Origins - West Seattle
206-922-3954
Deals
30 Strains Under $30.
Origins commitment to you: We now carry 30 different strains of eighths. All under $30! Rest assured that you can get a perfectly hydrated, slow cured - never rushed, hand selected product. Come experience the difference today!
Visit store for partipating items.
pineapple diesel by Northwest Authentic
from Northwest Authentic
___
THC
___
CBD
$29⅛ oz
In-store only
Sunset Sherbert by Northwest Authentic
from Northwest Authentic
___
THC
___
CBD
$29⅛ oz
In-store only
Headcheese by Hard Hat
from Hard Hat
___
THC
___
CBD
$44⅛ oz
In-store only
Grape Tahoe OG by Northwest Authentic
from Northwest Authentic
___
THC
___
CBD
$29⅛ oz
In-store only
Dream Sickle by Flor Fina
from Flor Fina
___
THC
___
CBD
$32⅛ oz
In-store only
Nightmare Cookies by Northwest Authentic
from Northwest Authentic
___
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Jesus Og Kush by Pilot Farms
from Pilot Farms
23.59%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Jesus Og Kush
Strain
$90¼ oz
In-store only
Wedding Cake by Pilot Farms
from Pilot Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$90¼ oz
In-store only
Gas Mask by Pilot Farms
from Pilot Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$48⅛ oz
In-store only
Mindscape by Pilot Farms
from Pilot Farms
24.8%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Mindscape
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Honey Tree by Gold Leaf
from Gold Leaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
In-store only
Purple Punch by Origins
from Origins
___
THC
___
CBD
$44⅛ oz
In-store only
Dosidos by Origins
from Origins
___
THC
___
CBD
$44⅛ oz
In-store only
Bubble Berry Treat by Origins
from Origins
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
Gelato Cake by Northwest Authentic
from Northwest Authentic
___
THC
___
CBD
$29⅛ oz
In-store only
Mango Kush by Northwest Authentic
from Northwest Authentic
___
THC
___
CBD
$29⅛ oz
In-store only
CBD OG Kush by Nerdie Birdie
from Nerdie Birdie
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Persuasion #5 by Origins
from Origins
21.71%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Persuasion #5
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemon Meringue by Northwest Authentic
from Northwest Authentic
___
THC
___
CBD
$29⅛ oz
In-store only
Chocolate Trip F2 by Flor Fina
from Flor Fina
___
THC
___
CBD
$48⅛ oz
In-store only
Dutch Hawaiian by Northwest Authentic
from Northwest Authentic
20.26%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Hawaiian
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Chaos Kush by Saints
from Saints
17.59%
THC
0.98%
CBD
Chaos Kush
Strain
$131 g
In-store only
Blackberry Cream by Northwest Authentic
from Northwest Authentic
___
THC
___
CBD
$29⅛ oz
In-store only
Somnium by Nerdie Birdie
from Nerdie Birdie
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) by Northwest Authentic
from Northwest Authentic
20.25%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Wicked Extreme by Origins
from Origins
16.5%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Mexi-Can-D by Northwest Authentic
from Northwest Authentic
18.4%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Candyland F2 by Origins
from Origins
19%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
Banano Berry by Origins
from Origins
18.6%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
Super Nova by Northwest Authentic
from Northwest Authentic
23.1%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
Bananos Treat by Northwest Authentic
from Northwest Authentic
23.4%
THC
___
CBD
$29⅛ oz
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) by Gold Leaf
from Gold Leaf
24%
THC
___
CBD
$95¼ oz
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies by Gold Leaf
from Gold Leaf
20.04%
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) by Gold Leaf
from Gold Leaf
24%
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
In-store only
Sunset Sherbet by Northwest Authentic
from Northwest Authentic
17.7%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Glitter Glue by Northwest Authentic
from Northwest Authentic
23.01%
THC
___
CBD
$65¼ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Diamond Dust by Northwest Authentic
from Northwest Authentic
21.01%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Diamond Dust by Northwest Authentic
from Northwest Authentic
21.01%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Orange Push Pop 2 by Northwest Authentic
from Northwest Authentic
20.31%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Orange Push Pop 2
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies by Northwest Authentic
from Northwest Authentic
25.19%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
12345 ... 18