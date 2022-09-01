Star signs and cannabis strains: September 2022 horoscopes

It’s Virgo Season, Stargazers! It’s a month of restraint! Budgets! Loving your friends! Making elaborate and detailed plans!

We have a peaceful start to the month with Venus entering Virgo on September 4. That turbulence-free break doesn’t last long — Mercury will enter retrograde in Libra. Phew, grab the tissues because people will be in their feelings. There’s a full moon in Pisces which sheds a little (much needed) light on the best parts of ourselves.

And, the moment many have been waiting for: the Fall Equinox is on September 22. Fall stands as a reminder that all things will pass eventually, retrogrades, petty grievances. Autumn is here to give you the reset you need.

Jump to your sign Virgo

Libra

Scorpio

Sagittarius

Capricorn

Aquarius

Pisces

Aries

Taurus

Gemini

Cancer

Leo

Your September horoscope

Virgo

(Savina Monet)

Happy Birthday, sweet Virgo! You really shine in all of this soft autumn light. This month is your month, and things kick off with some stability in the love department as Venus enters your sign on September 4.

There is, however, a mercury retrograde in Libra on September 9. Pay no mind to anyone who is trying to pick a fight with you. It really is okay to protect your energy.

On September 10, there is a full moon in crafty Pisces. Come up with a nice little gift for yourself this month. It doesn’t have to be anything big; just make a commitment to yourself. Investing in your success and happiness will pay off in spades for the remainder of the year. The Equinox is on September 22. Crunch some leaves, drink a pumpkin spice latte, and make sure to tap into your senses this month.

September strain: The weather might still be like hot soup out there, but you can make the most of the heat with Gumbo. This is an indica strain with a pine flavor and sleepy effects. Users love to use this bud to expedite their trip to dreamland at night. In adulthood, celebrating your birthday can absolutely look like taking a nap at 4 p.m. Live it up, Virgo. It’s your month.

Related Leafly’s 100 best weed strains of all time

Libra

(Savina Monet)

Get your best scarf ready, Libra, this is the month where you start warming up to bigger and better things. On September 4, Venus enters Virgo. Relationships and business partnerships will be especially solid. Don’t rock the boat out of boredom — this is good stability.

On September 9, Mercury enters retrograde in your sign. Ouch. This is the third backwards spin Mercury has taken this year, and just like the others … you’re gonna want to focus your energy inward. On September 22, we celebrate the Fall Equinox and the beginning of your season. Happy Birthday! You were made for autumn days. Relish in the balance between light and dark. September 25’s new moon in Libra will set your soul ablaze in the best possible way. Now is the time to take the plunge into a new adventure. It won’t always be easy, but you won’t regret it.

September strain: You know, you’ll probably be able to avoid most triangles this month: love triangles, the Bermuda Triangle, being forced to play the triangle in a bad garage band. But, you don’t have to avoid Triangle Kush. This indica strain has 20% THC and users report this bud feels like a throwback to famous, early strains.

Scorpio

(Savina Monet)

Do you smell that, Scorpio? Hot drinks! Crunchy leaves! Vitamin D supplementation! It’s a month of change. On September 4, Venus enters industrious and balanced Virgo. Your love life will be grateful for this celestial pairing. On September 9, Mercury enters its third retrograde of the year in Libra. Prepare for the emotional circus to roll into your town.

On September 10, there is a full moon in Pisces. That breath you’ve been holding? You can release it under this kind and gentle lunation. The new moon in Libra on September 25 also calls on us to be more supportive of our own dreams and desires. Tell that little negative voice in your head to buzz off. You’ve got better things to do this month.

September strain: Maybe you’re entering your noir era, or maybe you just feel a little mysterious this month. Either way, LA Confidential is calling your name. This indica has a humble but functional 17% THC. Users report this strain has powerful, almost psychedelic effects — perfect for someone looking to explore the secrets of their inner minds.

Related America’s powerhouse pre-rolls of Labor Day and fall ’22

Sagittarius

(Savina Monet)

Happy Pumpkin Spice Latte Season, Sag! This month is a mixed bag. Things start out strong in the love department with Venus entering pragmatic Virgo on September 4. On September 9, Mercury enters retrograde in kind Libra. People will be looking for reasons to pick fights with you. Protect your energy and block whatever numbers you need to block.

On September 10, there is a full moon in Pisces, and a new moon will be in Libra on September 25. These are two gentle and sweet lunations. Creative energy will peak during the second and last weeks of the month. On September 29, Venus enters Libra. Another chance to strike balance in your relationships and make the most of clear communication. Watch a cozy show, make a hot cup of tea, and ride out the rest of 2022 as the boss you are.

September strain: Listen, don’t let it get to your head too much, but you’re kind of a big deal to a lot of people in your life. Tap into your celestial powers this month with some God’s Gift.

This is an indica strain with a light 16% THC, which makes it a great companion for those looking to spark up but still get on with their day. Users report the effects are subtle but very pleasant.

Capricorn

(Savina Monet)

Goodbye summer, hello spooky season! You’re going to feel right at home this month with fellow Earth sign, Virgo, in the driver’s seat. On September 4, Venus enters Virgo for some much-appreciated stability in your love life.

On September 9, Mercury goes retrograde in sweet, sensitive Libra. Emotions will be flying, and most of them won’t be rooted in practicality or even reality. So, tap into your fall movie collection (pick a childhood favorite) and shut the phone off. Delete the social apps if you need to. Do what Earth signs do best: turn in to ground yourself.

On September 22, we celebrate the Fall Equinox. The balance between light and dark will feel like a breath of fresh air to your pragmatic soul. On September 29, Venus moves into Libra. This is when your charm will be at an all-time high. If you’ve been waiting to make a move, do it at the end of the month.

September strain: Get in touch with your inner child this month with a little Bubblegum Gelato. The best part? You can enjoy the flavors of childhood with the effects of an adult bud. Users report this indica strain tastes amazing and has a virtually instant head buzz.

Aquarius

(Savina Monet)

Get your best fall mug out, Aquarius — it’s time to get cozy. On September 4, Venus enters into thoughtful Virgo. This bodes well for your love life, which may have been on the rocks a little last month. On September 9, Mercury enters into retrograde in sensitive Libra. Practice saying affirmations like “That is not my problem.” and “This involves me how?”

On September 25, there is a new moon in Libra for a touch of creativity. On September 27, Mars in Gemini trine Saturn in your sign just adds fuel to the creative fires. Look into adult pottery classes or other activities that combine creativity and making new friends. Rediscover yourself this September.

September strain: Tell them to kiss your ring this month and spark up a little Godfather OG while you do it. This is an indica strain that packs a punch so don’t overdo it on your first toke. Users report this is a pungent strain with deep, deep body effects. Remember, great strains are not born great; they grow great.

Pisces

(Savina Monet)

Are you ready for a new season? Of course you are, Pisces. You will let the turbulent tides roll off your back this month. On September 4, Venus enters Virgo. This practical pairing will work its magic on your love life, offering some much-needed stability. Mercury enters retrograde in Libra on September 9. Prepare for everything from being ghosted to a friend hitting you up at 2 a.m. because they are going through a messy mercury breakup.

On September 10, there is a full moon in your sign. Finally, something good to look forward to. You’ll need to recharge your social battery much quicker than normal this month. Lay a towel outside and gawk at that big, beautiful moon in your sign. See, the world is your oyster, Pisces. On September 22, we celebrate the arrival of fall. Consider doing something really good for a friend who works a hard job (like a healthcare worker or a teacher). Take them to dinner and let them bend your ear. Your friends will be there for you in the coming months, and they won’t forget your kindness.

September strain: Do you ever get home at 5 p.m. and wish you could take off the mask you have to wear in public. Well, spark up a little Faceoff OG, and you might get close to that feeling. This is an indica strain with 22% THC. So, don’t buy the farm before you know whether or not you can handle the crop. Users report this strain is strong in both body and mind effects. Make the most of your time at home and relax.

Back to top

Aries

(Savina Monet)

Welcome to fall, Aries! This is a month of compromise for you. Earthy Virgo energy will having your airy self feeling a little tied down. This will pass. Venus’ entry into Virgo on September 4 will help ground your relationships and bring your financial pipe dreams back down to earth.

When Mercury goes retrograde on September 9, be prepared for even the most centered people in your group to get a little flighty — prepare to be ghosted. There is a full moon in Pisces on September 10, which will be just as satisfying and fulfilling as crunching some fallen leaves under your feet. Relish in the feelings of harmony while they last. The Fall Equinox on September 22 will bring a sense of purpose and an urgency to act. Winter is right around the corner and you have big plans to see through.

September strain: For those months where everything is a little off the rails, there is Modified Bananas. This is a heavy-hitting hybrid that boasts 32% THC. This is the kind of strain that will have you napping until retirement, so unless you’re a daily user, be gentle with this one. Fans of this strain report it is “the most fun high” they’ve ever experienced. How’s that for a review?

Taurus

(Savina Monet)

Sip that pumpkin spice latte, Taurus — fall was made for indulgence and indulgence was made for Bulls. This month will feel grounding with fellow Earth Sign, Virgo, at the helm. On September 4, Venus enters Virgo. Breathe a sigh of relief for your relationships before Mercury goes into retrograde in sweet Libra. Emotions will be flying during this third retrograde of 2022.

On September 10, there is a full moon in Pisces. Lean into joy! There is more than enough sorrow in the world. When you can find small reasons to be happy, don’t hesitate. The Fall Equinox on September 22 is a desperately needed reset. Pay attention to your senses at the end of September. The world is carrying on around you and you deserve to experience it.

September strain: High-THC bud will be your friend this month. Apple Fritter is a hybrid that comes in at 25% THC. You’ll be ready for a nap after a couple of hits, so be prepared. But, really, when has a nap been a bad thing? Users like this strain for its fruity and flora scents and how the effects hit the whole body.

Related America’s tastiest THC vapes of Labor Day and fall

Gemini

(Savina Monet)

Ah, Gem. Let’s be real: Earthy energy isn’t the easiest thing for air signs to navigate. That’s okay! This month is all about flexibility and your willingness to try new things. On September 4, Venus enters Virgo. Don’t mistake stability in your relationship as things growing dull. This stability will be a welcome reprieve from Mercury’s retrograde in Libra on September 9. Your romantic entanglements will provide a safe harbor from the chaotic vibes everyone else will be giving off.

September 16 sees Venus in Virgo square Mars in Gemini. This square brings a mixed bag for you. Be careful with your closely guarded secrets. Not everyone has the best intentions when they offer to hear you vent. On September 22, we celebrate the Fall Equinox and the beginning of Libra season. Take a moment to sip some tea and put on a flick like “When Harry Met Sally” for some classic fall vibes. You deserve comfort!

September strain: Tap into a meditative state this month with Pink Rozay. This indica strain is 20% THC. Users report that the effects are moderate to strong — perfect for a toke by the pool or a day spent listening to live music.

Cancer

(Savina Monet)

Happy, happy fall, Crab! You’ve survived summer, and now it’s time to look towards the dwindling, remaining days of 2022. On September 4, Venus enters Virgo. Your romantic entanglements will become a little less … tangled. Boundary setting is still important! Just, don’t forget to enjoy the feelings of stability.

Mercury enters into its third retrograde of the year in sweet Libra on September 9. Prepare for turbulence at both work and home. Keep your head down. The Fall Equinox is on September 22. Make a commitment to tracking progress towards your goals. Write it down, and make it tangible. The more you celebrate your own achievements this month, the more adventurous your spirit will become.

September strain: Do you want to know the best part of adulthood? All of your childhood favorite snacks are now weed strains. Cotton Candy is a modestly strong hybrid strain with 19% THC. Users report this bud offers a mindful kind of high that’s ideal for a day spent on the meditation cushion or spending time in nature.

Leo

(Savina Monet)

Sunny Leo, just because the quality of the light changes in September, that doesn’t mean you have to change your outlook. On September 4, Venus enters into practical Virgo. Love and dating will be stable. That is, until Mercury’s retrograde in Libra on September 9. Fasten those seatbelts, this third retrograded will be a bumpy ride in virtually every possible way.

On September 22, we celebrate the gorgeous Fall Equinox. Given the retrograde chaos, this would be the perfect time to invest in cozy experiences with loved ones. Think hayrides, pumpkin picking, knitting, or whatever floats your Lion boat.

September strain: Ski through this month like you were born on the slopes. Black Diamond is an indica strain with a moderate 17% THC level. This is an idea strain for those minor aches and pains and those sleepless nights on the couch. Users report the effects dull the senses in a pleasant way.

Check out last month’s horoscopes.

Maeva Considine Maeva Considine is an award-winning journalist and author of “Cat Zodiac: An Astrological Guide to the Feline Mystique.” She's a Taurus who loves traveling, canceling plans, and dessert. She lives in Syracuse, New York. View Maeva Considine's articles