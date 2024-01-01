We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Papa's Select
Solventless Concentrates & Gummies
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Edibles
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
51 products
Rosin
Ashram Kush Breath Live Rosin Badder (78.56%)
by Papa's Select
1.0
(
1
)
Rosin
Kombucha Clove Live Rosin Badder (75.77%)
by Papa's Select
Rosin
Banana Punch Premium Live Rosin (76.29%)
by Papa's Select
Rosin
Second Press, Moonlit Bombutan Live Rosin Badder (78.51%)
by Papa's Select
Rosin
Papaya Mimosa Live Rosin Badder (78.77%)
by Papa's Select
Hash
Garlic Cookies 120U Ice Water Hash (72.80%)
by Papa's Select
Hash
Honey Bananas 120U Ice Water Hash (71.45%)
by Papa's Select
Hash
Grape Pie x Animal Cookies 120U Ice Water Hash (72.70%)
by Papa's Select
Hash
Lemon Royale, Water Hash (68.73%)
by Papa's Select
Solvent
Creme Brulee Sauce 1g
by Papa's Select
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Watermelon Zkittlez Rosin 1g
by Papa's Select
THC 72.28%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Supreme Diesel Live Rosin Badder (67.25%)
by Papa's Select
Rosin
Peanut Butter Crunch, Sessions, Live Rosin Badder, 66.91%)
by Papa's Select
Rosin
Sessions, London Pound Cake x Creme Brulee Live Rosin Badder (68.10%)
by Papa's Select
Rosin
Fatso Live Rosin, Premium (72.36%)
by Papa's Select
Rosin
Gargoyle Melon Berry, Premium Live Rosin Badder (65.05%)
by Papa's Select
Rosin
Golden Nana Crack, Standard Live Rosin (70.05%)
by Papa's Select
Rosin
London Brulee, Sessions, Live Rosin Badder, 68.10%
by Papa's Select
Rosin
Strawberry Jam Jam Premium Live Rosin (66.364%)
by Papa's Select
Rosin
Z3 Live Rosin Badder (68.54%)
by Papa's Select
Rosin
Honey Bananas Premium Live Rosin (73.99%)
by Papa's Select
Rosin
Sessions, Wedding Biscuits Live Rosin Badder (77.64%)
by Papa's Select
Rosin
Golden Nana Crack Premium Live Rosin (81.96%)
by Papa's Select
Rosin
Sessions Grease Bucket Live Rosin Badder (81.43%)
by Papa's Select
1
2
3
Concentrates