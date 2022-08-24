Cannibus NY
Cannibus NY
2828 Broadway, New York, NY
License OCM-HMPR-22-02409-001
ATMcash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontveteran discount
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
11am - 8pm
monday
10am - 10pm
tuesday
10am - 10pm
wednesday
10am - 10pm
thursday
10am - 10pm
friday
10am - 10pm
saturday
10am - 10pm
2 Reviews of Cannibus NY
o........x
August 24, 2022
Amazing customer service. Best quality flower & CBD/THC Gummies. Highly trusted and recommended. They even offer a punchcard and a free product!
A........6
August 15, 2022
They Had The Gasss