f........8
March 30, 2021
This is a new spot in DC. The vibe there is great and they have amazing product. You have to check out there amazing deals
The Basement is a Candle Boutique that is Initiative 71 compliant with cannabis gifting, residing in the fast paced corridors of Adams Morgan in Washington, DC. We offer an array of cannabis strains, with pungent flavors and top shelf quality that will satisfy your euphoric needs. Our tasty edibles have a vast dosage range for beginners to conosours and our concentrates offer high potency.