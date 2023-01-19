AZ Global Cannabis (opening soon)
Located on Main Street in Globe, Arizona, AZ Global Cannabis operates as a Recreational Dispensary founded by cannabis enthusiasts looking to help shed light on the confusing world of cannabis. Most of our products have been produced locally and our team is dedicated to providing top notch customer service with educational materials so all our customers can feel confident consuming our products. Our products consist of high quality flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, and topicals.