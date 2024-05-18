Payment must be completed before your delivery will be dispatched. Welcome to Coral Farms, your go-to for all THCA needs. We are a Philadelphia based online dispensary that serves delivery-only. We also offer nationwide shipping on our site. Find us on Instagram or online. Why Coral Farms? As the worldwide cannabis and hemp market continues to grow, our online dispensary provides the ability to the ensure safety and quality of your flower. We work with some of the best farms to make sure our customers have access to top tier products. We also understand how expensive your habits can be, so we do our absolute best to give affordable prices. At Coral Farms, we strive to remain consistently reliable for all of your THCA needs. What is THCA? In its raw form, THCA contains less than 0.3% THC of all psychoactive compounds such as Delta 8, 9, and 10. But, when THCA is combined with heat (such as smoking), this transforms the chemical. For more information about THCA, we encourage conducting your own research. Please read all labels of packaging before use.