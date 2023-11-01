Star signs and cannabis strains: November 2023 horoscopes

It’s officially Scorpio season, Stargazers! As the days grow increasingly shorter and the nights longer, this water sign encourages us to delve into our emotions, catalyzing introspection and self-awareness. As we bundle up for November, the cosmic energies shifting will bring a much-needed sense of calmness to the signs, especially after the turbulence of the previous month. This time primes us to embrace the hidden aspects of ourselves, delve into our desires, and seek deeper connections with those around us.

A significant cosmic event unfolds on November 4, as Saturn goes Direct. This planetary shift brings a sense of clarity and purpose to all zodiac signs—many will feel a release of restrictions and a clearer path forward. Pounce on this opportune moment to set intentions, reevaluate goals, and take decisive actions. The weight of retrograde will gradually lift, and with it a fresh perspective.

As we navigate November and the full throttle of holiday season, find moments of calm and relaxation. Cannabis can offer a gentle, intentional way to unwind and connect with the cosmic energies around us. Use this month to align with your true selves, harness Saturn’s direct energy, and embrace the transformative essence of Scorpio season.

Jump to your sign Virgo

Libra

Scorpio

Sagittarius

Capricorn

Aquarius

Pisces

Aries

Taurus

Gemini

Cancer

Leo

Your November horoscope

Related Fly the funkiest sky on First Class Funk—September’s Leafly HighLight strain

Scorpio

(Savina Monet)

Happy birthday Scorpio! Those born under this sign are often perceptive, passionate, and possess a mysterious allure. Their ability to connect on a profound level and their fearless approach to life inspire admiration and trust in those around them.

We know you love the finer things, scorpions, but month, it’s essential to prioritize necessities over luxuries. A family gathering may be in the cards, bringing warmth and connection. While daily tasks might feel repetitive, approach them with enthusiasm—think of them as stepping stones towards your dreams. An unexpected twist awaits as a secret admirer might reveal their feelings for you. Achieving your dreams will also bring an ego boost. Instead of dwelling too much on financial concerns, trust in yourself and look forward to the joyous moments that the month promises.

The month also calls for a blend of tranquility and joyful movement for your health. Explore relaxation techniques like meditation or deep breathing exercises to manage stress. At the same time, find the value in simple activities, like dancing in your living room, to release endorphins and uplift your spirits. Striking a balance between stillness and celebration is the key to holistic well-being this month.

Professionally, it might not be the best time for a job switch, and business owners should be prepared for unforeseen shortfalls. Financial constraints might make investments challenging. Job seekers might find themselves accepting positions with lesser pay, but it will benefit you in the long run.

November strain: Indulge in your sweet tooth and dive deep into November’s transformative energies with a “slice” of Cream Pie. This is a versatile strain with many iterations, just like its namesake dessert. Its euphoric, happy, and even arousing effects will suit your personal and social pursuits this month, enhancing your intense and passionate nature. Embrace the month with a strain that’s as creamy and dreamy as your deepest desires.

Sagittarius

(Savina Monet)

November is a month of momentum, Sags. Your bonds with friends and family will deepen, providing a strong support system. While your love life might face some turbulence, previous investments will start to bear fruit. Some Sagittarians might also find healing from past injuries, both physical and emotional. Release past regrets and embrace inner peace, but don’t put too much pressure on yourself. Cultivate positivity in your thoughts and steer clear of negative influences. While romantic relationships might present challenges, the connections with your close ones will only grow stronger.

Related Eye candy-gas: Photo galleries from Best Strains of Harvest 2023

To keep your body and mind alert, opt for lean proteins in your meals while cutting out artificial flavorings in favor of herbs and spices. Career-wise, those in their dream roles can look forward to potential promotions—a testament to their hard work and dedication. Entrepreneurs can anticipate a rise in profits and an influx of new clients. For those on the job hunt, chances look good in securing a position that aligns with your aspirations.

November strain: You’re a zesty one, Sagittarius, and you aren’t afraid of change. As you embark on new adventures this month, add a sour, citrus twist with Lemon Meringue. This crowd pleaser by Exotic Genetix imbues consumers with uplifting and invigorating energy without stressing them out, the perfect companion for your fiery spirit and boundless enthusiasm.

Capricorn

(Savina Monet)

This month, Caps, it’s crucial to prioritize long-term happiness over fleeting moments of joy. Distance yourself from individuals who seem indifferent or unsupportive, and channel your energy towards your goals. Forging new friendships and budding romance are on the horizon. For some Capricorns, this month might be the right time to exit a relationship that’s holding you back. Financially, exercise caution and avoid making significant investments. But for the most part, November is a period of rejuvenation.

Let go of persistent worries and welcome joy into your life. Instead of getting caught up in transient pleasures, find contentment in the small, meaningful moments that life offers.

Your health takes center stage this month, with a focus on nourishing your body with wholesome foods that provide sustained energy. Remember, laughter is a potent remedy for many of life’s stresses, so embrace humor and even indulge in some harmless pranks. Professionally, list your goals and work towards them diligently. For those building new businesses, the winds of change seem favorable. Utilize any free time at work for personal growth rather than idle chatter, and be wary of colleagues who exude negativity.

November strain: As you climb the peaks of ambition and seek clarity in your endeavors this month, Capricorn, you will need something sweet to keep you going. Blueberry Pie is a chiller strain bursting with blueberry flavors and a mental haze that uplifts and relaxes—the perfect blend for your determined and practical nature. Embrace the end of the year with a strain that complements your ambitious nature and eases changes in your relationships.

Aquarius

(Savina Monet)

November brings a mix of joy and minor challenges for you, Aquarius. Personal and career growth both seem imminent, but there might be some unexpected changes to your travel plans. Life will throw its fair share of challenges your way, but you can overcome them with courage and determination. On the brighter side, this month bubbles with opportunities for reconciliation with loved ones, mending past rifts and strengthening current bonds.

Strap in for a rollercoaster ride of emotions as you move closer to your aspirations. A prevailing sense of positivity will guide you—some long-awaited good news is just around the corner.

On the professional front, things are looking up. Your hard work might culminate in promotions, and investments made in the past could start yielding profits. A surprise celebration at the office might be in store. Stay prepared for important calls and discussions, and don’t let envious colleagues divert you from your chosen path.

November strain: You know that classic comforts never go out of style, Capricorn, and Blackberry Pie is one of them. This hybrid strain has some complex cannabis lineage that expresses in an aromatic blend of blueberry, grape, and peach flavors, with a dually euphoric and calming consumption experience. It’s a pie that enhances your drive and visionary spirit.

Pisces

(Savina Monet)

Deep breath, Pisces—November presents a set of challenges on the professional front, especially with job applications, and a cherished friendship might require some extra attention and mending this month. To maintain harmony in your relationships, steer clear of arguments and confrontations and embrace your trademark optimism. While there might be moments of lows, comforting news from a friend will be a source of solace. Keep open lines of communication with those close to you, as you navigate any mood swings, and make an effort to make sure work-related stresses don’t spill over into your personal life.

Your emotional well-being takes center stage this month. Engaging in volunteer activities can be a therapeutic experience, benefiting not just the community but also your spirits. Take some time to identify what triggers feelings of anger and anxiety; recognizing these triggers will empower you to maintain your inner peace and tackle challenges more effectively.

Daily tasks in your career might seem repetitive, but missing even a day could lead to overlooking crucial details—stay locked in. While a colleague’s promotion might be on the horizon, remember that your turn is not far behind. Fresh graduates should brace themselves for potential job rejections but remain optimistic about future opportunities.

November strain: As you navigate this month’s swift currents and deep emotions, remember that all your stresses can roll off your back like water. With its euphoric, uplifting, and munchie-inducing effects, Moon Pie is the perfect celestial treat to align with your intuitive and imaginative nature. This strain has a unique funk to help you break out of old habits, and give you the confidence to channel your dreamy nature towards your goals.

Aries

(Savina Monet)

In the realm of personal relationships, November promises to be a lively month for you, rams. Friends may surprise you with unexpected visits, and expect an inundation of event invitations. While social interactions will be abundant, remain discerning. Be wary of toxic relationships that could impede your momentum, and times of doubt or challenge, lean on your loved ones for support.

On the professional front, you might experience feelings of displacement or unease in your current role. However, acting on impulse and making hasty decisions may work against your best interest. Instead, take the time to plan, gather the necessary resources, and work diligently towards your aspirations—without rushing. Remember that external recognition does not determine your worth. Stay genuine and true to yourself, even when faced with challenges from colleagues.

Related Boston weed delivery man Devin Alexander blazes a trail

In summary, Aries, November will be a month filled with social interaction and professional introspection. Embrace the positive interactions, but also be vigilant about potential pitfalls. Remember, every experience is an opportunity for growth.

November strain: It’s been a bountiful harvest season, and now we can indulge in the many flavors of late fall.The Cherry Pie strain, with its origins in a cross of Granddaddy Purple x F1 Durb, offers a gentle embrace of sweet dough and sour cherry aromas, coupled with an earthy flavor. This strain’s euphoric sedation comes on swiftly and lingers for hours; it might just be the grounding force you need to thrive through this month.

Taurus

(Savina Monet)

In your personal life, Taurus, November is all about you. Despite your steadfastness and practicality, you may find yourself re-evaluating certain relationships and personal goals. This is a good time to reconnect with your inner self and understand what truly matters to you before the end of the year. Embrace this period of contemplation—it will guide you towards decisions that align with your core values.

Professionally, prepare for the universe to test your patience and resilience. Remember that growth often comes from stepping out of your comfort zone. Approach any obstacles with determination and seek advice when needed. Your hard work and dedication will not go unnoticed; by the end of the month, you might find yourself in a better position than you anticipated.

Remember, every challenge is an opportunity in disguise. Stay grounded, trust your instincts, and embrace the journey ahead.

November strain: It’s officially baking season. Known for its energizing and focused effects, Pie Crust aligns perfectly with your aspirations this month. While you might feel the urge to escape certain duties or change your lifestyle, this strain can help you weigh the pros and cons, ensuring you make decisions that truly benefit you. It also has a indulgent, unique palate with creamy, doughy, and nutty notes.

Gemini

(Savina Monet)

Gemini, November is likely to be a whirlwind of social activities and interactions. Your dual nature blooms, with one side craving deep, meaningful conversations and the other seeking light-hearted banter and fun. It’s essential to find a balance to ensure you don’t spread yourself too thin. Listen to your intuition and prioritize relationships that bring positivity and growth into your life.

On the professional front, your adaptability and quick thinking will serve you best when challenges may arise, but your ability to see both sides of a situation will help you navigate them with ease. Collaborative projects might take center stage, and your communication skills will play a crucial role in their success. Stay open-minded and ready to embrace new ideas and methodologies. November promises a mix of social engagements and professional challenges. Stay grounded, trust your instincts, and remember to take time for self-care.

Related 13 best cannabis strains of harvest 2023

November strain: The Jungle Boys know how to tailor their strains.As you balance your dual nature and chase those coins, why not indulge in a savory slice of the Jungle? Jungle Pie: the perfect blend of sweetness and spice, energy and soothing, for the twin in you seeking both relaxation and chatter. Dive into the month with a pie that understands your contradictions and complements.

Cancer

(Savina Monet)

Dear Cancer, November ushers in a new period of introspection and exploration of your emotional depth. As a water sign ruled by the Moon, that October eclipse may have thrown your natural ebb and flow off-kilter. This month, you may find yourself reflecting on past events and relationships, so take the time to heal old wounds, stay cozy at home, and strengthen existing bonds with loved ones. Their support and understanding will be invaluable as you navigate through your emotional journey.

Professionally, you might encounter situations that challenge your patience and resilience. Your dedication and tenacity have limits, so remember that it’s okay to seek help when needed. Collaborative efforts will be beneficial, and leaning on colleagues for support or guidance can lead to innovative solutions. Trust in your intuition and let it guide your decisions.

Your empathetic nature will also play a crucial role in team dynamics, making you a valuable asset in group projects and discussions. Embrace the support of loved ones, trust in your abilities, and remember that every challenge is an opportunity for growth and self-discovery.

November strain: Time for a sweet treat, crabs. As November beckons with a focus on financial gains and relationship harmony, why not add a slice of Apple Pie to the mix? With its energetic, giggly vibes that give way to a hazier, sleepy effect, this strain is the perfect companion for your month of balance and introspection. Dive into November with a pie that has as many layers of flavors as you do feelings.

Related Tourist tips for a weed-filled weekend in Boston

Leo

(Savina Monet)

Ready, Leo? November shines a spotlight on your innate leadership qualities and charisma. As the sign ruled by the Sun, you naturally gravitate towards the center stage, and this month is no exception. Social events, gatherings, and opportunities to showcase your talents will be abundant, but remember the importance of humility and gratitude. Cherish the moments of joy and celebration, while acknowledging and appreciating the support and love of those around you. Their encouragement and admiration fuel your spirit, and it’s crucial to give back in kind.

Challenges may arise on the professional front that test your determination and creativity. Collaborative projects and team efforts will be in focus, and your passion and leadership skills will be invaluable. You love to take charge, but remember the importance of listening and valuing the input of others. By fostering an environment of mutual respect and collaboration, you’ll pave the way for success and innovation.

The penultimate month of the year promises a blend of social engagements, personal growth, and professional challenges. Embrace your natural charisma, lead with kindness and humility, and remember that collaboration is the key to unlocking new horizons.

November strain: As you roar with ambition and seek balance in your relationships, why not indulge in the velvety embrace of Red Velvet? This strain is as decadent as you are, Leo, with its unique cinnamon candy hot aroma and uplifting effects—the perfect match for your fiery passion and regal demeanor. Dive into the month with a strain that’s as bold and luxurious as you are, while staying grounded for your loved ones.

Virgo

(Savina Monet)

November brings a wave of growth in various facets of your life, Virgo, from the professional, to the mental realms. Your hard work and dedication will soon receive the recognition they deserve, with some exciting news concerning your career. On the personal front, your love life might take an unexpected and delightful turn. A trip with friends, filled with fun and adventure, could also be in the cards. Emotionally, this month promises a surge of happiness.

Evening strolls will help you stay grounded, and deep conversations with friends will strengthen your bonds. Romance is in the air, and it might just leave a lasting impression on your heart.

On the health front, this month brings spiritual and physical nourishment. Connect with your higher self, and you can support this spiritual journey with foods rich in omega-3s and antioxidants. Merging spiritual insights with mindful eating will create a harmonious synergy between your body and soul. Your unwavering commitment might earn you a bonus at work, and those seeking time off might find their requests granted. If you’re just embarking on your career journey, momentum is on your side.

November strain: As you meticulously plan and seek clarity this November, Virgo, you need a sweet treat that helps you step away and take a moment for yourself. The zesty palate of Key Lime Pie tastes as good as these sparkling, verdant buds look. With its calming effects and unique flavors of lime candy and mint, Key Lime Pie will enhance your analytical and earthy nature, while keeping you cool, calm, and collected.

Libra

(Savina Monet)

This month promises progress towards your aspirations, Libra. Challenges and conflicts with loved ones may temporarily trip you up, but rest assured they will pass. Financial prospects are looking up, and emotionally, it’s a fulfilling month. Your achievements will bring pride to your family. If you can swing it, a trip or time off from work will provide the much-needed break and time to strengthen bonds with friends.

Nutrition and self-love are paramount right now to balance your scales. Remember to set aside moments for yourself, be it a calming bath, indulging in a hobby you love, or simply enjoying some quiet contemplation. Professionally, gear up for some potential work travel. The period leading up to it might be hectic, so efficient time management and planning is crucial. New businesses can expect modest profits; if you’ve been contemplating investments, now is a favorable time. Those awaiting job interview results might receive some encouraging news.

November strain: You’re not a diva, Libra, but everyone can benefit from some Humble Pie now and again, though this indica-dominant strain might make you feel anything but. With its sweet berry and zesty citrus flavors, Humble Pie offers a euphoric and grounding experience, perfectly aligning with your quest for balance and consistency. Dive into the month with a pie that matches your harmonious and humble spirit.

Check out last month’s horoscopes.