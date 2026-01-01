Pet friendly dispensaries in Paris, Texas
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- MEDBig Poppa's 2 - Antlers39.6 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
After they changed management this has been the place to go! SO MUCH TO CHOOSE FROM! They aren't rude, they don't lie about product, and they helped me find what would work best for my needs! I've never been treated better! "okay crops" and whatever the other ones called, have nothing on them!read full review
- MEDElite Cannabis Farms52.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
- MEDThe Bud Buffet53.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
I’m from out of state so I get a temp card every month! Bud Buffet is always my 1st stop then I cruise to one or 2 more in the area, but this place is by far my fave! Great prices for great quality and quantities, and Grant is the best budtender!! The owners are awesome and down to earth! The shop is always decorated with styles! Love LOVE this place and I definitely recommend it!! They just need to get suckers, that would keep me from going to the other 1-2 shops lol lol!!! Always tip your BUDTENDER!!! Peace!read full review
- CBD House Of Healing- Dallas1 dealPickup86.0 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
This is honestly one of the best hemp shops in DFW. Pat and Abby are amazing, as are Tracy and the others. Very welcoming, very friendly AND they're all VERY knowledgeable... They're terpene nerds, and just all-around, genuinely decent folks. I always buy my Friday Flower here. Their "Grape Fanta" absolutely nukes my current world events anxiety for a few hours. And their Purple Haze (if they ever do another batch), COMPLETELY held up to the vibe of the song! Absolutely would recommend!read full review
- Weeziez - Davis St.97.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
I love the Weezie the customer service is always good they always help me get exactly what I need the conversations is always good I recommend anyone to come to Weezie if they looking to get the right product and save some money I don't regret coming here it's always positive energy and I always get what's best for meread full review
- Emerald OrganicsPickup111.1 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
This place is the best. Safest selection and environment and very female friendly (meaning it’s bright warm and open, not like those hole in the wall dark places where the employees stare you the whole time you’re there) great staff that care about your well being and aren’t pushy at all. They give great discounts for first responders, military, and teachers too! Emerald is a diamond in the rough for sure.read full review
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