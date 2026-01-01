Best weed dispensaries in Ontonagon, Michigan with authentic reviews
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3. Higher Love - Houghton (REC)Pickup40.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
There is Great friendly staff. The ginger hair girl at the check In counter is super friendly and cute. She is always welcoming you with a smile and got professionalism . It's an wonderful experience with trusted quality and knowledgeable staff. Go to higher love today find the cleanest cannabis grown organicallyread full review
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4. High Profile - Ironwood49.5 mi awayClosed until 8am CT
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6. Lume Cannabis Co - Houghton38.0 mi away
I have been going to a variety of different dispensaries and while they each have great products, service,etc of them all the one that I have found to be the best overall is by far the Lume! I have had nothing but awesome experiences there from the quality of the products, to the friendly and knowledgeable staff, the prices of their products, and overall atmosphere and feelings while in the dispensary its always been above and beyond anything I had expected and I am always more than pleased, happy and satisfied with my purchases from their business. I have not had one negative experience...ever!! All of the staff are great people but the first staff member that I had met and made my first purchase from, his name is Trevor, I am beyond impressed and pleased with their knowledge, friendliness, and more! I always walk out with a smile! I highly recommend this dispensary to anyone and everyone!! You will not be disappointed!!!!read full review
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7. The Fire Station - Houghton38.1 mi awayClosed until 8am ET
Incredible Place. We had NSH and they were gouging the area and obtained their place through the shady arrest of the original owner by dirty cops. When The Fire Station arrived , after the rest of the garbage our local religious and politician leaders did when they got them all shut down , except NSH funny huh , it was a breath of fresh air. Selection is fantastic , prices can't be beat , the delivery is an absolute treasure for those of us disabled and more or less house bound. Been a cpl years and I have zero complaints and nothing but praise. I never write reviews but this place , it deserved it. May you be here a long long time , or at least until I dirt nap any way.read full review
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10. The Fire Station Ironwood48.9 mi awayClosed until 9am CT
Armando was awesome! He was very educational. I was not aware of the loyalty program, he helped me right away! My friend who went with me had only ever been to fire station once in the past, & today she got a FREE cart because she had loyalty points from the last visit! All around top notch! Will be back!read full review
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11. Rize - Ironwood49.2 mi away
Love it here. I have never had bad experience here. I want to stay true to RIZE, not have to go somewhere else. I hope the managers read these. You need to order some more live resin sativa vape cartridges. I need live resin and sativa. I have no problem getting to and staying asleep. I just beat lung cancer, hence live resin. Please order more.read full review
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14. Legacy Cannabis - DuluthPickup in under 30 mins132.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
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18. Lake Leaf Dispensary - Hinckley182.4 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
Lake Leaf Dispensary absolutely blew me away with their professionalism, friendliness, and deep product knowledge. From the moment I walked in, the staff made me feel welcomed and understood exactly what I was looking for. They took the time to explain everything and made sure I left with something that fit my needs perfectly. The product itself? Clean, smooth, and full of amazing flavor. You can tell they care about quality from start to finish. It was such a great experience that I ended up coming back a second time—and now I know this will definitely be my go-to local spot every week. Highly recommend!read full review
26. Highnorth Dispensary - Hudson4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins211.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
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30. Legacy Cannabis - WoodburyPickup218.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
This is exactly what I envisioned a dispensary to be like. Very good and knowledgeable staff. Inviting atmosphere. Great product. I understand that the market is young and inventory and prices are still an issue, but they had good inventory. Prices were high as expected. But the product was outstanding. Can't wait for the prices to come more in-line with other states. I will definitely go back to Legacy, nice shop.read full review
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