dakota Health in Williston are incredible!! They know how to find the right strains for the ailments that I suffer from. The prices have come down a ton since I first started coming here, but the state of North Dakota is in charge of prices so I can't really blame them. The variety is enticing and I love all of the new products and strains they come out with! The people at the dispensary are always willing to help me with medical card renewals and stuff. I love it here!!read full review
- MED & RECSeed of Life Labs - FairviewPickup379.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am MT
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