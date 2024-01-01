  • CAC Taunton is our co-located medical + recreational dispensary at 30 Mozzone Blvd. Taunton, MA.
  • Our live resin concentrate and vape options are consumer and patients favorites!
  • CAC's Cured Resin products include vapes, fills (tankers) and dabs.
  • Look for White Party Cake Drops on both medical and recreational menus!
Logo for the brand Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)

Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)

Establish in Taunton, Massachusetts circa 2018.
All categoriesConcentratesCannabisEdiblesTopicals

THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax

52 products
Product image for Swamp Dog Crumble 1g
Solvent
Swamp Dog Crumble 1g
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Product image for Jilly Bean Cold Press Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Jilly Bean Cold Press Cartridge 0.5g
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
THC 60.1%
CBD 0.2%
Product image for Mango Activ8 Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Mango Activ8 Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Product image for Cherry Limeade Activ8 Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Cherry Limeade Activ8 Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Product image for Grape Activ8 Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Grape Activ8 Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Product image for Mango Activ8 Disposable Vape 0.3g
Cartridges
Mango Activ8 Disposable Vape 0.3g
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Product image for GMO x MAC Cured Resin 1g
Resin
GMO x MAC Cured Resin 1g
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Product image for MAC & Cheese Cured Resin 1g
Resin
MAC & Cheese Cured Resin 1g
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Product image for NF1 Badder 1g
Badder
NF1 Badder 1g
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Product image for NF1 Cured Resin 1g
Resin
NF1 Cured Resin 1g
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
THC 89.6%
CBD 0.1%
Product image for GG4 (Original Glue) Cured Resin 1g
Resin
GG4 (Original Glue) Cured Resin 1g
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
THC 81.4%
CBD 0.2%
Product image for NF1 Live Resin 1g
Resin
NF1 Live Resin 1g
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Product image for NF1 Cured Resin Cartridge 0.5g
Resin
NF1 Cured Resin Cartridge 0.5g
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Product image for 300mg Cured Resin Infinity Vape - LA Kush Cake
Resin
300mg Cured Resin Infinity Vape - LA Kush Cake
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Product image for '88 G13 x Hashplant x Northern Lights Live Resin 1g
Resin
'88 G13 x Hashplant x Northern Lights Live Resin 1g
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Product image for Hash Plant D Litt Cartridge 0.5g
Hash
Hash Plant D Litt Cartridge 0.5g
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
THC 71%
CBD 1.2%
Product image for Midnight Skunk Badder 1g
Badder
Midnight Skunk Badder 1g
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Product image for NF1 Crumble 1g
Solvent
NF1 Crumble 1g
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
THC 66.04%
CBD 0.18%
Product image for LA Kush Cake Cured Resin 1g
Resin
LA Kush Cake Cured Resin 1g
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Product image for Orange Ice Cream Crumble 1g
Solvent
Orange Ice Cream Crumble 1g
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Product image for 300mg Cold Press Infinity Vape - Cindy 99
Cartridges
300mg Cold Press Infinity Vape - Cindy 99
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Product image for Gelato Dream Litt Vape Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Gelato Dream Litt Vape Cartridge 0.5g
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Product image for Passionfruit Activ8 Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Passionfruit Activ8 Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
Product image for Jilly Bean Litt Fill 0.5g
Solvent
Jilly Bean Litt Fill 0.5g
by Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
THC 70.6%
CBD 1.3%