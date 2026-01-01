Pet friendly dispensaries in Sparks, Nevada
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- MED & RECSoL Cannabis11 dealsDeliveryPickup14.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
10/10 experience every time I stop in. They have items priced appropriately for the value with much higher quality for said items than you'd find elsewhere... $10 for 1g of ORGANICALLY GROWN live resin dabs? $69 ounces? You can't beat it! Plus they're locally owned and operated, got to meet the owner Ed and he was super helpful! Won't shop anywhere else!read full review
- RECPure Tonic Dispensary14.1 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm PT
- MED & RECBattle Born Dispensary22.6 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
Here’s your truth on this establishment. HSH high sierra holistic is the cultivation LLC behind battle born disp. This company lies about their numbers in many different ways. Their testing numbers are manipulated, they pour kief in with their testing bag for when they test their buds, that is why you see HSH with such high THC numbers, but such a low effect on you, they also manipulate their financial statements, by manipulating the cost of their products through their cultivation facilities first, then send their products to the disp. For resale, not just HSH or stage, but all products they sell. This is so they can present better profitable numbers to their investors, who should have never dipped their ties in with these liars and cheats. They have no heart in the cannabis industry, the owners just care about the profits and money. They do not care about their employees, whom they pay the least in the cannabis industry, and employee foreign people who do not know better in their cultivation facility, who do not know they should be being paid way more, good people who deserve to be treated right. This company is the industrial vomit on the cannabis industry. A wolf in sheep clothing, and a snake ready to strike. DO NOT SUPPORT THESE PEOPLE, TAKE THAT EXTRA TIME, GO THAT EXTRA MILE. THESE PEOPLE ARE FAT GLUTTONOUS RICH CRIMINALS. DO YOUR COMMUNITY A FAVOR AND PUT THEM OUT OF BUSINESS!!!!!!read full review
- RECKannaXpress1 dealDeliveryPickup99.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
I fell in love with the flavor of cherry gelato. It's a fruity, daytime, delight that doesn't hit you too hard to keep going. I'd say it even tastes better than normal cherry gelato. Top notch experience, got our order to us in 20 minutes. More people need to give these folks a chance. They're sweethearts.read full review
- MED & RECPure Aloha3 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins105.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
I have been a customer at Pure Aloha for a few years. I always order online first, then quickly receive a rapid text message acknowledging the order, and soon after; most often within 30 minutes, the order is ready! The staff are always very pleasant and welcoming. The store is always tidy. The service is prompt.read full review
- MED & RECBlue Mountain Collective - San Andreas2 dealsPickup in under 30 mins105.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am PT
- MED & RECThe SanctuaryDeliveryPickup108.4 mi awayPreorder until 7am PT
- MED & REC7 Stars Holistic Healing Center - RichmondPickup in under 30 mins178.2 mi awayPreorder until 6am PT
7Stars is truly a haven for the mind, body, and soul. From the moment you step through the doors, you’re greeted not just as a guest but as a cherished part of a warm and welcoming family. I was lucky to be referred by the incredible GoodGood Tamara, known for her dedication to holistic wellness, and she couldn’t have led me to a better place. This center exudes care, compassion, and an authentic passion for helping each person who walks in find healing, peace, and balance. What sets 7Stars apart is the genuine love and appreciation the owners and staff have for each other and for everyone who visits. You feel it in every interaction, in the quality of services, and in the thoughtful atmosphere that feels like an embrace from start to finish. The team here is a rare gem—they are talented, kind, and truly invested in the wellbeing of everyone they serve. If you’re looking for a place that not only prioritizes your health but also fills your spirit with joy, look no further. 7Stars isn’t just a holistic center; it’s a sanctuary. I can’t recommend it highly enough—come experience the magic for yourself!read full review
- RECDUBE Delivery - Bay AreaDeliveryClosed until 9am PT
I have to give these guys 5 stars across the board. I moved to the area recently, so I tried out a lot of other shops, ordered from different apps, etc. Over the last three months or so, DUBE is where I consistently go back to over and over. Out of about 5 or 6 orders I have placed with DUBE, 5 of those orders, I got at least one free product as a promotional item. One time they were late to accept my delivery order and gave me two pre-rolls and a 0.5-gram pax pod as an apology, on top of what I was already getting. I have never experienced such great customer care and service. Not to mention, every one of their drivers has been some of the nicest and friendliest down-to-earth people I have ever spoken to in regards to a delivery. Personally, I have a lot of anxiety in social situations, so that is something I value. Plus, it was just nice to be greeted by friendly faces with such calming demeanors. I wish I could give you 10 stars! Thank you, DUBE, for being awesome.read full review
- RECBigfoot Cannabis CoPickup in under 30 mins226.4 mi awayPreorder until 10:30am PT
One of the best dispensaries I have ever been to. They have amazing strains to choose from, the Bigfoot Apple Fritter pre roll is my favorite. Guest service is on point too, Josh and Ginger are knowledgeable about their product, friendly and they always remember what I like. I would drive up the mountain every time to visit this location.read full review
- MED & RECKingston Cannabis Company2 dealsPickup238.2 mi awayPreorder until 8:30am PT
5 Stars, I work and shop here. We do our best to be great and focus on getting better every day. We strive to simplify your experience and maximize your value. We hope to be both informative and helpful. Join the Royalty Club, unlock the discounts. We are a slice of Ashland off the I-5. I personally hope you have a remarkable experience. Stop and smell our flowers!read full review
- MED & RECEmerald Triangle Dispensary- Talent1 dealPickup in under 30 mins245.3 mi awayClosed until 8am PT
Nice solid selection, I'm mostly after carts and the occasional edible - also have some specific preferences or curiosities due to unique health issues. As someone who is new to the legal market after years of not smoking, and who often has some challenging questions, I've found some budtenders here struggling to direct me at times. A lot of new faces with varying degrees of knowledge here.. though there are some extremely well informed tenders that I'm grateful to learn from as I shop.read full review
- MED & RECPacific Paradise4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins246.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am PT
Shopping here feels like being a kid visiting your friend’s house whose mom is kind of scared/anxious of you being in her house but will never actually say she thinks you’re weird out loud. Like she’s still really nice and includes you despite the concerned looks she gives you that see from the corner of your eye every once in a while. 10/10 this place is my go to.read full review
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