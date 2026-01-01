Best weed dispensaries in Delran, New Jersey with authentic reviews
Results 1-30 of 3152
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- MED & RECCuraleaf - Bordentown (Med/Rec)Pickup in under 30 mins16.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
"Everything is great except for the picture of the Avexia pain relief "balm". The picture shows the pump with the lotion, but when I received my order, it turned out that they only had the balm, which is greasy for your hands. I had ordered three bottles of lotion, but received balm instead. That's all." ( I even called to make sure they had it)read full review
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- RECDaylite CannabisPickup in under 30 mins6.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECGynsyng1 dealPickup in under 30 mins6.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I love this place. The atmosphere is laid back and tons of stuff to explore. I have never been to a dispensary before And I was overwhelmed the first time I went through that door !!!!Everyone is always friendly and welcoming and will help you navigate through the many different options you have available to you. I really like the reading area. I could spend hours in there and drop a lot of $$$. Im there at least once a week. (For medical reasons)read full review
- MEDRestore Dispensaries - Elkins Park10.0 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I can’t imagine going anywhere else! I love it at Elkins Park. Being a newbie I was nervous. They made me feel comfortable and safe. Not knowing exactly what to get I found Staci to be very friendly and helpful. She broke it all down to me so I could understand what to get. She also made recommendations that were always good. She goes above and beyond getting me a chair to sit being disabled.read full review
- RECCuzzie's Dispensary & Delivery2 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins10.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I love this dispensary and everything they stand for. As a black man myself I appreciate being able to support a fellow brotha. They have great staff who are really sweet and super smart when it comes to the weed. That lil white girl gonna send yall to the moon with what she know, I know she always takes my black ass to the moon! I tell everyone to shop at the spot, cheaper and safer than the streets!read full review
- RECBrotherly Bud1 dealPickup in under 30 mins11.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- MED & RECCuraleaf - Bellmawr (Med/Rec)Pickup in under 30 mins12.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
I’ve been going here for the past few months and have been loving it. The staff is super friendly and helpful. It really feels like the staff cares about me and wants to ensure I have the best experience ever. Also they frequently have massive sales on all of their products, so I recommend waiting a bit for a holiday to come up so you can get some killer deals. Yeah, sometimes the line gets pretty long, but it always moves at a good pace so you’re never going to feel hopelessly stuck. Everything is kept spotlessly clean. This is the kind of dispensary you could bring a parent to for the first time and you know they will feel safe and accommodated for. 11/10 would reccomend to anyone.read full review
- MED & RECCannabist - DeptfordPickup in under 30 mins14.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
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