The Green Dragon CBD is a family-owned and operated business based in St. Louis, Missouri that also serves all 50 states. Led by the CEO and Founder, Matthew Jadwin, the business was launched in 2019. We operate multiple retail stores to serve our local St. Louis community and we also provide easy access nationwide through the online store. Our mission is to empower people to use the CBD and other hemp-derived cannabinoids including many versions of THC as part of their healthy lifestyle. To support this, we strive to lead the industry in educational resources and conduct free consultations. We carry a massive selection of top quality, 3rd-party lab-tested products from trusted national brands. We ensure access and affordability by keeping prices low and providing membership programs and discounts. Education is a big focus for us in the rapidly evolving and growing cannabinoids marketplace. We want you to have the information and selection to allow you to choose the right products for you and your pets. We offer free consultations either over the phone or in either of our locations in Chesterfield and St. Peters. No need to make an appointment, just give us a call or drop in. Every one of our retail associates is fully knowledgeable and ready to help you find your next favorite product. We ship nationwide but we are dedicated to supporting our local St. Louis community. Although we ship nationwide, St. Louis will always be our home. Our retail stores can be found in the suburbs of St. Louis; Chesterfield, MO and St. Peters, MO. Our stores are thoughtfully designed to encourage wellness, create a sense of comfort, and to help provide education to those wanting to learn more about our products. When you visit our store, we encourage you to bring your pets! Find your favorite or next favorite CBD or THC product here! We have over 600+ CBD & THC products available and are growing our selection more and more each week. Whatever you're looking for, you will find it with us. The ever-changing industry we are in may get a little overwhelming, that's where we come in. We've done the research for you and have curated the best and most powerful products out there. You can find CBD, CBN, CBG, Delta 8 THC, Delta 9 THC, Delta 10 THC, Delta 11 THC (HXY11), THC-O, THC-P, THC-V, HHC (HXC), THCP-O, HHC-O, HHC-P (HXC-P), Live Resin, THCh, THCjd, special blends, and more. You will find every type of product out there to suit your needs and wants. Whether you’re using these products for health or for recreation, you can find products that will fit seamlessly into your lifestyle. Shop all of the cannabinoids in products such as gummies, chocolates, cereal bars, other edibles, tinctures, oils, creams, topicals, patches, cigs, disposable vape pens, vape cartridges, flower, pre-rolls, blunts, dabs, capsules, dog/cat treats, and dog/cat oils! Enjoy a variety of flavors, hundreds of strains, and lots of benefits. Our customers use these products for many reasons such as pain management, migraine relief, stress and anxiety relief, mood management, relaxation, relief from menstrual cramps, nausea relief, appetite stimulation, neuroprotective properties, increase focus, engage energy levels, enhance creativity, sleep aid, relief from PTSD, exercise recovery, increased motivation, and just for fun. It may seem overwhelming, but our team can help find the perfect product for you! We carry only the highest quality and premium CBD & THC brands. You don't have to do the heavy lifting, we've already done it for you! Shop brands such as Cannabis Life, Canna River, CBDfx, D8-HI, Dazed8, Delta Extrax, The Good Patch, Green Roads, Hemp Living, Honest Paws, JustCBD, Koi, Kush Burst, Lazarus, Medterra, MoonWlkr, Organic CBD Nugs, Space Gods, Squish, and Urb. ~Our Values~ *Transparency Honesty and openness in every situation *Caring Actively displaying kindness and concern for others *Service Excellence Going above and beyond in every facet of customer interaction *Accessibility Making quality, affordable products available to as many people as possible We're excited you're here and even more thrilled to help you shop for the best CBD & THC product for you.