Deals: *$5 Single Chocolate Square (25mg)*, *$5 Single Gummy (25mg)*, *50% OFF THC Tinctures*, *$5 Pre-Roll* (Limit 1 per day per customer), *Buy One CBD Tincture Get One 50% OFF*
Three 1/8ths for $99 (price before tax). Mix and Match three 1/8ths of Lotus Gold Cannabis Flower and receive 50% Off the third 1/8th. Save on up to 3oz of Lotus Gold Cannabis flower.
First-Time MMJ license holders receive 50% off a Medical Grade Tincture during their first purchase.
First-time CBD customers receive a FREE Colorado Cures 250mg CBD pain cream with the purchase of any equal or greater value CBD product.
A FREE service to you! Call our Cannacian trained CannabiNerds @ (833) 422- 3758 to discuss your CanaTherapy today! Don't hesitate, CannabiNerds are trained to help you discover the best Cannabis Therapy options for you! Our services are FREE and representatives are available from 9a - 6p Mon-Fri, 10a - 6p Sat, and 11a - 5p Sun.
Earn 2X reward points every Tuesday with any purchase at CBD Plus USA. Must have customer rewards account. Offer valid at all locations.