Star signs and cannabis strains: December 2023 horoscopes

Welcome to December, Stargazers, and get ready—it’s a busy one! First, Neptune goes direct on December 6, inviting a subtle yet profound shift in our spiritual and creative realms. As the planet of inspiration, Neptune’s direct motion encourages our imaginative and spiritual pursuits with a more grounded approach, making it an ideal period for meditation and reflective practices. This is a key time to embrace your dreams and intuition.

Mercury enters retrograde on Dec 13, which often brings communication mishaps and technological snafus, so this period calls for patience and flexibility. Make a point to slow down, especially in conversations and decision-making. As we navigate through the haze of Mercury retrograde, try to engage in activities that ground you, like enjoying nature. This retrograde phase is not just about challenges; it’s an opportunity to revisit and revise our plans and ideas, allowing for deeper understanding and refinement as we close out 2023.

Jupiter goes direct just before the new year on December 30, creating a sense of expansion and optimism as we step into the new year. Take this time to set intentions for growth and abundance in the coming year. This motion also aligns with the closing of Sagittarius season, catalyzing the spirit of adventure and exploration into our future endeavors. Embrace this period as a chance to dream big and look forward to the abundance that the universe has in store.

Your December horoscope

Sagittarius

(Savina Monet for Leafly)

Happy Birthday, Sagittarius! Those born under this sign are adventurous, optimistic, and philosophical individuals. This fire sign, ruled by Jupiter, often seeks knowledge and truth, embracing life with an open mind.

December has plenty of adventure and exploration in store for you, Sagittarius. Your ruling planet, Jupiter, will enhance your natural zest for life, creating cravings for new experiences and knowledge. This is the perfect time to embark on physical travels and intellectual pursuits. The festive season adds an extra layer of excitement and social activity to your life. Embrace these opportunities to expand your horizons, but remember to stay grounded. Balancing your adventurous spirit with some practicality will ensure you make the most of this vibrant period without overextending yourself.

In terms of career, your enthusiasm and optimism may open doors to new opportunities and positive recognition in your current role. Financially, be mindful of overindulgence, as your optimistic nature might lead to overspending. Keep up your active lifestyle, while taking time to rest and rejuvenate. Socially, you’re often the life of the party, attracting others with your infectious energy and humor. In matters of the heart, those in relationships will enjoy shared adventures, while single Sagittarians may encounter love in the most unexpected places. Remember, Sag, your freedom-loving spirit is your greatest asset. Let it guide you through a month filled with joy, learning, and memorable experiences.

December strain: As a Sagittarius, your love for exploration and excitement finds a kindred spirit in Frosted Flakes. This hybrid, a child of MAC, has tingles, laughs, and good vibes in spades—it also sparkles like some of the luxury items you may feel tempted to buy this season. Embrace the end of the year with a strain that fuels your desire for discovery and joy, and looks good doing it.

Capricorn

(Savina Monet for Leafly)

December brings a period of reflection and achievement for you, Capricorn. Your ruling planet Saturn encourages you to take stock of your accomplishments and set new goals for the future as the year ends. Practicality and planning coupled with your natural inclination for discipline and hard work will serve you well. The festive season may bring distractions, but your focus and determination will help you maintain a balance between enjoying the celebrations and staying on track with your responsibilities. Remember to acknowledge your successes and learn from the challenges of the past year—this will pave the way for even greater achievements in the year ahead.

Career-wise, you may find yourself in a position to take on more responsibilities or to lead a significant project. Embrace these opportunities, as they are a testament to your capabilities and hard work. Financially, your prudent nature will help you manage your resources effectively, but don’t shy away from rewarding yourself for your efforts. Health should be a priority; take time to rest and recharge. In your personal life, this is a good time to strengthen bonds with family and close friends.

For those in relationships, mutual support and understanding will deepen your connection, while single Capricorns might find love in traditional or unexpected places. Remember, Capricorn, your strength lies in your resilience and ambition. Let these qualities guide you through a fulfilling December.

December strain: You’re not cold,Capricorn, you’reFrosty. As you step into the white wonders of December, let this mysterious OG strain be your cozy companion through the chilly winter nights! This indica-dominant hybrid is like a warm blanket for your mind, offering a calming and happy head high. Perfect for the hardworking Capricorn, Frosty allows you to unwind and relax after a day of conquering mountains.

Aquarius

(Savina Monet for Leafly)

December is a month brimming with innovation and social connections for you, Aquarius. Saturn and Uranus are hard at work, influencing you at the forefront of change and progress. This is an ideal time to embrace your unique ideas and share them with the world. Your visionary nature will feel particularly pronounced, making it a great period for brainstorming and collaborative projects. The festive season adds an extra layer of social activity, providing ample opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals and expand your network. Your efforts this month could have a significant impact, particularly with humanitarian causes. Just remember to balance your social endeavors with some personal downtime to recharge.

In your professional life, your unconventional approach may lead to breakthroughs or recognition. Don’t be afraid to challenge the status quo; your insights could be exactly what the job needed. Financially, there may be temptations to invest in unconventional ventures, but do thorough research before committing. Health-wise, keeping a regular exercise routine and staying hydrated will help maintain your energy levels. In terms of relationships, this is a period for open communication and intellectual connections, especially for those in relationships. Single Aquarians might find attraction in intellectual compatibility. Your strength, water bearers, lies in your originality and humanitarian spirit. Let these guide you through a December filled with innovation and meaningful connections.

December strain: Aquarius, your innovative and forward-thinking spirit will align perfectly with the soaring sativa-dominant vibes of Galactic Jack. Crafted from the cosmic union of Jack Herer and Space Queen, this strain is your rocket ship to unparalleled energy and productivity. Its peppery aromas are also out of this world!

Pisces

(Savina Monet for Leafly)

December brings creativity and emotional depth for you, Pisces. With your ruling planets, Jupiter and Neptune, enhancing your intuitive and artistic abilities, rev up on your expressive and creative pursuits. Explore new forms of art, be it painting, writing, music, or any other medium that allows you to channel your rich inner world. The festive season will amplify your empathetic nature, making you more attuned to the needs and feelings of those around you. While this sensitivity is a gift, be sure to set boundaries to protect your own emotional well-being. Embrace the joy and warmth of the season, but remember to take time for yourself.

In terms of career, your imaginative ideas may catch the attention of your superiors or open doors to new opportunities. Trust your instincts and present your ideas with confidence. Financially, be cautious with your expenditures, as your generous nature might lead to overspending during the holiday season. Stay grounded and maintain a health routine that includes relaxation and self-care practices. Socially, find comfort and joy in the company of close friends and family.

In love, those in relationships will experience deeper emotional connections, while single Pisces might seek out those who shares their sensitivity and depth. Remember, fishes, your creativity and empathy are your greatest strengths. Let them guide you through a month filled with inspiration and heartfelt connections.

December strain: Embrace the end of the year with a strain that complements your fluid, mystical Pisces energy. Let Dream Queen, a whimsical Space Queen x Blue Dream cross redolent of tropical fruit and euphoria, be your guide to a world where dreams and reality beautifully blur.

Aries

(Savina Monet for Leafly)

As the year winds down, Aries, December brings a time of reflection and anticipation. The cooler days can temper your fiery energy, which allows you to slow down and take stock of the lessons of the past year. This month, the stars suggest a focus on personal growth and understanding. Meditate on your achievements and set intentions for the new year. You might find yourself drawn to quiet evenings at home, reflecting on your journey and planning for the future.

Relationships take center stage as the holiday season approaches. Whether you rekindle old friendships or deep current bonds, your natural leadership and enthusiasm will make you a beacon of warmth in social gatherings. Try to keep your assertiveness in check—not every situation requires a bold approach. The alignment of planets hints at potential for new connections, so keep an open heart. Financially, it’s a period for cautious optimism. Avoid impulsive purchases and focus on budgeting for the upcoming year. Remember, Aries, balance is key as you navigate the festive season and prepare for the adventures that await in the new year.

December strain: If you can’t make it to the mountains this winter, Aries, you can still evoke the serenity of nature. As you charge headfirst into December, let the hybrid Snowcap be the frosty fuel for your fiery spirit! It imbues cerebral effects that spark creativity and a case of the giggles, coupled with a zesty profile hailing from its Jack Herer and Haze ancestry to complement your adventurous spirit as you gear up for a brand new year.

Taurus

(Savina Monet for Leafly)

As the final month of the year unfolds, Taurus, reflection and consolidation are at the top of your priority list. The stars suggest a time for you to slow down and appreciate the journey you’ve traversed throughout the year. December brings a calming energy, allowing you to focus on personal growth and inner peace. You might find yourself drawn to self-reflective activities that nurture your soul, like spending time in nature or cozy hobbies. It’s a perfect period for setting intentions for the new year.

Financially, this month looks stable—but avoid impulsive spending regardless. The holiday season in full swing makes it easy to splurge, but your practical Taurus nature will help you maintain a balance. Open communication is key to your relationships, whether it’s with a partner, friends, or family. The stars hint at a possible romantic development, so if you’re single, keep an eye out for someone who shares your values and sense of humor. Remember, patience is your strength, and good things come to those who wait.

December strain: As you indulge in the sweet moments of December, bulls, let Vanilla Frosting be the decadent treat that satisfies your sumptuous senses! A luxurious cross of Humboldt Frost OG and Humboldt Gelato Bx3, Vanilla Frosting is a high-potency, indica-dominant hybrid that complements your Taurus love for soothing comfort and quality. With its creamy smooth aroma and notes of vanilla ending with a gassy finish, it’s a sensory delight that’s as rich and satisfying as a gourmet dessert.

Gemini

(Savina Monet for Leafly)

Get ready to look inward, Gemini—December is set to be a month of introspection and personal growth. As the stars align in your favor, this is a perfect time to embrace solitude and engage in activities that nourish your soul. Your ruling planet, Mercury, encourages communication—don’t hesitate to express your thoughts and feelings and be prepared to listen. Relationships, both personal and professional, will benefit from this enhanced clarity and openness. However, be mindful of Mercury retrograde towards the end of the month, which may bring some minor communication challenges.

Financially, this month looks promising as Jupiter’s influence may bring unexpected gains or opportunities. It’s an ideal time to plan and strategize for your financial future, and focus on maintaining a balance in your health. Incorporate relaxation and light exercise into your routine to keep stress at bay. Socially, you’ll find joy in connecting with like-minded individuals, possibly leading to new and lasting friendships. Remember, Gemini, your adaptability is your strength. Embrace the changes this month brings with an open heart and mind, and you’ll find growth in ways you never imagined.

December strain: You need a strain that’s as exuberant as you are, Gemini. As you dance through the diverse experiences of December, let Jack Frost add a spark of frosty fun to your adventures! A magical blend of classic White Widow and Northern Lights #5, Jack Frost is a potent hybrid that mirrors your Gemini versatility and vivacity. With its happy, creative, and energized effects, this festive strain is perfect for your dynamic and sociable nature.

Cancer

(Savina Monet for Leafly)

December brings a season of warmth and emotional depth for you, Cancer. The year winding down puts you in a reflective mood, pondering over the past year’s events and planning for the future. The nurturing influence of the Moon, your ruling planet, emphasizes your need for emotional security and connection. This is a great time to strengthen bonds with family and close friends. The festive season will amplify your natural inclination towards caring and sharing, making it an ideal period for hosting gatherings and reconnecting with loved ones. Try not to overextend yourself emotionally; it’s important to preserve your own well-being too.

On the career front, you may face some challenges, but trust your intuitive nature to guide you through, leaning into your instincts when making decisions, especially when they concern new opportunities or changes in your professional life. Financially, things are looking stable, but stay frugal with your spending. In terms of health, focus on maintaining a balanced diet and regular exercise to keep yourself in top shape.

The latter part of the month may bring a need for some quiet and solitude. Use this time to recharge and rejuvenate. Remember, Cancer, your sensitivity is your superpower. Embrace it, and let it help you close out 2023 with emotional richness and personal growth.

December strain: As you navigate the emotional tides of December, crabs, let the mystical Northern Lights illuminate your path to tranquility and inner peace! This old school indixa strain is the perfect sanctuary for your sensitive and nurturing Cancer soul. With its gentle, euphoric effects that settle firmly throughout the body, Northern Lights offers a serene escape, relaxing your muscles and easing your mind.

Leo

(Savina Monet for Leafly)

December is set to be a vibrant and energetic month for you, Leo. The sun (your ruling planet), continues its journey, giving you an opportunity to bask in the spotlight of personal achievements and recognition—show the world what you’re capable of! Your natural leadership skills will be in high demand, and you may find yourself taking charge in various aspects of your career and personal life. Embrace these opportunities with confidence, but stay wary of the fine line between assertiveness and arrogance. Your charisma will attract many, but humility makes those connections last.

Socially, this is a fantastic time for Leos. Your outgoing nature will fill up a busy social calendar. Enjoy the company of friends and family, but also make time for new acquaintances who might bring fresh perspectives. In love, those in relationships will find harmony and passion, while single Leos might stumble upon intriguing romantic prospects.

Financially, be cautious with investments and extravagant spending; the festive season might tempt you to splurge. Health-wise, maintain a balanced lifestyle to keep up with your active schedule. Remember, Leo, your strength lies in your warm heart and generous spirit. Let these guide you through a month filled with joy, love, and success.

December strain: You have no lack of energy and social stamina, lions. So imagine enhancing your natural state with a burst of euphoria and a creative spark with every puff, perfectly aligning with your flair for drama and passion. Golden Goat‘s effects are mostly energizing, making it ideal for your social gatherings or solo creative sessions as you bask in the winter’s festive glow. It has a unique profile of funk, fruit, and spice, bringing in 2024 with your trademark pizzazz.

Virgo

(Savina Monet for Leafly)

December brings a period of calm and organization for you, Virgo. As the year draws to a close, your natural inclination towards order and detail heightens, so take advantage to declutter your space and mind, setting the stage for the new year. Your ruling planet, Mercury, enhances your communication skills, making it an ideal time to resolve any misunderstandings and to express your thoughts and feelings clearly in personal and professional relationships. However, be mindful of Mercury retrograde later in the month, which might cause minor disruptions in communication and travel plans. Use this time to reflect and plan rather than initiate new ventures.

Financially, it’s a good time to review your budget and financial goals for the upcoming year. In terms of health, focus on maintaining a routine that includes physical activity and relaxation techniques to manage stress effectively. Socially, you might prefer smaller, intimate gatherings over large parties, providing a perfect opportunity to deepen connections with close friends and family.

In love, those in relationships will appreciate deepening understanding and connection, while single Virgos might find themselves attracted to someone who shares their values and intellect. Your meticulous nature and ability to analyze will serve you well this month. Embrace these qualities, and you’ll navigate December with grace and efficiency.

December strain: Like the big cats themselves, you’re a rare breed, Virgo. Created by crossing the exotic genetics of Tigermelon and Snow Lotus, Snow Leopard is a unique indica-dominant hybrid that accentuates your Virgo precision and depth. With its higher-than-average THC content and woodsy profile, this strain is a master at bringing a tranquil yet introspective high—ideal for your thoughtful and analytical nature.

Libra

(Savina Monet for Leafly)

December ushers in a harmonious and balanced period for you, Libra. As the year concludes, your ruling planet Venus enhances your natural charm and desire for harmony, making this a favorable time for social interactions and relationships. The festive season aligns perfectly with your love for beauty and celebrations, presenting numerous opportunities to indulge in arts, culture, and social events. However, it’s important not to overcommit; your tendency to please everyone might lead to exhaustion. Embrace the joy of the season, but make time for self-care and relaxation.

This month also brings potential opportunities for collaboration and partnerships in your career. Your diplomatic skills are in high demand, and you may find yourself playing the role of mediator in professional settings. Financially, be mindful of your spending, as the allure of holiday shopping can lead to extravagance. Health-wise, maintaining a balanced diet and regular exercise will be key to keeping you energized throughout the busy month.

In matters of the heart, those in relationships will find deeper connections, while single Libras might encounter potential romantic interests, especially in social settings. Remember, Libra, your ability to create harmony and beauty around you is your greatest strength. Let this guide you through a delightful and fulfilling December.

December strain: You love beautiful things, Libra, and this strain is a thing of beauty.A celestial blend of sumptuous Blueberry and mystical White Widow, Blue Widow is a hybrid strain that offers the best of both worlds—uplifting yet calming effects with a pungent fruity flavor. Perfect for the Libra seeking equilibrium and joy in the festive season.

Scorpio

(Scorpio by Savina Monet for Leafly)

December promises to be a month of transformation and introspection for you, Scorpio. As the year winds down, the influences of your ruling planets, Mars and Pluto, encourage you to delve deep into your inner self. You may find yourself questioning and re-evaluating various aspects of your life, from career paths to personal relationships. Embrace ! Shed what no longer serves you to emerge stronger and more focused. Be mindful, though, not to get too lost in introspection—the world around you still needs your unique strength and insight.

On the career front, you might encounter challenges, but your resilience and determination will see you through. This could also be a time when hidden talents or skills come to the forefront, opening up new possibilities. Financially, exercise caution and avoid impulsive investments. Pay attention to both physical and mental well-being by incorporating relaxation techniques and regular exercise into your routine.

Prioritize deep and meaningful connections over superficial encounters. For those in relationships, this is a time for strengthening bonds, while single Scorpios might find themselves attracted to new partners who challenge and intrigue them. Remember, Scorpio, your power lies in your ability to transform and regenerate. Let this guide you through a month of profound personal evolution.

December strain: Much like how the berry bush regrows its fruit every year, you scorpions are masters of reinvention. Envelop yourself in the hashy, jet fuel aroma of Blackberry Kush, balanced with sweet berry undertones. This stony strain creates a sensory experience as complex and intriguing as you are. Each puff is a journey into a world of relaxation, where stress and insomnia are but distant memories.

Check out last month’s horoscopes.