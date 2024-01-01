We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Establish in Taunton, Massachusetts circa 2018.
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Edibles
Topicals
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
52 products
Solvent
Swamp Dog Crumble 1g
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Cartridges
Jilly Bean Cold Press Cartridge 0.5g
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
THC 60.1%
CBD 0.2%
Cartridges
Mango Activ8 Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Cartridges
Cherry Limeade Activ8 Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Cartridges
Grape Activ8 Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Cartridges
Mango Activ8 Disposable Vape 0.3g
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Resin
GMO x MAC Cured Resin 1g
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Resin
MAC & Cheese Cured Resin 1g
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Badder
NF1 Badder 1g
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Resin
NF1 Cured Resin 1g
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
THC 89.6%
CBD 0.1%
Resin
GG4 (Original Glue) Cured Resin 1g
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
THC 81.4%
CBD 0.2%
Resin
NF1 Live Resin 1g
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Resin
NF1 Cured Resin Cartridge 0.5g
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Resin
300mg Cured Resin Infinity Vape - LA Kush Cake
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Resin
'88 G13 x Hashplant x Northern Lights Live Resin 1g
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Hash
Hash Plant D Litt Cartridge 0.5g
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
THC 71%
CBD 1.2%
Badder
Midnight Skunk Badder 1g
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Solvent
NF1 Crumble 1g
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
THC 66.04%
CBD 0.18%
Resin
LA Kush Cake Cured Resin 1g
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Solvent
Orange Ice Cream Crumble 1g
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Cartridges
300mg Cold Press Infinity Vape - Cindy 99
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Cartridges
Gelato Dream Litt Vape Cartridge 0.5g
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Cartridges
Passionfruit Activ8 Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Solvent
Jilly Bean Litt Fill 0.5g
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
THC 70.6%
CBD 1.3%
