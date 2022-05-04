Open until 9pm ET

Open until 9pm ET

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Open until 8pm ET

Open until 8pm ET

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Open until 10pm ET

Open until 10pm ET

Open until 8pm ET

Open until 8pm ET

Open until 9pm ET

Open until 9pm ET

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Latitude Dispensary Lake of the Ozarks

Latitude Dispensary Lake of the Ozarks

Latitude Dispensary Lake of the Ozarks

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Open until 9pm ET

Open until 9pm ET

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

All Concentrates, B1G1 40% off

All Concentrates, B1G1 40% off

All Concentrates, B1G1 40% off

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

All Concentrates, B1G1 40% off

All Concentrates, B1G1 40% off

All Concentrates, B1G1 40% off

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

All Concentrates, B1G1 40% off

All Concentrates, B1G1 40% off

All Concentrates, B1G1 40% off

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Open until 9pm ET

Open until 9pm ET

All Concentrates, B1G1 40% off

All Concentrates, B1G1 40% off

All Concentrates, B1G1 40% off

Open until 10pm ET

Open until 10pm ET

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Open until 9pm ET

Open until 9pm ET

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Open until 9pm ET

Open until 9pm ET

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Open until 9pm ET

Open until 9pm ET

Pickup in under 30 mins

Pickup in under 30 mins

Find weed in a city near you

Frequently asked questions

Is marijuana legal in Champaign, IL? Yes, marijuana is legal in Champaign, IL for recreational and medical use.

How much weed can I possess in Champaign, IL? You can possess up to 30 grams of cannabis at one time in Champaign, IL.

How many dispensaries are in Champaign, IL? There are two weed dispensaries in Champaigne, IL.