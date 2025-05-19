Memorial Day kicks off the summer season, and Leafly has your guide to traveling with your favorite cannabis products safely and in style. (C/O Stock Image)

The long weekend of Memorial Day gives us the opportunity to celebrate—servicemen, the coming of summer, time spent with our favorite people. Whether you’re throwing a party, taking a trip, or heading to a more rustic setting for some R&R, cannabis pairs perfectly with all of them.

Thirty-six states have legalized cannabis for adult (aka recreational) use, and many more have some form of weed legislation on the books. Here’s how to safely and effectively get your smoke, vape, dab, or edible on, no matter where you spend your weekend.

If you’re staying home

Memorial Day Weekend at home can still be celebratory, even if it’s cozy. (Courtesy of Copper House)

Not feeling up to an adventure? We got you. If you need a last-minute delivery, the Leafly app can connect you to the best dispensaries in your area with premium flower, edibles, vapes, dabs, prerolls, and gear.

If you need to make a quick pick-up, your local shop may be running an unbeatable deal through Leafly online. Our ever-growing strain database also shows you the closest legal vendors of your favorite Kush, Haze, or new boutique exotic. If you can’t make up your mind, here are some our favorite strains for the season, from Cherry Pie to Zamosa.

Before you fire off a joint, make sure you brush up on your state’s laws around consumption, like smoking in apartments versus private property. Some places, like New York City, allow a certain degree of public consumption, while others may relegate you indoors. In states with harsh penalties if you’re caught, it just isn’t worth it.

However, if your state allows consumption lounges (which you can check here), perhaps a quick stop before joining the barbecue or tailgate party is in order.

If you’re traveling across state lines (by car)

Rolling Loud: The smell of cannabis alone is not probable cause to search a vehicle. But keep it under wraps anyway. (CSA-Images/iStock)

Traveling with cannabis is far from impossible, but proceed with caution when venturing out of state. If you’re taking a plane, you can consult our guide to air travel with cannabis.

Hitting the road via car or train is easier, but requires a little planning. Contributor Ted Andersen has a thorough travel guide for day trippers hitting the road with cannabis, as rules vary state to state. We say always double check your local and destination legislation before burning rubber, or a bowl of your favorite hybrid.

First things first, pack it up. Much like alcohol laws, even states with adult-use laws on the books prohibit smoking/vaping/dosing and driving, and that includes “open containers” (i.e., visible amounts) of bud, vape cartridges. Best to keep that all in the trunk, out of sight.

We recommend storing any products in smell-proof and child-proof containers. Seasoned contributor Matt Jackson wrote us a slick gear guide, including airtight jars, cases, and stash bags. If you prefer to bring your own bong, Puffco device, or similar accoutrement, keep them clean of any plant residue and store them with your goods.

If your plans take you between recreational states, Leafly can help you find the best dispensaries and delivery services worth your weekend. But if you’ve booked a hotel room or Airbnb, you must abide by the business’ consumption rules. And try not to set off the fire alarm.

Something else to note: the 2018 Farm Bill federally legalized hemp and hemp products, so possession is technically legal coast to coast. Keep in mind, however, that hemp and cannabis products can look identical without clear labelling, so store them with your THC wares.

If you’re camping

Be careful where you camp with cannabis. (Sasha Beck/Leafly)

The great outdoors make the perfect backdrop for a weed-infused Memorial Day weekend, from National Parks to private campgrounds. But bringing cannabis into the mix can get tricky. No matter the state you celebrate in, National Parks are federal land, so any possession or use of cannabis and cannabis products is against the law.

Attorney Alex Freeburg, who specializes in cannabis charges in National Parks, said in an interview that violations can lead to hundreds of dollars in fines, probation, and in extreme cases, even jail time.

Private campgrounds will have their own rules, so cover your bases before you pitch your tent. Make sure anything involving a flame is put out after use to avoid impacting the flora and fauna. If you’re bringing edibles, as with food, make sure you store or dispose of it securely to avoid attracting any uninvited animal guests.