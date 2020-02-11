 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
5 cannabis strains for people who love chocolate

February 11, 2020
(AdobeStock)
Ever eaten a dark chocolate Hershey’s and thought “Wow, it’d be fire if weed tasted like this?” You’re in luck because just like citrus, diesel, and berry, many strains have a hashy chocolate flavor.

Perfect for a little treat to enjoy solo or share with someone special, here are five cannabis strains that taste a lil’ chocolatey.

Chocolate Thai

When it comes to chocolate flavored strains, chocolate means the weed will have an overall hashy taste with a cocoa-like undertone. We can thank Chocolate Thai for many of these strains.

Chocolate Thai is an old school landrace strain that touched the US in the 1960s and has since become pretty scarce. If you find this hashy treat, expect a pretty middle-of-the-road high that can have you feeling happy, relaxed, and/or uplifted.

Elektra

Elektra is a CBD strain from the lands of Oregon. It was created by crossing Early Resin Berry and ACDC. The result is a CBD-dominant plant that gives off rich red wine, chocolate, and citrus aromas.

Looking for a less potent high or some CBD benefits? See if Elektra’s available nearby.

Chocolope

Chocolope is one of the best sativa-dominant strains in the game. It has sweet, sticky buds that hold strong earth and sweet coffee flavors that will remind you of that classic Chocolate Thai feel.

Cannabis can make us all feel different, so suggestions are to be taken with a grain of salt, but if you want an uplifting strain that’ll put you in a great mood, Chocolope is a must-try.

Duct Tape

Duct Tape was whipped up when Archive Seed Bank crossed Original Glue and Do-Si-Dos. The result is a strain with all kinds of mixed up flavors, including those hashish influences from Do-Si. Just like its parents, Duct Tape provides a potent high that’ll relax your mind, body, and soul. If you’re looking to be dominated by THC, this is the one.

Chocolate Hashberry

Don’t you just love when a strain tastes exactly like its name? Chocolate Hashberry is a coffee and Kush lover’s dream that was bred by crossing Chocolate Kush with Blackberry Kush. It has that hashy flavor with the added sweet berry flavors from Blackberry Kush, and the high has a lightheaded stoney nature that typically enhances mood (have you noticed a trend yet?).

