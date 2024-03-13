Best St. Patrick’s Day cannabis strains for 2024 and more

St. Patrick’s Day is fun and all, but you can hold the hangovers and regret, thank you very much. We’re gonna stay Cali Sober, super-green, and deliciously rainbow-esque with legal ganja across North America.

With 24 legalization states, 40 medical ones, and fully legal Canada, it’s never been breezier to tap the Leafly app, put the buds in the basket, and order the more healthful alternative for pickup or delivery.

Here’s some seasonal, new, and charming buds from California to New York, and Florida to Ontario, courtesy of our cadre of experts.

Gold Ca$h Gold

Gold Ca$h Gold. (Matt Jackson for Leafly)

Everybody wants a little taste of gold on St. Patty’s day and for cannabis, there’s nothing that fits the bill closer than this strain from 3rd Coast Genetics, the breeder that brought us Oreoz (now called Oooze to avoid the lawyers). Gold Ca$h Gold—a cross of Oreoz #1 x Pure Michigan—has the thick, sparkly coat of resin glands we usually see on Oooze buds and the deep purple interior that’s indicative of Pure Michigan, a popular strain in Oregon and Maine that 3rd Coast created with Thug Pug. The result is a grape jelly crustable that has a gassy smell locked inside of buds so dense, you’ll weigh the eighth just to make sure it’s 3.5 grams.—Matt Jackson

Pot Roast

Pot Roast. Indica hybrid. (photos by Focus North Garden)

What would St. Patrick’s Day be without sitting down to some corned beef & cabbage or a good bowl of Pot Roast? A hit with fans in Colorado and California over the last couple years, Pot Roast—GMO x Meat Breath—is another savory strain from well-known Michigan breeder Thug Pug who’s also responsible for the Meat Breath used in its creation. Even the smaller buds on this strain come out with a thick armored-looking surface that shows off flecks of purple and army green. While looking at the lineage you’d expect something super pungent and corpse flower-esque, the aroma on this more of a rich savory feeling with an exhale that’s almost peppery. —Matt Jackson

Acapulco Gold

Jonny Chronic, Canada

Acapulco Gold. Sativa. (Courtesy of Jonny Chronic)

If you’re in search of real treasure, skip the pub and follow the rainbow to a pot of Acapulco

Gold. Originating from Central America, this legendary landrace strain has a classic flavorprofile: it’s fresh and floral with skunky base notes of dark molasses. Practically dripping in trichomes, these glittering nuggets from Johnny Chronic are worth their weight in gold! Grown in small batches, slow-cured for maximum flavor and hand-trimmed to perfection, finding this sativa is only for the luckiest leprechauns. Who needs a pot of gold when you can find this stash at the end of the rainbow? —Amanda Breeze

Crumbled Lime

3Saints, Canada

3 Saints Crumbled Lime. (Courtesy of 3Saints)

Wearing green is supposed to bring good luck on St. Patty’s Day, but why settle for wearing it

when you can get four-leaf clovered with Crumbled Lime! A cross of Citron CKS and Biker Kush, these dense emerald buds are sun-grown, rain-watered, and expertly cured. Crack open a jar and experience the unbelievably bold punch of sour Tanaka lime with a blast of tropical guava fruit. This ain’t your granny’s lucky clover! High potency and maximum flavor, this sweet sativa from 3Saints is louder than a green beer-fueled frat party. So ditch the green hat! Crumbled Lime is the only luck you need. —Amanda Breeze

Koala Crack

Fig Farms, CA

Koala Crack up close. (Lindsay MaHarry for Leafly)

Koala Crack is a buzzy new sativa from Fig Farms named for its eucalyptol-dominant profile and energizing effects. With a unique sensory experience that combines eucalyptus, candy and spice, and a high that radiates clarity and excitement, this flower is perfect for busy days on the grind.

Grown, bred, and hunted from seed by Fig Farms, Koala Crack is a cross between Moonana Wreck (Banana Fig x Moon Drops) x Zeclair #5 (Cold Heat x Zonuts).

Like all flower grown by the Bay-area indoor legends, this one is other-worldly. With light green nugs, long hairs, and a bud structure with the complexity of an Escher painting, it’s so sugar-dusted with trichomes that the nugs read silver.

In addition to the minty fresh euphoria of the eucalyptol, Koala Crack is high in terpinolene from the Moonana Wreck parent, another one of my favorite Fig Farm flowers. The combination leaves you with an energetic disposition and a quiet mind, perfect for getting it done and having fun while doing it. —Lindsay MaHarry

Sour Diesel

Sol Spirit Farm, CA

Sour Diesel by Sol Spirit Farm, an award-winning regenerative farm/glamping operation in Trinity County, is a hard-hitting rendition of a beloved classic.

A cross between Chemdawg and Super Skunk, Sour Diesel was popularized in NYC throughout the late ’90s and early 2000s for an energizing, euphoric high suited for life in the fast lane. Despite its legendary status, it’s uncommon to see Sour Diesel on the dispensary shelves of today, which tend to be dominated by a handful of dessert strains.

My favorite thing about Sol Spirit’s cut of SD is that it skews on the heavy side, leaving you in a giggly plume of diesel-drenched euphoria. The nugs have a rust green hue and the looser bud structure of a true sativa, covered in visible, sparkling trichomes, with a tidal wave of diesel/pine terps that just about knock you over when you crack open the jar.

This version of SD is perfect for enjoying the vivacious and uplifting high of the famous strain in a more relaxed way, where a silly fun feeling of buoyancy balances out the anxious pitfalls of having too much energy. —Lindsay MaHarry

Rainbow Driver

Woody Nelson, Canada

Rainbow Driver. Indica hybrid. (Grace B for Leafly)

Bred by Archive Seed Bank and cultivated in the Kootenays, this Sundae Driver x Zkittlez hybrid is a powerhouse. Woody Nelson’s three weeks of curing and hand-trimming results in generous nugs and a true-to-nose flavor, reminiscent of a pack of Citrus Delights cracked open in a gas station. It maintains an impressive, feathery consistency when ground, with smooth rolling and combustion. The high begins with a potent, cerebral hit before melting into relaxation, without full-on couchlock. This strain is in high demand, so gear up for the next 100-kilo batch to hit BC, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Nunavut dispensaries around April 20th. —Grace Broadhead

Onion Ring

Nature’s Chemistry, NV

The latest indica from the renowned Vegas producer, affectionately known as Nature’s Chem by locals, is easily one of the dankest strains anywhere in Sin City. Onion Ring’s booming terp profile boasts an impressive 13.2 mg/g terpinolene, 3.8 mg/g ocimene, and 3.7 mg/g myrcene to complement a solid 24% THC count. Users can smell the powerful garlicky cross of GMO and OG Kush through the sealed jar, and all bets are off once that jar’s open—the aroma is next-level.

Onion Ring by Nature’s Chemistry hits as strong as any indica in the Vegas market and smokes smoother than most. But it’s not necessarily a bedtime strain; the elevated terpinolene levels help provide a high that’s euphoric and introspective, well worth staying awake for. Onion Ring is available in 43 Las Vegas dispensaries, including Planet 13, Nevada Wellness Center, The Source, Beyond Hello, GreenLight, Health For Life, Sahara Wellness, Curaleaf, Jade, and Zen Leaf. —Chris Kudialis

Bellini vape

Rove, NV

Rove’s Bellini all-in-one cart. (Chris Kudialis for Leafly)

Hitting Rove’s hybrid Bellini pen is the weed aficionado’s equivalent of sipping on a fruit smoothie: easy, sweet, flavorful with bursts of peach and pineapple. At 89.1% THC and a terp profile spearheaded by caryophyllene, limonene, and linalool, Bellini produces a fast high that slaps after just a couple of draws. But after its initial punch, the indica-dominant high operates comfortably in the background, allowing users to enjoy themselves without feeling overly stoned. Rove’s Bellini pen is available in 47 Vegas dispensaries, including Euphoria Wellness, Reef, Las Vegas ReLeaf, Essence, Jardín, Cookies, NuWu, Pisos, Thrive, and Tree of Life. —Chris Kudialis

Pac-Man

Cookies, New York

From the NYC Culture House’s new Cookies strain drop, this is how you start off a stoner’s paradise. This Pac-Man strain is pure class—a very special strain. As soon as I opened the package, a strong herbal aroma filled the air and the room in a magical way. On my first hit, a powerful, pungent, gassy, spicy, peppery flavor rushed me like I owed the Pac-Man money. Tiny hints of menthol and a zesty lemon flavor followed. The very clean refreshing aftertaste will leave a spicy, peppery taste on your tongue for a few seconds—so beautiful. The high is very relaxing with a nice, heavy feeling on the eyes, which is so wonderful. The body high is strong, with a soothing, spectacular feel, very calming on the body. If you are looking for a good strain to watch a movie, or play a video game, or just vibing with some friends, Pac-Man is it.—LordFigo

Afternoon Delight #44

Rythm, MD

Rythm delivers yet again for enthusiasts looking for a functional midday boost with Afternoon Delight #4. A hybrid of GMO x Trophy Wife (Wedding Cake F2), originally bred as Redneck Wedding by Surfr Seeds, the appearance presents as the bright green spear-shaped buds with golden pistils; a mighty stature caked in resin. For the top shelf of the market, Rythm delivers as expected with a hefty jar for freshness and a flashy label boasting 37.62% THCa and 3.78% terpenes.

As stinky as this sample is upon cracking the jar, the flavor also stains the mouth with chemical funk and herbal Bubba fuel, which come from the primary terpenes limonene, β-caryophyllene, and linalool. The potency is noticeable, and the refined, relaxing, and buzzy effect comes on rapidly and primarily stimulates the head, face, and chest. In a vape, the inhale is smooth and suitable for big rips. In the joint, the smoothness lacks behind a bit, and the flavor has a bit of background noise. Regionally, the DMV is a big fan of soothing “sativa-dominant hybrids” and this sample is fresh and fits the bill perfectly. —Max Blickstein

Zealousy

Strane, MD

If you like big nugs and you can’t lie, Zealousy might be your guy. Strane has been a mainstay for years bringing solid genetics to top shelves all around Maryland, and this is a prime example of why. Zealousy is reported to be from Nasha Genetics, blending Jealousy x Zoap, which very much rides the shoulders of giants, this time in the form of Seed Junky Genetics and Deep East. This hybrid is no joke—providing an immediate onset of “sit-your-butt-down” effect at eye-watering levels of potency, which tracks for the 30.41% THCa boasted on the label.

Another staggering label rating is the 4.14% terpenes, primarily limonene, α and β-pinene, and linalool, which results in a fairly standard “candy” flavor that is most comparable to allspice. This type of flavor and effect profile is more common from cheaper imported traditional market packs, but Strane provides a clean and accessible experience with Zealousy that hits that particular nail on the head. Strane is sure to impress enthusiasts looking for a punchy sweet flavor and this particular example shines as soon as the seal is broken. —Max Blickstein

Northern Fire

Ember Valley, CA

Ember Valley has impressed over the last few years—floating at the top tier of affordable heat right before you start getting into the top shelf above $50. One of the things they are famed for across their stable of strains is the variety of flavors. Their new Northern Fire is probably my second favorite thing I’ve ever seen from them. It’s absolutely soaked in the best terpinolene aroma I’ve found on the recreational market since the Trainwreck that came in 5th in the inaugural Emerald Cup indoor category a few years ago. The hash is the same level of special. I haven’t seen anyone washing this flavor and it’s worth investigating if you’re lucky enough to get your hands on a jar. —Jimi Devine

Zeclair Breeding project

Fig Farms, CA

Fig Farms, CAThe back-to-back Emerald Cup winners were looking to spice things up in 2023 and a massive Z breeding project and round of selection proved to do just that. When hunting out a pack of Zeclair seeds the Fig Farms team identified a primo male. It represented the best male Z pollen they had ever worked with and they crossed it to everything. It’s no surprise—the pairings with the last two cup winners, Animal Face and Blue Face, proved to be absolutely heaters. I would argue the dark horse of the bunch is a fantastic Zeclair x OGKB. We’re excited to see which parts of the hunt make it to market. The “sister” to that all-star male is already out there on store shelves. It’s also a hitter, as is par for the course when you’re talking about Fig Farms. —Jimi Devine

And that’s 14 super-solid picks for St. Patrick’s Day and beyond this winter and spring. Make sure to download the Leafly app, and turn on notifications to stay glued into the goodness.