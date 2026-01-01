Best weed dispensaries in Wellington, Ohio with authentic reviews
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- MED & REC
2. Nirvana - Elyria (Med/Non-Med)16.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- MED
5. BaM Body and Mind Dispensary - Cleveland15.1 mi awayOpen until 8:45pm ET
1st time anywhere. Im 30mins away with much closer places. They are open till 9pm. It was fast and very easy although I didn't feel rushed. Clean inside. I was in and out in about 10-12 mins and thats with the new patent form. More selection at the shop then on the website. Both kinds I got were quality . The teir 1 I got looks better than the teir 2. Got a day supply on sale for $25 thats pretty banger. Overall good experence. I will returnread full review
- MED & REC
8. Firelands Scientific Dispensary24.8 mi awayOpen until 6pm ET
Best shop around with the nicest budtenders out there. The selection is top notch. The building is clean and inviting. I know I have gotten anxiety just sitting in some waiting rooms but firelands is very professional and condition business as so. My go to shop and have never let me down. Great deals everyday of the week.read full review
- MED
11. RISE Dispensaries Lakewood (Detroit)29.6 mi awayOpen until 8:30pm ET
- MED & REC
14. Zen Leaf - Canton49.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Easy in, easy out with a friendly accommodating staff. As a home grower I was more curious than anything about the comparative quality of dispensary cannabis to what I grow. Against my better judgement I bought a half oz. of (Layer cake) smalls as these small buds are generally what I throw away. But I still had high hopes for these smalls coming from a dispensary and all. First thing I do when I get home is get them under a microscope. All the trichcomes are clear headed. This is a sign of a very immature bud that wasn't finished properly and received very little light at the bottom of the plant. They will get you high but it's more of a slam you in the head high than easing you into a euphoric state. They are absent the entourage effects of a fully flowered and finished top shelf bud. If this was a person's first experience with cannabis the anxiety it produces if they over indulge would probably turn them off the plant completely. Unless your on an extremely tight budget, save your money and pay the extra for top shelf, top of the plant bud. You'll be glad you did. I remember now why I dispose of these small and not quite ready for prime time flowers. I do understand that the manufacturer is trying to reduce waste and keep product on the shelf and accommodate those on a budget but there is always a tradeoff when you purchase a discounted flower. Quantity verses Quality. I wasn't a fan of the smalls but my wife enjoyed it. All in all I give Zen Leaf an A+ but keep in mind you usually get what you pay for when it comes to weed. Went back and picked up some Kosher Kush and Enigma...Both are very good and checked all the boxes in what I would consider top shelf smoke..very pleased.read full review
- MED & REC
15. Klutch Cannabis - Canton51.0 mi awayClosed until tomorrow at 10am ET
- MED
23. Terrasana - Cleveland35.6 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
This is only my second time at clevelands Terrsana but everyone is very nice and the place is very clean and the products have been good. I will definetly be back and I would recommend Terrasana to anyone. The young man in the lobby who signs everyone in is also very nice. I appreciate all of you. Thank you, Debbie Shisilaread full review
- MED
26. The Botanist - Akron37.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Every time I drop in, it’s like coming home. Staff are all very friendly, knowledgeable, and eager to help. Pricing and availability of a variety of products and delivery systems are consistent and affordable. The specials, “clear the vault” offerings, and repeat customer discounts are more reasons to keep visiting. Damian was my first contact, and cemented my loyalty and continued patronage with his professionalism and kindness. Run, don’t walk, to Akron’s best dispensary!!read full review
- MED
30. Curaleaf - Cuyahoga Falls39.0 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
6 months ago my cart had gotten stolen while was at a friends halloween party , when i had showed up to her house got out of my car it was there in the grass dirty but the oil was still clean the inside was not dirty and it still worked still charged everything it survived 6 months on rain and snow i didn’t expect to work i HIGHLY RECOMMEND this placeread full review
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