Welcome to September, Stargazers, and happy Virgo season! September brings a mellow but meaningful energy as Virgo season helps us return to routines with a clearer mindset. With the Sun in Virgo for most of the month, it’s a great time to ground yourself, reflect on your wellness rituals, and tend to small details you may have overlooked. Whether you’re organizing your space or just lighting up and tuning into your thoughts, this season supports calm focus and steady progress.

There are some big shifts happening in the sky, and you might feel them more internally than outwardly. Saturn Retrograde moves back into Pisces, blending structure with emotion. It’s a reminder to take your dreams seriously, even the hazy ones. Meanwhile, Uranus Retrograde continues stirring quiet revolutions in how we approach freedom and change. If you’re feeling uncertain, take a beat. These retrogrades aren’t here to rush you, just to nudge you toward honest insight.

The month wraps with two potent eclipses that can shake up your perspective. The Total Lunar Eclipse in Pisces around the Full Moon invites emotional release and deeper spiritual check-ins, especially under the influence of introspective herbs. Later, the Partial Solar Eclipse in Virgo brings a gentle nudge toward personal growth and healthier habits. These are great times to journal, reflect, or simply breathe deeply and notice what you’re ready to let go of, and what you’re ready to begin.

Aries: Lemon Cherry Gelato

Lemon Cherry Gelato Got that unstoppable Aries fire this September? Lemon Cherry Gelato, with its tingly, relaxed, and bold lemon‑berry zest, matches your surge of courage and energy, helping you glide through life's curveballs (like work dramas or icy reunions with old friends) with ease. It's like liquid sunshine in a strain, letting your natural confidence shine while you smooth out any wrinkles in your relationships or revive that spark in your social life.

September invites Aries to slow down and refocus, especially as Virgo season highlights your daily routines, work habits, and health. You may feel more drawn to getting organized or making small adjustments that bring long-term rewards. With Uranus Retrograde still in your money zone, there may be some surprises around finances. Take it as a cue to be flexible rather than reactive. Saturn Retrograde re-entering Pisces asks you to check in with your inner world, dreams, and boundaries. You don’t have to have it all figured out; just listen more closely to what your intuition is saying.

This month’s eclipses bring key turning points. The Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Pisces mid-month may stir some emotions under the surface; it’s a good time to rest, reflect, and release whatever’s been draining you. Toward the end of the month, the New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse in Virgo opens the door for a new beginning, especially in your work or wellness routines. Use that fire of yours to set simple goals, but don’t rush. Slowing down doesn’t mean stopping; it means being more intentional.

Taurus: Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie September might have you overthinking and feeling a little drained. Key Lime Pie brings that mellow, relaxed, tingly buzz with a citrus‑mint twist that helps calm the mind and soothe the soul. You're being nudged to let things flow, lean into self‑reflection, and not let insecurity bog you down, and this mellow hybrid gives you that gentle push to just chill and reset your mood.

September encourages Taurus to reconnect with joy and creativity as Virgo season lights up your self-expression zone. This is a good time to dive into hobbies, relax with friends, or enjoy quiet moments doing what makes you feel most like yourself. With Uranus Retrograde still moving through your sign, you might feel like you’re changing from the inside out. These shifts don’t have to be dramatic, just trust that you’re evolving, even if it’s slow and steady. Saturn Retrograde entering Pisces highlights your social circles and long-term goals, making this a good month to reassess the people and plans you’re keeping close.

The eclipse energy this month may bring some emotional clarity. The Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Pisces could reveal feelings around community or connection, helping you let go of what’s no longer aligned. Then the New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse in Virgo offers a fresh start in how you express yourself and enjoy life. Don’t pressure yourself to have all the answers, just lean into what feels light, real, and supportive. A little grounding goes a long way.

Gemini: Blue Dream

Blue Dream Feeling buried under a mountain of tasks and mental chaos this September, Gemini? Blue Dream's uplifting cerebral buzz and cozy body relaxation (with those sweet blueberry bursts) can help you decompress, spark gentle creativity, and give your mind a break from the overdrive.

September invites Gemini to turn inward a bit, as Virgo season focuses on your home life, emotions, and inner stability. This is a good time to slow your pace and reconnect with what feels safe and grounding. You may be reflecting on your living space or family relationships more than usual. With Saturn Retrograde sliding back into Pisces, your career and long-term goals could feel a little uncertain, but it’s more about redefining success on your own terms than making big moves right now. Let things unfold naturally.

The eclipse energy this month may stir some deeper realizations. The Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Pisces could highlight where you feel stretched between personal needs and professional expectations, so take it easy and listen to your gut. Later in the month, the New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse in Virgo brings an opportunity for a reset at home or emotionally. It’s a good time to make small changes that help you feel more settled, whether that’s organizing your space or just setting healthier boundaries.

Cancer: Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana This September, Cancer, you're being called to shed what no longer serves and build emotional strength from within. Strawberry Banana's sweet, fruity hug of a high gives you that calm, creative space to process it all peacefully. It's the mellow, balanced high you crave when the cosmic tides are pulling your heart toward introspection, giving you the gentle boost to settle in, feel safe, and reconnect with your inner voice.

September brings a thoughtful, grounded vibe for Cancer as Virgo season lights up your communication zone. It’s a good month for writing, conversations, or simply clearing mental clutter. You may find comfort in staying close to home or connecting with familiar people who make you feel heard. With Saturn Retrograde re-entering fellow water sign Pisces, you could feel called to revisit a belief or learning path, just take your time and let clarity unfold. Uranus Retrograde continues to shake up your social scene, but in quiet ways that help you see who really aligns with your future.

The eclipse energy this month offers deeper emotional insight. The Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Pisces can bring a moment of truth around what you believe in, or highlight a shift in your perspective. Let yourself rest if things feel intense. Later, the New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse in Virgo offers a fresh start in how you share your thoughts or handle everyday tasks. Simple changes in how you communicate or plan your days can go a long way toward feeling more balanced.

Leo: Purple Haze

Purple Haze Leo, September's urging you to slow down and release old emotional baggage, and Purple Haze, with its dreamy, uplifting buzz and vivid haze of floral‑berry euphoria, is the perfect strain to help you unwind and see things with fresh clarity. As that Virgo solar eclipse asks you to reset your sense of self‑worth and what you hold onto, this strain gives you the mental space to let go and step into calmer confidence.

September is a grounding month for Leo as Virgo season shifts your attention to your values, money, and sense of stability. It’s a good time to check in with your spending habits or revisit a project that could bring practical rewards. You might feel less flashy than usual, but that’s okay. Sometimes, the best kind of growth happens quietly. With Uranus Retrograde in your career zone, unexpected shifts at work may still be unfolding behind the scenes. Saturn Retrograde dipping back into Pisces adds a reflective tone around shared resources or emotional commitments, encouraging you to pause and reassess where you’re giving too much.

This month’s eclipse energy supports deeper insight and personal resets. The Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Pisces may highlight emotional ties or financial entanglements. It’s a moment to release what no longer supports your peace of mind. Later, the New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse in Virgo helps you plant new seeds when it comes to self-worth, income, and how you manage your time and energy. Even small steps taken with intention now can set you up for a more secure future.

Virgo: Peaches and Cream

Happy Birthday, Virgo! With the Sun in your sign and a New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse also happening in Virgo later this month, you’re in a prime position to set intentions for the year ahead. This is your chance to refresh your routines, care for your health, or simply start something that feels true to you. Saturn Retrograde re-entering Pisces may have you rethinking a close relationship or partnership, but there’s no need to rush; just take time to notice what feels mutual and what doesn’t.

The Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Pisces mid-month brings emotional insights through your one-on-one connections. You might see the end of an old dynamic or the need for better boundaries. Uranus Retrograde continues to stir changes in your worldview, education, or travel plans, but these shifts are happening gradually and will make more sense over time. Give yourself permission to be in progress, not perfect. Your clarity comes through reflection as much as action.

Libra: Gush Mintz

Gush Mintz Gush Mintz, with its minty‑nutty buzz that's calming yet gently euphoric, is your go‑to reset button when things get spicy this month. This indica‑leaning beauty brings on the relaxed, sleepy vibes that can help you wind down so you can step back, reflect, then act with your trademark fairness, without overthinking it.

September encourages Libra to take a step back and recharge. With Virgo season lighting up your quiet, reflective zone, you might feel more drawn to solitude, rest, or wrapping up loose ends. This is a great time to check in with your mental and emotional health without putting pressure on yourself to do or be too much. Saturn Retrograde re-entering Pisces brings attention to your daily routines and well-being. If something feels out of balance, consider where you can create more sustainable habits.

The Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Pisces could highlight the need to release old patterns around stress or overcommitment. It’s okay to slow down and reset. Later in the month, the New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse in Virgo supports a fresh start in your inner world: think spiritual practices, therapy, or simply more rest. With Uranus Retrograde continuing to stir deeper emotions on financial matters, this month is about clearing space for clarity to return. Keep it simple, and trust that reflection is productive too.

Scorpio: Watermelon Z

Watermelon Z With its juicy watermelon-citrus flavor and balanced indica-leaning high that transitions into mellow body vibes, Watermelon Z is perfect for that solo nature weekend when you need to reset your mind and sort feelings in peace.

September brings a welcome shift for Scorpio as Virgo season lights up your social life and long-term goals. You might feel more focused on teamwork, community, or the big picture of where you’re headed. This is a great time to reconnect with friends or reflect on what kind of future you’re building. With Saturn Retrograde re-entering fellow water sign Pisces, your creative energy or romantic connections may need a second look. Don’t be afraid to slow things down to understand what truly brings joy or meaning.

The Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Pisces could stir strong emotions around love, fun, or self-expression. It’s a good moment to let go of old expectations and simply be more present. Later in the month, the New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse in Virgo supports new connections and clearer intentions around your place in a group or collective. Meanwhile, Uranus Retrograde continues to shift dynamics in your closest relationships, helping you see what’s evolving. Let your guard down a bit; genuine change often comes through openness.

Sagittarius: Guava

Guava Guava's bright, energizing buzz is your perfect sidekick for owning the room and connecting with people effortlessly. As your natural charm and group‑project mojo shine this month, this sativa‑leaning hybrid syncs with that vibe, helping you stay sharp, inspired, and in total command of the social scene.

September is a grounding month for Sagittarius, as Virgo season highlights your career, goals, and public life. You might feel more focused on responsibilities or long-term plans, but it’s not about pushing harder; it’s about moving smarter. Saturn Retrograde re-entering Pisces brings attention to your home or emotional foundations. You could be reflecting on what stability means to you, or finding ways to balance ambition with rest. This energy supports thoughtful progress, not overnight change.

Mid-month, the Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Pisces could stir deep feelings around home, family, or your emotional center. It’s a chance to release something that no longer fits, whether it’s a mindset or a past pattern. Later, the New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse in Virgo offers a fresh start in your professional life or how you show up in the world. Uranus Retrograde continues encouraging changes in your routines and work-life flow; small tweaks now could lead to more freedom later.

Capricorn: Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade Pink Lemonade's uplifting, citrusy buzz helps you zero in, shake off the fog, and refocus with bright, happy clarity instead of spiraling in stress. With its sweet grapefruit‑lemon flavor and energizing yet calm hybrid high, it's like a little mental reset to help you reprioritize, reclaim your calm, and actually enjoy checking off that to‑do list.

September opens the door for new ideas and perspectives, Capricorn, as Virgo season lights up your zone of learning, travel, and personal growth. Whether you’re exploring something new or refining a skill, this is a good time to step back and look at the bigger picture. Saturn Retrograde, your ruling planet, re-enters Pisces, nudging you to revisit how you communicate or process information. It’s okay to take a little longer to get clarity; trust that slowing down can help you better understand what matters.

Mid-month, the Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Pisces may bring an emotional release around how you speak your truth or how connected you feel to your community. Let go of the need to always have the right words; just be honest with yourself. Later, the New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse in Virgo opens up new opportunities for growth, study, or exploration. Uranus Retrograde continues to quietly shift your approach to creativity and joy. Don’t be surprised if what once lit you up starts evolving.

Aquarius: Sherbert

Sherbert As Saturn moves into Pisces and your focus shifts back to structure, shared resources, and what really sustains you, Sherbert's smooth, citrusy‑berry calm can ease that headspace into clarity and comfort.

September brings a quieter, more introspective vibe for Aquarius, as Virgo season shines a light on shared resources, emotional depth, and personal transformation. You might feel pulled to check in with your boundaries, both financially and emotionally. With Saturn Retrograde moving back into Pisces, your relationship with money, values, or self-worth may need some rebalancing. This isn’t about cutting everything out, but about getting clearer on what really supports your well-being in the long run.

The Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Pisces mid-month may stir emotions tied to security, possessions, or deeper attachments. It’s a good time to release any patterns that no longer serve your growth. Later, the New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse in Virgo opens the door to start fresh in how you manage shared energy, whether that’s in a partnership, finances, or healing work. Uranus Retrograde continues shifting things at home or in your inner world, but there’s no rush. Let the changes come naturally, and give yourself space to adjust.

Pisces: Piña Colada

Piña Colada Pisces, September's calling you to find mental harmony and lean into healthier habits, and Pina Colada's tropical, uplifting buzz helps you breathe easy, laugh a little, and gently reset your mood even when stress is creeping in.

September is a powerful turning point for Pisces. With Virgo season highlighting your relationships, you’re being asked to pay closer attention to how you connect, communicate, and collaborate. This energy supports creating more balance in your partnerships, both personal and professional. Saturn Retrograde re-entering your sign brings a sense of reflection about who you’re becoming. You may feel the weight of responsibilities or old patterns, but it’s also an opportunity to realign with your deeper purpose, one step at a time.

The Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Pisces is your moment to let go of what no longer fits, whether it’s a mindset, a habit, or even part of your identity. This eclipse may feel intense, but it also clears the way for more authentic growth. Later in the month, the New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse in Virgo brings a fresh chapter in your relationships. If you’re ready to redefine what connection means to you, this is a great time to set gentle but honest intentions. Uranus Retrograde continues to shift how you think and express yourself, making room for more originality and ease in how you share your voice.

