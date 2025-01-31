Welcome to February, stargazers! We’re deep in Aquarius season, a time that encourages open-mindedness, innovation, and fostering community. This air sign’s influence inspires us to think outside the box, embrace change, and connect with like-minded people. The Sun revels in this free-spirited sign for most of the month, so expect a collective vibe shift towards unconventional thinking and new perspectives. Aquarius reminds us that the best insights often come when we least expect them—especially when we remain relaxed and open to the moment.

On February 4, Jupiter finally ends its retrograde and turns direct in Gemini, bringing a fresh burst of momentum. If things have felt uncertain, stagnant, or stuck, this shift can help bring clarity and opportunities, especially in communication, learning, and travel. There’s a fresh breeze of possibility in the air, pushing you towards new goals and new experiences. Let curiosity guide you, and don’t be afraid to say yes to spontaneous plans—sometimes, the best experiences happen when you go with the flow.

As the month winds down, Mars turns direct in Cancer on February 23, helping restore energy and motivation, particularly when it comes to home, emotions, and personal security. If you’ve been feeling drained or unsure about your next steps, this shift could bring a sense of direction. It’s a good time to focus on comfort, self-care, and the simple things that make life enjoyable. Keep things lowkey, trust your intuition, and remember, sometimes, the best way to move forward is by simply being present.

Your February horoscope

Aquarius

Happy Birthday, Aquarius! This is your season, and the Sun shines in your sign for most of the month—you’re in the spotlight. February is a time for fresh starts, personal growth, and embracing what makes you unique. Jupiter going direct on February 4 helps bring clarity to creative projects, hobbies, and even romantic matters. If you’ve felt uncertain about a passion or relationship, things will start to make more sense. Use this energy to set intentions and focus on what excites you. Do what you do best, and take action.

Later in the month, Mars goes direct in Cancer on February 23, helping you regain motivation in your daily routines, work, and well-being. If you’ve been feeling sluggish or unmotivated, expect renewed energy to tackle responsibilities with more ease. As the Sun moves into Pisces around February 19, your focus shifts to financial matters and stability. This is a great time to reflect on your resources and make thoughtful decisions that support your long-term security. Enjoy the momentum and make the most of this empowering time!

February strain: This month is a doozy, Aquarius, but your horoscope suggests this month will prime you for feeling extra affectionate and open to new experiences. Alice in Wonderland, a sativa-dominant strain known for its euphoric and creative effects could be the perfect friend to enhance your romantic adventures and explorations. Let this strain elevate your senses and add a touch of magic to your month.

Pisces

February starts with a reflective tone, Pisces, as the Sun moves through Aquarius and urgently encourages you to slow down and focus on rest, intuition, and personal healing. This is a great time to recharge before your birthday season begins. Jupiter going direct on February 4 brings clarity to home and family matters, making it easier to move forward with decisions with your living situation or personal foundations. If things have felt uncertain in these areas, expect a sense of stability to return in full.

Later in the month, Mars goes direct in Cancer on February 23, giving you a boost of creative and emotional energy. If projects, romance, or personal passions have felt stagnant, this shift will help you move forward with more confidence. As the Sun enters your sign around February 19, you’ll feel more in tune with yourself and ready to embrace new opportunities. This is your time to set personal goals and step into the next chapter with renewed energy and clarity.

February strain: You may not know how to pronounce this strain, but it is tasty nonetheless. This February, as you focus on self-care and relaxation, Chocolope’s uplifting and dreamy effects can help elevate your mood and ease any stress. Its sweet coffee and earthy flavors make it a delightful companion for your introspective moment, with a balance of heady and relaxing effects.

Aries

February brings a shift in energy, Aries, and you’ll likely feel the momentum picking up as the month unfolds. With the Sun in Aquarius for most of the month, you may feel drawn to social connections, new ideas, and collaborative projects. Jupiter going direct on February 4 helps you regain confidence in your plans, making it easier to move forward with goals that may have felt stalled. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to take action, this is it. Use this time to network, brainstorm, and set intentions for the months ahead.

The biggest boost comes later in the month when Mars, your ruling planet, goes direct in Cancer on February 23. If emotions or home-related matters have felt stuck or frustrating, expect things to start shifting. You’ll feel more motivated to tackle personal projects and resolve lingering issues. As the Sun moves into Pisces around February 19 (hello Pisces season), you may find yourself slowing down in order to recharge. Don’t mistake that for a lack of progress—sometimes a pause is exactly what you need before the next big leap. Keep moving forward at your own pace, and trust that things are lining up in your favor.

February strain: You are vibrant, Aries, but sometimes you need a little help connecting with the world around you. This February, as you tap into your empathetic side and build strong friendships, Valentine X can be your go-to strain to spark creativity and keep you focused. Its calming effects will help you slow down and reflect, aligning perfectly with your horoscope’s advice to take it easy and avoid impulsive actions.

Taurus

February encourages you to focus on long-term goals, Taurus, as the Sun moves through Aquarius for most of the month. This highlights your career and ambitions that make up the bigger picture of your future. Jupiter going direct on February 4 brings a sense of clarity and progress, especially in areas related to personal growth and finances. If things have felt uncertain or slow-moving, expect momentum to pick up. Use this time to reassess your plans and take steady steps forward.

Later in the month, Mars goes direct in Cancer on February 23, helping you communicate more effectively and dispel any lingering misunderstandings. If conversations or decisions feel delayed, you’ll find that things start flowing more smoothly. As the Sun moves into Pisces season around February 19, your focus may shift toward friendships, networking, and social connections. Embrace opportunities to reconnect with people who inspire and support you—you never know where a meaningful conversation might lead.

February strain: A sweet treat can get you through the busiest of times. This February, as your motivation at work soars and you juggle new ideas, Sweeties can be your perfect companion to unwind after a busy day. Its euphoric and relaxing effects will help you relax and recharge, ensuring you don’t overwork yourself.

Gemini

February brings you a refreshing sense of movement, Gemini, as the Sun in Aquarius energizes your sense of curiosity and adventure. This is a great time to explore new ideas, take a class, or even plan a trip. Jupiter going direct on February 4 clears up any confusion surrounding personal growth and future plans, making it easier to move forward with confidence. For those feeling stuck or uncertain, trust that clarity is on the way.

Later, Mars goes direct in Cancer on February 23, bringing a boost to your financial or personal security. If money matters or stability have been a concern, this shift helps you take decisive action—don’t hesitate to reinvest in yourself. As the Sun moves into Pisces around February 19, your focus may shift toward career goals and long-term ambitions. It’s a good time to refine your vision and make thoughtful decisions about your next steps. Trust that momentum will get you where you need to go, one step at a time.

February strain: This February might feel a bit gloomy with all the hard work and limited time for hobbies and friends. This classic strain is like diesel for your brain, and you always need a full tank, Gemini. Chemdog can help uplift your mood and spark creativity, making those solo moments more enjoyable. Its euphoric effects are perfect for combating stress and keeping negativity at bay.

Cancer

February brings a sense of renewal, Cancer, as the Sun in Aquarius encourages you to focus on deep connections, shared resources, and personal transformation. This is a good time to reflect on what truly matters and let go of anything that no longer serves you. Jupiter goes direct on February 4, clearing up financial matters or uncertainties in partnerships to make way for progress and confidence. The right moment to kickstart a big decision? That’s now—things will start falling into place.

One of the biggest shifts this month happens on February 23, when Mars goes direct in your sign. This brings a much-needed boost of energy and motivation amidst winter chill—don’t let it go to waste! If you’ve been feeling sluggish or unsure about your next steps, you’ll start regaining momentum and confidence. As the Sun moves into Pisces around February 19, your perspective broadens, creating a hunger for new opportunities and knowledge. Trust the process and take things at your own pace—everything is coming together in its own time.

February strain: Not that you need help in the love department, Gemini, but consider this your secret weapon.As your creativity and confidence soar, Love Potion will keep the inspiration flowing. Its uplifting and energizing effects will help you embrace new ideas and bring a fresh spark to your relationships.

Leo

February highlights relationships and partnerships for you, Leo, as the Sun moves through Aquarius for most of the month. This is a time to focus on connections—whether in love, friendship, or work—and find balance in how you show up for others. Jupiter going direct on February 4 sharpens clarity to personal growth and long-term plans, buoying you with confidence. Delays or lingering uncertainty in your relationships or commitments will dissipate.

Mars goes direct in Cancer on February 23, bringing a vitality that can help you work through emotional or behind-the-scenes challenges that drain your energy. You may feel a renewed sense of motivation, especially as the Sun moves into Pisces around February 19. The stars are ripe for a shift in your focus toward deeper emotional connections and shared resources. Reflect, recharge, and trust that everything is unfolding as it should. Stay open to meaningful conversations and new perspectives.

February strain: You’ve been putting your own spin on life since the womb, Leo, and you need a strain that matches your freak flag. This February let your creativity and introspection peak with Purple Trainwreck, the perfect strain to keep your energy up and ideas flowing. Its uplifting effects can help you stay focused and motivated while you take a break from social events.

Virgo

February encourages you to focus on daily routines, health, and productivity, Virgo, as the Sun moves through Aquarius for most of the month. We know you love that, so take this time to fine-tune your habits and get organized. Jupiter going direct on February 4 brings momentum to career and long-term plans, helping you gain clarity on your next steps. If work projects or goals have felt stalled, you’ll start seeing progress soon. Take advantage of this energy by setting realistic goals and making steady improvements.

Later, as Mars goes direct in Cancer on February 23, your social life and group efforts will bloom with a much-needed boost. If teamwork or friendships have felt disconnected, things will start flowing more smoothly. As the Sun moves into Pisces around February 19, your attention may shift toward relationships and partnerships. This is a great time to strengthen connections and approach collaborations with an open mind. Trust that the steps you’re taking now are leading you in the right direction.

February strain: This strain bears no resemblance to the infamous mayor! As you seek balance between your need for freedom and social connections, Berry White is your perfect companion to unwind and find inner peace. Its calming effects can help you relax and recharge, aligning with your horoscope’s advice to give yourself space for self-education and relaxation.

Libra

February brings a sense of creativity and joy, Libra, as the Sun moves through Aquarius for most of the month. This is a great time to focus on what makes you happy—personal hobbies, romance, or simply enjoying life’s little moments. Jupiter going direct on February 4 helps clear up any uncertainties around learning, travel, or big-picture plans, making it easier to move forward with confidence. If 2025 has you feeling stuck or unsure about your next adventure, expect new insights and opportunities to come your way.

Later in the month, Mars goes direct in Cancer on February 23, bringing renewed energy to your career and ambitions. If work-related efforts have felt frustrating or slow, things will begin to shift in a positive direction. As the Sun moves into Pisces around February 19, your focus may turn toward wellness and daily routines, making this a great time to bring balance to your schedule. Trust that small, consistent efforts will lead to meaningful progress.

February strain: This February, Libra, you embrace new experiences and lead your community to heartfelt causes. In other words, you will master your empathy and share it with the world. Master Kush has intense earthy and pine flavors that, with its serene effects, will help you navigate the month’s dynamic energies with ease. Elevate your journey with Master Kush and let your aspirations soar.

Scorpio

February encourages you to focus on home, family, and personal foundations, Scorpio, as the Sun moves through Aquarius season. This is a good time to make adjustments in your living space, reconnect with loved ones, or reflect on what brings you a sense of stability. Jupiter going direct on February 4 helps clear up financial or shared resource matters, making it easier to move forward with important decisions. If delays in contracts, investments, or support from others have felt burdensome, expect things to gain momentum and lighten your load.

Later in the month, Mars goes direct in Cancer on February 23, bringing fresh energy to your sense of purpose and long-term vision. If you’ve been feeling uncertain about travel, education, or a big personal goal, you’ll start to regain clarity and motivation. As the Sun moves into Pisces around February 19, your focus shifts to creativity, romance, and personal joy. This is a great time to embrace what makes you happy and take steps toward what truly fulfills you.

February strain: Finally, the wrinkles in your life are coming out, Scorpio. As your communication skills shine and career success is on the horizon, Big Smooth is your ideal pal to relax and celebrate your achievements. Its euphoric and calming effects can help you unwind after a productive day, aligning perfectly with your horoscope’s advice to enjoy your success while staying grounded.

Sagittarius

February brings a focus on communication, learning, and new ideas, Sagittarius, as the Sun moves through Aquarius for most of the month. This is a great time to have important conversations, pick up a new skill, or reconnect with people who inspire you. Jupiter, your ruling planet, goes direct on February 4, bringing clarity to relationships and partnerships. If things have felt uncertain or stalled in this area, you’ll start to see progress and a better understanding of where things are headed.

Later in the month, Mars goes direct in Cancer on February 23, helping you regain control over financial matters, shared resources, or emotional ties. If you’ve been feeling stuck or overwhelmed, this shift encourages you to move forward with more confidence. As the Sun moves into Pisces around February 19, your focus may turn to home and family matters. This is a great time to slow down, recharge, and strengthen your personal foundations before taking on your next big adventure.

February strain: No this isn’t a creature from the Alien franchise—although it is an Alien Labs creation. As you navigate personal challenges and seek inner strength, Xeno will catalyze your unwinding and find balance in your internal universe. Its calming effects can help you relax and reflect, aligning with your horoscope’s advice to focus on self-care and personal growth. Its blend of citrus, mint, and sweet terps certainly don’t hurt either.

Capricorn

February highlights your finances and sense of stability, Capricorn, as the Sun moves through Aquarius for most of the month. This is a great time to review your budget, set financial goals, or make practical decisions about long-term security. Jupiter going direct on February 4 brings clarity to your daily routines, health, and work-life balance. If you’ve been feeling stuck in these areas, expect positive shifts that help you regain focus and productivity.

Later in the month, Mars goes direct in Cancer on February 23, bringing momentum to relationships and partnerships. If tensions or delays have been present in close connections, things will start to move forward more smoothly. As the Sun enters Pisces around February 19, communication becomes a key theme, making it a great time for important conversations and new ideas. Trust that steady progress will bring lasting results.

February strain: Forget mileage—what’s your Kushage? This old school hybrid of OG Kush and SAGE, two herbal juggernauts of kush, Afghani, and Haze genetics, will keep those creative juices flowing. Its cerebral buzz will help you stay energized and inspired while you balance helping others and taking time for yourself, with terps that create a forest-like palate on the inhale.

