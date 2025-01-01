Star signs and cannabis strains: January 2025 horoscopes

Hello, Zodiac babes, and welcome to 2025! The stars ensure it’ll be a big one, as the year kicks off with Capricorn season in full swing. This earthy energy inspires us to set realistic goals, embrace discipline, and prioritize long-term success. The Sun in Capricorn until January 20 means vibes that encourage grounded decision-making and practical action. It’s a perfect time to get your plans in order—by organizing your finances, committing to healthier habits, or simply embracing stability. Saturn, Capricorn’s ruling planet, reminds us that slow and steady wins the race, so don’t rush the process.

After January 1, Mercury retrograde in Capricorn quickly stations direct, clearing up any lingering confusion from the holiday season. Mars enters Sagittarius on January 4, bringing an adventurous energy to the mix. This transit is perfect for expanding your horizons, trying new hobbies, or diving into creative pursuits. If you’ve been toying with fresh ideas, this shift can light the fire to explore them further. The full moon in Cancer on January 25 brings an emotional high point—expect themes around home, family, and personal growth to come to the forefront.

Cannabis lovers may find solace in the calm, steady energy of this month. Capricorn season is all about being rooted and intentional, making it a great time to explore strains that enhance focus and creativity. Whether you’re journaling under the stars or simply relaxing with friends, let the cosmic shifts guide you toward mindfulness and balance. Embrace this grounded start to the year—it’s a time for sowing seeds that will bloom beautifully in the months ahead.

Capricorn

Happy Birthday Cap! January is your season, and the month begins with a sense of renewal and focus as the Sun shines in your sign. Mercury retrograde ends on January 1, so recent delays or miscommunications will begin to clear up, moving your plans forward. The new moon in your sign on January 11 is a perfect opportunity to set personal goals for the year ahead. Whether it’s improving your career, health, or personal life, this is your moment to take charge and align your actions with your long-term vision.

As Venus moves into Aquarius mid-month, your attention turns to financial matters and values. This is an excellent time to review your budget, explore creative ways to grow your income, or simply focus on what truly brings you satisfaction. The full moon in Cancer on January 25 highlights your relationships, encouraging you to nurture connections and seek emotional balance. With Jupiter’s ongoing supportive influence, opportunities for growth and expansion continue to emerge, especially in areas related to learning and exploration. January sets a strong, productive tone for the year while encouraging you to embrace both ambition and connection.

January strain: The new year doesn’t mean we need to abandon the past, and what it can teach us. Cap, as you focus on setting clear goals, Blueberry Afgoo is your perfect companion. Its relaxing effects can help you unwind after a productive day, and its unique combination of berry and kushy flavors enliven your palate for a new year.

Aquarius

January begins with a quiet, reflective energy for you, Aquarius, as Capricorn season focuses on rest, self-care, and tying up loose ends. Mercury retrograde ends on January 1, clearing up any confusion or delays you may have experienced in the last few weeks. Use this time to recharge and assess what’s most important to you as the New Moon in Capricorn on January 11 offers a perfect moment to set intentions for emotional healing and personal renewal. This is a great opportunity to let go of what no longer serves you as you prepare for your solar season later in the month.

Mid-month, Venus enters your sign on January 23, bringing a boost of charm, magnetism, and creativity. This transit inspires you to focus on your appearance, relationships, and personal goals. The full moon in Cancer on January 25 turns your attention to your daily routines and well-being, encouraging you to find balance and address any lingering health or work-related concerns. With Jupiter continuing to bring growth to your home and family sector, January invites you to blend introspection with moments of bold self-expression, setting the tone for a fulfilling year ahead.

January strain: Don’t knock it ‘til you try it! Aquarius, as you embrace new energy and tackle decisions with a cool head, Lime Skunk’s energizing effects can keep you sharp and focused, helping you breeze through tasks and enjoy quality time with loved ones.

Pisces

January starts with a sense of community and collaboration for you, Pisces, as Capricorn season highlights your social life and long-term goals. Mercury retrograde ends on January 1, making it easier to reconnect with friends and revisit group projects that may have stalled. The new moon in Capricorn on January 11 is an ideal time to set intentions for the future, especially regarding teamwork or shared aspirations. This energy encourages you to take small but meaningful steps toward building a solid support network and achieving your dreams.

Mid-month, Venus moves into Aquarius, bringing a more introspective tone and inspiring you to focus on self-care and emotional healing. The full moon in Cancer on January 25 shines a spotlight on your creativity and passions, encouraging you to embrace what makes your heart happy. Whether it’s a hobby, a relationship, or a personal goal, this is the time to let your authentic self shine. With Jupiter continuing to bring opportunities for growth in your communication and learning endeavors, January provides a beautiful blend of outward connection and inner reflection to start your year on a harmonious note.

January strain: Pisces, as you channel your creative energy into career achievements, Lavender is your perfect companion. Its calming effects can help you stay relaxed and focused, making it easier to bring your innovative ideas to life. Plus, its soothing floral aroma adds a touch of tranquility to your busy days.

Aries

January brings a productive and ambitious start to the year, Aries, as Capricorn season focuses on your career and long-term goals. The end of Mercury retrograde on January 1st clears work-related delays or miscommunications from December, making it easier to move forward with confidence. The new moon in Capricorn on January 11 provides an excellent opportunity to set intentions for your professional life, by pursuing a new role, starting a project, or building your reputation. Stay focused, and you’ll lay the groundwork for meaningful progress.

Mid-month, Venus shifts into Aquarius, bringing a refreshing energy to your social life and inspiring connections with like-minded individuals. This is a great time to collaborate or explore innovative ideas with friends or colleagues. Cancer’s full moon on January 25 turns your attention to home and family matters with an emphasis on balance between your personal life and professional aspirations. With Jupiter continuing to energize your finances and self-worth, this month offers a mix of opportunities for growth and stability. Take advantage of January’s supportive energy to aim high while staying grounded.

January strain: We’re in deep winter now, Aries, but we know you have a warm weather sensibility. To complement your affinity for embracing change and channeling that fiery energy we recommend the tropical tasting and euphoric Maui Wowie. This cross of a Hawaiian landrace strain has the uplifting vibes needed to help you stay positive and focused as you tackle your New Year’s resolutions. And it tastes like a vacation!

Taurus

January brings a steady and optimistic start to the year for Taurus as Capricorn season aligns with your earthy energy. The new moon in Capricorn on January 11 sets the stage for long-term planning and practical achievements—an excellent time to focus on career aspirations or educational goals while harnessing slow but meaningful progress. Mercury’s retrograde new-year ending will ease any lingering miscommunication or delays that may have frustrated your plans in recent weeks. As Venus, your ruling planet, moves into Aquarius mid-month, you’ll feel inspired to explore innovative ideas or approach work with fresh creativity.

The full moon in Cancer on January 25 encourages you to connect with your emotions and close relationships. Take the moment to touch base with family or spend time nurturing your home life. Jupiter’s ongoing presence in your sign continues to bring opportunities for personal growth and a sense of expansion, so trust your instincts and step into new experiences confidently. While January’s energy feels practical and grounded, make sure to leave room for joy and spontaneity as the month unfolds.

January strain: Taurus, your creativity and organizational skills are on fire, making it the perfect time to enjoy the terps and joys of Citrus Sap. This blend of tasty Tangie and GG4 has uplifting effects that can keep you energized and focused as you tackle new projects and impress your friends and bosses.

Gemini

January brings a wave of fresh energy, Gemini, as the New Year kicks off with opportunities for reflection and growth. Mercury, your ruling planet, ends its retrograde on January 1, setting up 2025 to clear lingering miscommunications or delays from the previous weeks. You’ll feel the urge to get organized and set intentions as the Capricorn season emphasizes financial and practical goals. The full moon in Cancer on January 25 sharpens your emotional world with a chance to reconnect with loved ones or focus on your personal well-being. Take time to nurture yourself—don’t hesitate to lean on close relationships for support.

Mid-month, as Venus enters Aquarius, you may find inspiration to explore new hobbies or expand your social circle. This air sign aligns with your curious and sociable nature, influencing your conversations and unexpected connections. Mars continues to energize your pursuits, keeping you motivated and proactive. Remember to pace yourself; it’s easy to get carried away with multiple projects. Balance is key this month, especially as Jupiter’s favorable aspect brings a boost to your confidence and optimism. Trust your instincts and enjoy the momentum January has to offer.

January strain: Gemini, as you focus on deepening your relationships and setting new goals, an unexpected combination is just what you need. The herbal-sweet combo and high-CBD profile of Pineapple Sage is your perfect companion. Its energetic effects can help you stay motivated and optimistic, with the grounding complement of CBD making it easier to connect with others and tackle your resolutions.

Cancer

January marks a reflective and heartfelt start to the year, Cancer, as you navigate the grounding energy of Capricorn season. The Sun shines on your partnerships and close relationships, setting the stage to deepen bonds and assess the give-and-take in your connections. Capricorn’s new moon on January 11 offers you a chance to set meaningful intentions for your personal and professional partnerships. This changes to a Cancer full moon on January 25, illuminating your emotions with clarity about what matters most to you. It’s a powerful time for self-care and honoring your needs.

Venus entering Aquarius mid-month encourages a fresh perspective on shared resources and long-term plans, so make time to discuss financial or practical goals with others. As Mercury’s retrograde ends on January 1, communication in these areas should flow more smoothly, especially if there were hiccups in December. With Jupiter casting a supportive, optimistic influence, future possibilities don’t seem so far away. Lean into this momentum to nurture your ambitions, but don’t forget to balance your efforts with rest and emotional rejuvenation. January sets a steady and supportive tone for what could be a transformative year.

January strain: You’re not a confrontational crab, Cancer, but sometimes you need a boost to push through your sensitive side. The pungent fruit terps and zing of Grape Stomper will help you achieve your goals while keeping a cool head. Embracing change and connecting with new people never felt so easy.

Leo

January invites you to embrace new routines and healthy habits, Leo, as Capricorn season spotlights your daily life and well-being. The new moon in Capricorn on January 11 sets you up perfectly for new goals related to your work, health, or personal organization. The end of Mercury’s retrograde with the new year will clear up any confusion or delays that may have impacted your plans in recent weeks. With Venus entering Aquarius mid-month, your relationships and partnerships take on a fresh dynamic, encouraging collaboration and balance in your interactions.

The full moon in Cancer on January 25 highlights your need for rest and emotional renewal, and a recharge allows you to reflect on how your inner world supports your outer ambitions. Jupiter continues to influence your career sector, opening doors to opportunities and fueling your confidence in professional matters. This month’s energy encourages a harmonious blend of productivity and self-care, helping you lay a strong foundation for the year ahead. Stay focused, but don’t forget to sprinkle in moments of creativity and fun to keep your fiery spirit shining bright.

January strain: Leo, as you dive into new projects and embrace fresh experiences, Rose Bud’s relaxing buzz with a pleasant mental sizzle can help you stay calm and focused. This floral strain provides the perfect counterpoint to your fiery personality, making it easier to tackle challenges and enjoy your journey.

Virgo

January offers you a fresh start, Virgo, with Capricorn season highlighting creativity, hobbies, and romance. The new moon in Capricorn on January 11 provides a perfect opportunity to set intentions for personal joy and self-expression. Whether it’s starting a new project or deepening a romantic connection, this month’s energy encourages you to focus on what lights you up. Mercury, your ruling planet, ends its retrograde on January 1, clearing up miscommunications or stalled plans. You’ll likely feel more organized and ready to take actionable steps toward your goals.

Mid-month, Venus moves into Aquarius, emphasizing balance in your routines and relationships at work. This is a great time to foster cooperation with colleagues or to make small but meaningful changes to your daily schedule. The full moon in Cancer on January 25 shifts your focus to your social life and long-term aspirations, helping you assess how your connections align with your goals. With Jupiter’s supportive influence continuing to expand your horizons, this is a wonderful time to explore new opportunities, whether through travel, learning, or fresh perspectives. Take January’s steady momentum as a sign to grow with intention.

January strain: Virgo, as you focus on self-improvement and tackle your New Year’s resolutions, don’t forget to treat yourself to something sweet. The tart and tang of Pineapple Chunk make it your ideal companion for a busy month. Its relaxing effects can help you unwind after a productive day, while its uplifting buzz keeps you motivated to keep doing you, all month long.

Libra

January begins with a focus on home and family, Libra, as Capricorn season encourages you to create a strong foundation in your personal life. The new moon in Capricorn on January 11 is the perfect time to set intentions around your living space, family relationships, or emotional well-being. With Mercury retrograde ending on January 1, any miscommunications or delays from the previous month dissolve, giving you a sense of relief and forward momentum. This grounded energy invites you to reflect on your priorities and make meaningful changes at home.

Mid-month, Venus, your ruling planet, moves into Aquarius with a lighthearted and creative energy to your romantic and social life. This transit inspires you to connect with others in fresh and exciting ways, whether through shared interests or spontaneous adventures. The full moon in Cancer on January 25 highlights your professional life, shining a spotlight on your achievements and aspirations. Take time to celebrate your progress and evaluate the next steps toward your career goals. With Jupiter continuing to support growth in relationships, January offers a balanced mix of personal and professional opportunities to explore.

January strain: Libra, as you navigate emotional highs and lows, Orange Blossom is here to help you find your balance. Its uplifting and calming effects can ease mood swings, bringing harmony to your day. Plus, its sweet citrus flavor adds a refreshing touch to your journey toward inner peace.

Scorpio

January starts with a focus on communication and connection, Scorpio, as Capricorn season encourages thoughtful conversations and a grounded approach to your goals. Mercury retrograde ends on January 1, making it easier to express yourself and finalize plans that may have stalled in December. The new moon in Capricorn on January 11 is an excellent time to set intentions related to learning, writing, or reaching out to important contacts. This is your chance to organize your thoughts and make progress on projects that require precision and focus.

Mid-month, Venus moves into Aquarius, turning your attention to your home and family life. This transit brings opportunities to create harmony in your living space or reconnect with loved ones in meaningful ways. The full moon in Cancer on January 25 encourages you to think about the bigger picture—whether that’s travel, education, or long-term aspirations. Jupiter continues to bring growth and opportunities in your daily routines, making it a great time to refine your habits or take on new challenges. January offers a balanced blend of productivity and emotional connection to set the tone for a fulfilling year ahead.

January strain: Scorpio, as you tackle important decisions with your signature drive and enthusiasm, Cherry Blossom is your perfect companion. Its calming effects (thanks to a helping of CBD) can help you maintain that mental stability you’re known for, ensuring you stay cool and collected. Plus, its sweet flavors provide a little treat.

Sagittarius

January kicks off with a focus on your financial and practical goals, Sagittarius, as Capricorn season highlights your resources and priorities. The new moon in Capricorn on January 11 is a great time to set intentions around budgeting, savings, or investments. Mercury retrograde ends on January 1, helping clear up any lingering confusion about money matters or recent purchases. With a clear head, you’ll feel ready to take charge of your plans and create a solid foundation for the year ahead.

Mid-month, Venus moves into Aquarius, bringing a burst of social energy and inspiring new ideas. You may feel drawn to connect with friends or explore creative collaborations that stimulate your mind. The Cancer full moon on January 25 shines a light on deeper emotional matters, encouraging you to focus on meaningful relationships and shared resources. With Jupiter, your ruling planet, continuing to support growth in your work and daily life, January is a month to balance practical efforts with personal exploration. Take things one step at a time, and trust that your bold spirit will guide you toward exciting opportunities.

January strain: Sag, as you navigate unresolved issues from the past and embrace new beginnings, a little pep is always warranted. The tried and true, classic citrus sativa Super Lemon Haze, is your ideal companion. Its uplifting and energetic effects can help you stay positive and focused, making it easier to tackle challenges and move forward.

Check out last month’s horoscopes.